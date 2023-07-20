For cruise lines, striking the right balance for practically every passenger has proven to be a successful undertaking, but it’s not an exact science. Case in point: For those who vape, finding a place to indulge while cruising has become increasingly difficult.
You may ask, “What’s vaping, why do some people do it -- and why are some people against allowing vaping on a cruise?” Simply put, vaping is an alternative to smoking cigarettes. With cigarettes, a smoker ignites their cigarette with a lit match (or lighter) and inhales the resulting smoke through their mouth. Reusable vape pens are battery powered (rechargeable) and utilize a cartridge that contains flavored vape juice which, when the vape pen is ignited (by pressing a button or taking a puff), its atomizer heats the juice that creates a vapor for the user to inhale through their mouth.
The reasons some people vape include some of the same reasons why some people smoke cigarettes: Some say it calms their nerves while others say it helps give them focus. And there are those who vape to wean themselves off actual cigarettes (as nicotine consumption can be adjusted by the type of vape juice that is purchased).
Smoking on cruise ships has always been a sticky subject. While not as pungent in odor as a lit cigarette, the emissions from vape pens still provide an odor which many non-vapers & non-smokers still find objectionable. Plus, there continues to be the ongoing concerns of the short and long-term impact of second-hand vape emissions affecting non-vapers (recent studies have shown increased risk of bronchial issues, shortness of breath, etc. from exposure).
Before you book your next cruise, take a look at the following list of major cruise lines and their vaping policies (policies are interchangeable with e-cigarettes, due to both devices resulting in an atomized vapor during use) along with their current official policies, as attributed via their widely accessible websites:
Vaping is not permitted anywhere inside all AmaWaterways vessels. Vaping is only permitted at the rear of the Sun Deck of each ship.
Carnival’s vaping policies can differ from ship to ship, although the following policy holds true on all vessels: "On embarkation and debarkation day, smoking (including vaping) is not allowed outdoors while the ship is refueling”:
On most ships, vaping is permitted within the following areas: o Casinos: Vaping is only permitted in the casino while seated and playing; it is not allowed at the casino bar or in the entire area when closed. o Outdoors: Vaping is permitted in designated areas on specific decks (varies by ship)
Exceptions include Carnival Splendor, which does not allow vaping indoors under any circumstances.
Vaping is only permitted within the designated smoking areas.
However, Celebrity Cruises decided recently to conduct an eight-week “test drive” of vape use in the casinos aboard of its two of its ships, Celebrity Equinox and Celebrity Eclipse. The response to the trial did not go over well on the Cruise Critic forums, where many cruisers said they would have chosen a different cruise if they would have known vaping in the casino was allowed. Stay tuned for a final decision
Vaping is not permitted in staterooms, on stateroom balconies, in public rooms and Churchill’s Cigar Lounge (which is solely for cigar & pipe smoking). Vaping is permitted in designated areas on open decks.
Vaping is only permitted in dedicated outdoor areas.
There are available areas both inside and on outside decks for vaping, Additionally, while you can vape in your stateroom, you are not permitted to vape while on your stateroom verandah.
Vaping is not permitted in cabins or on cabin balconies on MSC, as well as anywhere not expressly designated by the combination of signage and ashtrays.
Norwegian’s ships are largely smoke-free with the following exceptions:
• Indoor Areas o Cigar Lounge: Only cigar smoking is permitted in the designated cigar lounge. Vaping is not permitted. o Casino: Norwegian Bliss, Norwegian Joy and Norwegian Encore have a designated smoking room within the Casino where vaping is permitted. On all other ships, active Casino players may vape in the Casino during gaming hours. o Staterooms: Guests are not permitted to vape in their staterooms or on their balconies. However, guests staying in Garden Villas may vape in their private garden and on their private sun decks.
• Outdoor Areas o Vaping is only permitted in designated areas on specified decks. It is not permitted in or near areas where food is being served, the jogging track, outdoor sporting venues, children's pool areas, etc.
Vaping is permitted onboard all vessels except for dining areas which includes indoor and outdoor seating.
Princess Cruises prohibits vaping of throughout each of their ships, including guest staterooms and balconies. The only exception are designated slot machines in their on-board casinos.
The use of electronic cigarettes is allowed within designated smoking areas only.
Vaping is only permitted in designated outdoor areas – with the following exceptions: o Casinos which have designated areas for both smoking and non-smoking guests. o Ships sailing from China and Hong Kong do not have a non-smoking area in the casino. o Smoking is not permitted in the casino for any ships sailing from Australia and the United Kingdom.
Vaping is permitted in guest suites.
Vaping is permitted as designated in the Connoisseur’s Corner (both indoors and outdoors - where applicable), as well as designated outdoor areas and tables aboard each ship.
Vaping is only allowed in designated outdoor smoking areas.
Vaping is only be permitted in a designated smoking room and on the top deck outdoor area. Vaping is not allowed on in any cabin or cabin terrace.
Vaping is not permitted anywhere indoors. Vaping is permitted on the outside decks in designated smoking areas only.