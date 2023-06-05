Your first priority might not be sleep when there’s so much fun to be had cruising on a Fun Ship such as Carnival Breeze– but everyone needs to sleep sometimes. We toured the ship from below decks to the top, seeking out the best staterooms for you to book for your next cruise and those Carnival Breeze cabins you’ll want to avoid.

Note: Carnival Breeze undergoes a dry dock refurb in 2022, with planned stateroom updates that include a carpeting refresh.

Best Carnival Breeze Rooms For Great Views (For Less Money)

A balcony cabin is always a great bet for cruisers who want their own private sea view on a cruise, but Carnival Breeze’s 110 Cove Balcony cabins can be a better value (note: the photo above is a Cove Balcony on sister ship Carnival Magic). These cabins, all located on Deck 2 on Carnival Breeze, feature an ocean view framed by the ship’s metal exterior walls from your balcony and are slightly less expensive as a result of the “obstruction” (which in reality is not an obstruction at all). But these rooms come with two huge bonuses: Because they are closer to the waterline, they can be great rooms for people prone to seasickness (less motion), and they offer more privacy than some of the balcony rooms on the upper decks.

Best Carnival Rooms for Families and People Who Want to Spread Out

Like all ships in the Carnival fleet, rooms on Breeze are generally a little larger than industry standard, even for interior cabins. But if you need a little more room to spread out with your family and friends, there are a few special staterooms to consider booking.

Our first recommendation is a Deluxe Ocean View cabin (photo above is from sister ship Carnival Dream). Accommodating up to five people, these are all located on decks 1 and 2. These lower decks are farther away from the action and entertainment on top decks, but tend to be better choices for motionsick travelers. They feature two bathrooms: one average cabin bathroom with a shower, toilet and vanity; and a separate bathroom with a bathtub. If you’re cruising with family or friends, you know how space can be at a premium, particularly when getting ready for dinner in the evening, so this layout is ideal.

Though Carnival Breeze does not feature Family Harbor Cove rooms like some other ships in the fleet, there are several adjoining rooms available, both for interior and balcony cabins, and this can also be a great option for families traveling together.

Best Carnival Breeze Rooms for a Splurge

If you’re planning a special celebration or you’ve got a little extra money to spend, you might wish to check out Carnival Breeze’s suites on Deck 7, including Grand Suites. These are truly spacious cabins, offering a walk-in closet with full storage and a sit-down vanity, plus a spacious bathroom with a bidet and jetted tub. Top that off with a deluxe seating area with sectional sofa and balcony with chaise lounge chairs and you’re in for a truly special cruise.

Best Carnival Breeze Rooms for Spa Lovers

Like several other Carnival ships, Carnival Breeze offers Spa Deck cabins on Deck 12, with easy access to the spa (naturally). You’ll notice that these cabins, as well as the hallways on this deck, are decorated in a subtle spa theme, so you might feel a little more tranquil when hitting the pillow at the end of your day of cruise fun. A shift toward more environmentally-conscious practices has done away with the personal-sized spa amenities that cruisers in these cabins used to enjoy, so the biggest advantage of these cabins is access to the hydrotherapy pool and thermal suite (with those super relaxing heated tiled lounge chairs), plus discounted spa treatments.

For us, a choice to book one of these cabins comes down to economics: Given that the cost of a spa pass is typically around $40 per person per day or $200 for couples per week, does the difference in price work out in your favor for a spa cabin versus a regular room?

Worst Carnival Breeze Rooms for Privacy

It may surprise you, but some of the balcony cabins on Carnival Breeze don’t offer all that much privacy. If this is important to you, check your stateroom’s location on the ship and book accordingly.

A balcony room on Deck 6, for example, is perched right above the sundeck on Deck 5 and set back away from the water. Due to this arrangement, some cabins may field extra noise when there are passengers convened underneath — on a few nights, we could hear people’s conversations very clearly, which could occasionally be entertaining, but some passengers might find it annoying. You will also want to be careful about what you’re wearing (or not wearing) in view of other guests on these decks.

Worst Carnival Breeze Rooms for Seasickness

If you’re worried about motion sickness on a cruise, take the advice that goes for pretty much any ship and book a room near the middle of the ship and as close to the waterline as possible to minimize motion. On Carnival Breeze, seasick passengers should stay away from cabins toward the forward or aft of the ship on upper decks.

Worst Carnival Breeze Rooms for Noise

When it comes to cruise ships, “noise” can be very subjective based on individual tolerance, and also what is going on during a particular voyage. That said, on Carnival Breeze, if you choose a room on one of the lower decks (1 or 2), particularly near the aft section of the ship, you may hear engine or propeller noise, particularly when the ship is maneuvering into port. Deck 2 is also situated underneath the Breeze’s theater and main galleys, and some passengers have reported noise in select cabins during busy times.

Worst Carnival Breeze Rooms for Smell

Some people are highly sensitive to smells — to the point that it can make or break their entire cruise. If you fall into that category and are sailing on Carnival Breeze (and other ships), avoid ships near the aft or back of the ship due to the diesel smell that occasionally wafts into these cabins — and occasionally soot, too. On the plus side, many passengers love balcony rooms at the back of the ship due to the beautiful views above the ship’s wake as it sails.