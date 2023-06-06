Can an Expedition Cruise Transform Your Life? You Bet.

I'm not alone. Many travelers experience some kind of epiphany on an expedition voyage. Far from the stresses of everyday routine, out there -- under vast skies, taking in spectacular scenery and focusing every inch of your being to spot that polar bear or blue whale instead of idly scanning your cellphone -- creates a shift. It's enough to move even the most seasoned traveler. Even for professionals, expedition voyages are a constant source of wonder. Sue Flood, an award-winning wildlife photographer and filmmaker, says, “I am fortunate to travel the world but the polar regions, particularly Antarctica, draw me back again and again for their incredible wildlife, dramatic landscapes and remote, stark beauty.”

Robert Page, a medical professional from the Isle of Man and veteran of many expeditions, experienced a whole series of "wow" moments on an expedition around Greenland: “The sense of isolation was tangible,” he remembers. “As we sailed north from Kangerlussuaq, the excitement rose with the sight of massive tabular icebergs but nothing could have prepared me for the Zodiac excursions to explore these vast ice sculptures in Disko Bay. Midway through the cruise, I was on deck to witness a mother humpback and her calf arching and fluking. The following night, the captain alerted us to an ethereal display of the aurora borealis. This was, without doubt, a cruise to a land of indescribable natural wonder.”

An expedition voyage is often a wake-up call to the fragility of the world we live in. And nowhere can you read as compelling stories about travelers' adventures than at Cruise Critic, where members review their trips. Cruise Critic member Victator at the sight of a polar bear on an Arctic voyage. “He clambers out of the water, rolls into an easy half somersault on the ice to shake excess water from his fur and finally stands up to face his audience. Black-rimmed eyes stare straight at my lens. I am in heaven.

Then he moves. So in tune with his environment, nose in the air as he pads along the ice, alone in his glacial world. The sheer ice carpet is the backdrop to his ever-shrinking home. In the presence of such majesty, we are dwarfed as human beings. To snatch a glimpse of this majestic animal on ice is to capture a unique moment in history, frozen in time. We are so privileged and fortunate to catch a glimpse of his world, alas, fast melting before our eyes. Many months later, I still feel that polar stare.”