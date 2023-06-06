Camp Ocean on Carnival Cruise Line

Formerly Camp Carnival, Camp Ocean is the kids' club for 2- to 11-year-olds on Carnival cruise ships. If your kid wants to make new friends and participate in fun, age-appropriate activities onboard -- while you get some grown-up R&R -- Camp Ocean should be your first stop on embarkation day.

What It Is

Camp Ocean is the free, all-day, drop-off kids' camp on Carnival cruise ships. Young cruisers are divided into three age groups -- Penguins (ages 2 to 5), Stingrays (6 to 8) and Sharks (9 to 11) -- with separate play areas filled with age-appropriate toys, games, crafts and videos. The decor and programming have a marine theme; expect colorful murals of sea creatures on the walls and activities such as Lego Reef Building and Fish, Fish, Shark.

Other than the emphasis on the sea, Camp Ocean is otherwise the same as the former Camp Carnival. Parents can send their kids for an entire day (though there's typically a break for lunch) or for specific activities, whatever works for each family. Youth staff will change diapers. Depending on age and ship, children might participate in scavenger hunts, make crafts, play video games, attend a dance or cooking class or talent show, do group sports out on deck or just have free time to play.

Camp Ocean also offers late-night programming, from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., for a fee. Night Owls is essentially group babysitting available for kids ages 6 months to 11 years, held inside the Camp Ocean facility. Younger kids might watch movies or rest while older kids might play video games and listen to music. On select nights, a late-night party for 2- to 11-year-olds, called Owl Jams, might take place, with themes such as a Mardi Gras party or a Beach Bash.

Camp Ocean facilities have select, extra-fee, drop-off hours for babies and toddlers under 2 years old. Hours are generally 8 to 10 a.m. on sea days or for a half day (usually mornings) on port days. On sea days, parents can choose to play with their children during under-2 hours at no charge.

Price

Daytime use of Carnival's Camp Ocean is complimentary for kids ages 2 to 11. Under-2 daytime drop-off fees are $6.75 per hour, per child, plus a 15 percent gratuity.

Fees for Night Owls group babysitting are also $6.75 per hour, per child, plus a 15 percent gratuity. Owl Jams party cost a flat fee of $13 to $20 per child.

Ships

Camp Ocean is available on all Carnival cruise ships.

See photos of Camp Ocean on Carnival Dream.