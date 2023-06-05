Immerse yourself in the emotive and lyrical hymns of one of America's greatest musical styles on a blues theme cruise -- a type of music theme cruise that's slowly gaining momentum among fans of the genre. These veritable floating music festivals typically feature dozens of blues performers and sometimes even hundreds of at-sea shows, with blues greats galore (think Buddy Guy, Tab Benoit and Keb' Mo') as well as up-and-coming stars onboard.

You'll likely get some face time with your favorites, as autograph signings and meet-and-greets with performers are usually on the schedule. Just book early, as popular theme cruises often sell out.

Here are some blues theme cruises to keep an eye on.