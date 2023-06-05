Cairns Cruise Liner Terminal Directions

If you are planning to drive, below are directions to the Cairns Cruise Liner Terminal.

From the South (via A1) Get on National Route A1 northbound and follow signs for City Portsmith/A1/Bruce Highway. Continue straight on Ray Jones Drive, which will turn into Comport Street. Use the left lane to turn onto Draper Street and take the next right onto Kenny Street. At the intersection, make a right on Wharf Street. The terminal will be on your right.

From the North (via A1)

National Route A1 southbound will turn into Sheridan Street. Make a left onto Hartley Street, which will dead-end at Lake Street. Make a left onto Lake Street and you will see the cruise terminal ahead.

From the Cairns Airport

Head west on Airport Avenue and stay on this road until you reach Lake Street. Continue on Lake Street and take the first exit onto Florence Street and turn onto Abbott Street. Turn onto Wharf Street and you will see the cruise terminal ahead.