Black Cruises: What to Know About African-American Cultural Cruises

What to Expect on a Black Cruise

If you've ever been to an African-American barbecue, beach party or potluck, you know that having a great time is nonnegotiable. A black cruise is no different. You can count on a few things:

Predominantly black American passengers. There is no race or skin color requirement for attending a black-themed cruise, but most people who have chosen the cruise have done so specifically to be in a majority space that they can't find elsewhere.

Incredible music playing constantly. Music is a huge part of most of these cruises, and there are as many options as there are interests. (See below for cruises that focus on a particular genre.) The result is an on-ship atmosphere that can feel like an intimate concert and a music festival at the same time. On some ships, the party goes all night. Don't be surprised if you see people making their way to breakfast directly from the party the night before.

Themed nights and dress codes. Each cruise is different, but you will feel left out if you haven't packed your afro wig for '70s night or the crisp, white suit for the All-White Affair. Themes are taken very seriously onboard, so this is no time to pack light. Costume changes may require several suitcases, but you'll regret it if you don't dress the part.

A wide selection of entertainment including intellectually stimulating offers. The party atmosphere is a given, but it doesn't sacrifice opportunities for enlightenment. Many ships offer art exhibits, comedy shows, wine tastings and more. Guest lecturers and panel discussions are common, and there is always the option to hang out and relax if that's your preference.

Groups of people traveling together. While there may be people who show up solo, most will come with at least a significant other or roommate, and many will turn up in groups of friends, extended family and fraternity/sorority connections. There are also groups that have formed on the ships after return visits, year after year.

A lack of children. Most of the cruises focus on adults. (There is one black family cruise option listed below.) You may have children in your life, but you can't bring them on most of the black cruises.

Fundraising. Many of the larger black cruises offer opportunities to raise money that will go back into the African–American community. The Fantastic Voyage, for example, helps Historically black colleges and universities (HBCU) with its Party with a Purpose theme and mantra. And on Festival at Sea, money is raised for the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) through a Bachelor Auction Fundraiser.

Culture-specific activities. Wedding vow renewals will have you jumping the broom, dance parties will require knowledge of the Wobble and don't be surprised if steppers take over a section of the dance floor. And a bold hat for the Gospel brunch goes without saying.

Age is in the eye of the beholder. On some cruises, you'll find seniors singing along to the oldies. On others, millennials work their angles for the camera. There are trips that skew more to one age or the other, but most often, you'll find a variety of ages and life stages on the same ship. Choose your cruise according to interest, destination and how young you feel.