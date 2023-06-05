Bowling on MSC Cruises

What It Is

Bowling "alleys" on MSC cruise ships consist of two 10-pin bowling lanes. The lanes are shorter than what you'll find in land-based bowling locations, but the pins are full-sized.

As in any other bowling alley, MSC's bowling provides a variety of balls so you can find a size to fit your hand, and there are optional bumpers so smaller kids can enjoy the game without worrying about throwing constant gutter balls.

On both Meraviglia-class and Seaside-class ships, you'll find the bowling in a space dedicated to indoor amusements, including a 4D cinema, Formula One racing simulator and various arcade games.