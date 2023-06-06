Butcher's Cut on MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises has a reputation for fabulous Italian food, but its steakhouse, Butcher's Cut, is developing a name of its own. A relative newcomer to the cruise line, Butcher's Cut is a specialty restaurant that puts meat front and center. Diners love the bold menu options and low-key atmosphere, all of which make it the ideal place to grab a romantic dinner or escape with friends for a quiet yet memorable meal.
Walking into Butcher's Cut, you'll have no doubt you've entered an American-style steakhouse. Refrigerated glass cases are filled with thick slabs of meat, with choice cuts waiting to be ordered. Walls are dark brown, and tables, flanked by brown or faux cowhide chairs, are left uncovered, save for bright red place mats. Tables are set for two, four or more, and waiters wear brown aprons emblazoned with the Butcher's Cut logo. Meal preparation is part of the fun here, as diners watch chefs cook up their cuts in an open kitchen.
Butcher's Cut for dinner is great for true steak lovers but not so much for anyone who doesn't eat meat. (Rest-assured: MSC Cruises' ships have plenty of other options for vegetarians.) Diners can start with appetizers like a classic Caesar salad, oysters Rockefeller, foie deviled eggs or caviar. Just don't fill up, as the steaks are the hero here. Choose from cuts like a filet mignon, ribeye or 38-ounce dry-aged tomahawk (for two), and consider a surf add-on of your choice. Yes, seafood and chicken entrees are available, too.
Desserts include New York cheesecake and lava cake. The restaurant features an extensive wine and cocktail list, and beverage servers wheel around a cart, preparing drinks tableside. Children 12 and younger have their own menu, which features dishes like chicken tenders, pasta or mac and cheese.
Brunch is also offered from late morning to midafternoon on sea days. Options like omelets, wild blueberry pancakes, strawberry French toast and smoothies are available.
Butcher's Cut menu items are priced a la carte, though a dinner price fix menu is available for $39 per person. The kid's menu has a $12 set price.
Editor's Note: Menus are samples only and are subject to change by ship and itinerary.
Butcher's Cut is featured on MSC Seaside and MSC Meraviglia.