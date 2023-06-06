Carnival Journeys Cruises on Carnival Cruise Line

Traditionally, Carnival Cruise Line has been known for offering short sailings to warm-weather locales, but the line shook things up a bit in 2015 when it launched Carnival Journeys, a series of longer sailings that focus on more than just a surface-level destination experience.

What It Is

Carnival Journeys cruises, which range from 10 to 14 nights, feature destinations that are less traveled by the line -- including Hawaii and the Panama Canal -- as well as extended versions of the line's traditional Caribbean and Alaska routes. Ports that rarely receive Carnival ships -- like Tobago, Grenada and Glacier Bay National Park -- are found on these itineraries, but Journeys trips also have a greater number of sea days.

These voyages incorporate cultural immersion, and might feature native performances or authentic regional cuisine prepared by local guest chefs in the main dining room. There's a greater variety of entertainment scheduled, along with guest speakers, and there are Q&A sessions with crew members. Passengers will also find enrichment lectures on topics like social media and photography, and a Throwback Sea Day designed to recall the early days of cruising, with old-school pool contests and '80s-themed trivia contests. Naturally, a midnight buffet closes out this sea day.

Journeys can be offered on almost any Carnival ship, and originate out of most of Carnival’s year-round home ports, with 20 or more Journeys cruises scheduled each year. For markets like Charleston, South Carolina, and Mobile, Alabama, which typically offer only one itinerary, week-in and week-out, Journeys are a way for Carnival to introduce longer cruises featuring exotic destinations. They draw a healthy contingent of longtime Carnival loyalists (lots of Diamond and Platinum guests), and the age range is older than typical Carnival cruises, with fewer kids.

Price

Prices vary from sailing to sailing, but Carnival Journeys generally command a higher rate (on a per-day basis) than shorter cruises departing out of the same ports.

Ships

The list of ships offering Carnival Journeys sailings changes from year to year. For more information on specific ships, itineraries and pricing, visit Carnival's Carnival Journeys page.

Explore Carnival Cruises