If you're looking for a lively poolside watering hole, Carnival Cruise Line's BlueIguana Bar might be just the thing. Located on the lido deck, this Mexican-themed bar offers a menu of drinks to complement the complimentary tacos and burritos found at the adjacent BlueIguana Cantina.

Ambiance

The BlueIguana Tequila Bar comprises a counter and seating area with a tile floor, wooden barstools and colourful wooden accents. The laidback atmosphere welcomes those in swimwear during breaks between sunbathing and swimming. Bartenders are friendly, helpful and happy to suggest popular drinks if you just can't decide what to order.

Drinks

As befits any Mexican bar, BlueIguana specialises in tequila beverages and beers like Dos Equis, Sol and Corona. It also features cocktails, mocktails, soft drinks and water. For a bit of fun, frozen margaritas can be ordered in yard-long or twisty glasses.

Menu

Please note that this menu is a sample; actual menus vary by ship and sailing.

Price

Drinks are charged to onboard accounts on an a la carte basis. On Australia-based Carnival Spirit, prices range from AU$1.50 for bottled water and AU$2.75 for soft drinks to cocktails from AU$10.50 to AU$11.50.

Ships

The BlueIguana Tequila Bar can be found on the following ships:

Carnival Spirit

Carnival Breeze

Carnival Conquest

Carnival Dream

Carnival Ecstasy

Carnival Fantasy

Carnival Freedom

Carnival Glory

Carnival Horizon

Carnival Imagination

Carnival Inspiration

Carnival Liberty

Carnival Magic

Carnival Pride

Carnival Sunshine

Carnival Triumph

Carnival Valor

Carnival Vista

