Butcher's Cut on MSC Cruises

Meals

Butcher's Cut for dinner is great for true steak lovers but not so much for anyone who doesn't eat meat. (Rest-assured: MSC Cruises' ships have plenty of other options for vegetarians.) Diners can start with appetizers like a classic Caesar salad, oysters Rockefeller, foie deviled eggs or caviar. Just don't fill up, as the steaks are the hero here. Choose from cuts like a filet mignon, ribeye or 38-ounce dry-aged tomahawk (for two), and consider a surf add-on of your choice. Yes, seafood and chicken entrees are available, too.

Desserts include New York cheesecake and lava cake. The restaurant features an extensive wine and cocktail list, and beverage servers wheel around a cart, preparing drinks tableside. Children 12 and younger have their own menu, which features dishes like chicken tenders, pasta or mac and cheese.

Brunch is also offered from late morning to midafternoon on sea days. Options like omelets, wild blueberry pancakes, strawberry French toast and smoothies are available.