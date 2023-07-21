What to Expect on Avalon’s Active & Discovery River Cruises' Excursions

View of Bernkastel from the Top Deck on Avalon Imagery II (Photo: Marilyn Borth)

First off: who are these cruises for? Avalon’s Active & Discovery cruises tend to attract those who are 45 years old and above, especially those who have health and wellness in mind. The excursions on these sailings are active but not overly – there is no rock climbing available, for example, but plenty of walking and some biking. Some sailings even offer kayaking in some ports.

And if you don’t want to take part in excessive physical activity at all, that’s your choice; excursions aren't forced. Our cruise had three included, guide-led excursion options to choose from in nearly every port: Active, Discovery and Classic.

While "Active" is self-explanatory, the "Discovery" excursions were geared toward hands-on experiences and the "Classic" excursions were more typical river cruise activities, such as a gentle walk or motorcoach tour.

We tried at least one of each on our trip. And while they were generally enjoyable, we noticed some inconsistencies in their level of physical activity.

Some Active excursions were rather short meanderings around charming, cobblestoned towns, while others involved 30-minute hikes up mountains at nearly a 90-degree angle (and I wish I was exaggerating). The latter was a hike in Cochem, Germany -- one that was solely labeled "a hike" without much warning of what was truly to come.

Our group consisted of six people, almost all of which were in their 50s and 60s -- and in great shape. We ambled through the heartwarming town of Cochem with our guide, then to our hiking trail's starting point. It was there that our eyes widened and jaws dropped. The hiking trail was straight up a mountain face with numerous stairs zig-zagging upwards.

Hiking on an Active River Cruise (Photo: Marilyn Borth)

Fortunately, there was a chair lift right above the foreboding trail, which was only mentioned as an option for the way down. I personally adore hiking, but this trek wasn't of any interest to me -- and certainly not in the humidity we were experiencing. All of us collectively shook our heads at the trail and opted for the chair lift -- both up and back.

While our guide was happy to appease us (and most guides are with Avalon), situations like these made it a smidge more difficult to decide which Active excursions would match our needs and even daily moods. We couldn't fully grasp how active we'd be on an excursion, which ostensibly ranged from almost no movement to training for the Olympics.

Panoramic View from the Mountain in Cochem (Photo: Marilyn Borth)

But it wasn't only the Active excursions that perplexed us in their inconsistencies. A Discovery excursion to a centuries-old mustard mill in Cochem, Germany was ho hum. It felt like a tourist trap, since nothing about it was local to the area; the mustard seeds and machines to make the mustard weren't even from Germany. While the mustard created was delicious, we felt disconnected from the region.

The "Active" and "Discovery" excursions felt similar in terms of physicality at times as well. There were moments where they both offered local wine tastings and light walks in towns, making it hard to gauge which would be more strenuous than others.

Our advice is to ask your guide before you set out from the ship how long and far your walk or hike is. Talk with them individually to decide if it's right for you. Fortunately, Avalon makes the excursion selection process flexible (but they do highly recommend booking in advance for planning purposes).

While the excursions were a bit "off" in terms of what the activity level would be like on occasion, they were highly educational, quality and flat out good fun. The guides were delightful and packed with both information and wit, making for generally enriching experiences.

One of my personal favorites was our guide in Bernkastel, who led us through the town and told us quirky facts, like how the shackles displayed in the main square were for punishing those who committed social misconducts. She also informed us that one centuries-old, half-timber home was built smaller at the base yet wider on top. Why? To avoid paying more taxes on the plot of land, of course.

Bernkastel Tour with Guide (Photo: Marilyn Borth)

While she made sure to educate us on the town wholly, she also kept it concise and light-hearted -- and quick so we had more time to spend at our local wine-tasting.