Can You Watch the World Cup on Your Cruise?

The World Cup kicks off on June 14, 2018, but will you miss out on an important game if you're cruising during the month-long tournament? The answer is no -- if you're sailing on a cruise line that will be showing the games onboard.

Thirty-two teams are participating in this year's World Cup -- not including the U.S., which did not qualify this year. The 2018 tournament takes places in various venues across Russia, a country with 11 time zones. Consult your cruise planner to find out what time games will be on and whether they'll be broadcast live.

The following cruise lines will be showing World Cup matches on various ships. (Of the lines who responded, only Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines said it would not show the World Cup games on its ships.)