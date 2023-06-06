A message from Cruise Critic: During this unprecedented time throughout the world and across the cruise industry, it is important to note that article information might be impacted by cruise line hiatuses and port closures due to COVID-19. For the latest information, please visit our regularly updated article on what cruisers need to know about coronavirus.

If a seven-night cruise doesn't seem long enough, would 100-odd nights of lavish galas, hobnobbing with interesting fellow passengers and visits to faraway lands be more your style? If so, it's time to get a world cruise on your 2020, 2021 or 2022 travel calendar.

Around-the-world voyages have been around since Cunard's RMS Laconia sailed the first one nearly a century ago in 1922. Yet they remain popular today, thanks to continuing itinerary innovations by the cruise lines and modern technology that makes it easier than ever to stay in touch when you're spending 100-plus days at sea. You'll find sailings as long as 180 nights (on Oceania) while some lines -- like Cunard and, new for 2021, Silversea -- run two or more a year.

A few things to note: Many world cruises don't sail fully around the world, though they do offer a chance to see a varied portfolio of diverse cultures all in one sailing. Also, if you can't commit to a full world cruise, you can often book one "segment" of the voyage, ranging from a week to more than a month. World cruises typically begin in January and end in April or May, but some lines change it up with departures in other seasons.

Whether you want to dream big or live large, here's the rundown of 2020, 2021 and 2022 world cruises.

2020 World Cruises

2021 World Cruises

2022 World Cruises

2020 World Cruises

Costa Cruises

The Trip: Costa runs its annual world voyage aboard Costa Deliziosa in 2020. The 112-night voyage embarks round trip from Venice in January, with more than 40 stops scheduled in Italy, Greece, France, Spain, Barbados, Aruba, Panama, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, the Pitcairn Islands, French Polynesia, Tonga, New Zealand, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Japan, South Korea, China, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, India, Oman, Jordan and Israel. The ship returns to Venice April 26, 2020.

Departure Date: January 5, 2020

Itinerary Segments: Rome to Venice, 108 nights; Barcelona to Venice, 106 nights Price: Full world cruise fares range from $14,779 to $34,259 per person; segments start from $14,719, double occupancy.

Cruise & Maritime Voyages

The Trip: The line's third consecutive "Grand Round the World Cruise" on Columbus, this 120-night adventure sails round trip from London (at Tilbury) on January 6, 2020, spanning 27 countries in five continents, including a transit of the Panama and Suez canals. Port calls unfold in the Caribbean, South America, South Pacific, Australia/New Zealand, Asia, the Middle East and Europe. This sailing ends in London on May 5, 2020; there is also an option to sail from Rotterdam, embarking on Jan. 7, 2020, and returning to Amsterdam on May 6, 2020.

Departure Date: January 6, 2020

Itinerary Segments: London to Auckland, 44 nights; London to Sydney, 50 nights; London to Hong Kong, 77 nights; London to Singapore, 88 nights; Rotterdam to Auckland, 43 nights; Rotterdam to Sydney, 49 nights; Rotterdam to Hong Kong, 76 nights; Rotterdam to Singapore, 87 nights; Auckland to Sydney, 6 nights; Auckland to Hong Kong, 33 nights; Auckland to Singapore, 44 nights; Auckland to London, 76 nights; Auckland to Amsterdam, 77 nights; Sydney to Hong Kong, 27 nights; Sydney to Singapore, 38 nights; Sydney to London, 70 nights; Sydney to Amsterdam, 71 nights; Hong Kong to Singapore, 11 nights; Hong Kong to London, 43 nights; Hong Kong to Amsterdam, 44 nights; Singapore to London, 32 nights; Singapore to Amsterdam, 33 nights Price: Full world cruise fares range from $12,699 to $43,179 per person; segments start from $719 per person.

Crystal Cruises

The Trip: Crystal Serenity's "Epic Empires & Idyllic Isles" is a 105-night voyage (and the 25th world cruise for the line) that calls nearly exclusively on ports in the Southern Hemisphere. The itinerary, spanning 47 cities in 23 countries, begins in Miami on January 6, 2020.

The ship will head south to Colombia before transiting the Panama Canal and cruising the coast of Central America and Mexico. There's a pit stop in L.A. (a secondary world cruise launch point), before making way for the South Pacific to visit the Marquesas Islands, the Society Islands, the Cook Islands, Tonga and Fiji; it's then on to New Zealand and Australia. Asia follows, with Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Sri Lanka and India, before dipping into the Middle East at Oman, Israel and Jordan (with a Suez Canal transit). The sailing rounds out at some Greek Islands and along the Italian coast, before disembarkation in Rome on April 21.

Departure Date: January 6, 2020

Itinerary Segments: Miami to Los Angeles, 15 nights; Los Angeles to Papeete, 13 nights; Papeete to Auckland, 14 nights; Auckland to Sydney, 13 nights; Sydney to Singapore, 17 nights; Singapore to Mumbai, 14 nights; Mumbai to Rome, 18 nights Price: Full world cruise fares range from $30,447 to $202,099 per person; segment fares begin at $4,499 per person, double occupancy.

Cunard Line

The Trip: Sail east from New York on a 113-night world cruise (Cunard's only for 2020) aboard Queen Mary 2. The itinerary takes passengers through Europe, Africa, Australia, Asia and the Middle East (with a Suez Canal crossing). A pickup for a shorter 99-night world cruise from Southampton (also disembarking in Southampton) is also available on this route. During the 26-country itinerary, passengers can anticipate highlights like overnight stays in Cape Town, Hong Kong and Dubai. QM2 returns to NYC on April 25, 2020.

Departure Date: January 3, 2020

Itinerary Segments: New York to Southampton, 7 nights; New York to Dubai, 27 nights; New York to Hong Kong, 46 nights; Southampton to Singapore, 34 nights; Southampton to Hong Kong, 39 nights; Southampton to Sydney, 56 nights; Southampton to Fremantle, 64 nights; Dubai to Singapore, 14 nights; Dubai to Hong Kong, 19 nights; Dubai to Sydney, 36 nights; Dubai to Fremantle, 44 nights; Singapore to Sydney, 22 nights; Singapore to Fremantle, 30 nights; Singapore to Cape Town, 48 nights; Hong Kong to Sydney, 17 nights; Hong Kong to Fremantle, 25 nights; Hong Kong to Cape Town, 43 nights; Hong Kong to Southampton, 60 nights; Sydney to Fremantle, 8 nights; Sydney to Cape Town, 26 nights; Sydney to Southampton, 43 nights; Fremantle to Cape Town, 18 nights; Fremantle to Southampton, 35 nights; Cape Town to Southampton, 17 nights; Cape Town to New York, 24 nights; Southampton to New York, 7 nights Price: Full world cruise fares range from $17,109 to $179,049 per person; segments start from $1,169, double occupancy.

Holland America Line

The Trip: Holland America's Amsterdam sails a 128-night world voyage round trip from Fort Lauderdale in January 2020. A quick stop in the Caribbean (at Dominica and St. Lucia) is followed up by calls in South America at French Guiana, Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina and Chile, with a rare detour to Antarctica. The ship makes way for several calls throughout the South Pacific, with New Zealand and Australia, before cruising through Asia, with stops scheduled in Indonesia, Singapore, Sri Lanka and the Maldives.

Next up is Africa, with the islands of the Seychelles, Mayotte and Madagascar, as well as mainland calls in Kenya, Tanzania, Mozambique, South Africa and Namibia. The ship then hits some remote Atlantic islands, including Saint Helena and Ascension Island, before dipping back into the Caribbean (at Barbados, Guadeloupe and Puerto Rico) and returning to Fort Lauderdale on May 12, 2020.

Departure Date: January 4, 2020

Itinerary Segments: Segments are unavailable for booking. Price: This world cruise is sold out.

MSC Cruises

The Trip: MSC Cruises is following up its successful first world cruise in 2019 with a second one aboard MSC Magnifica in 2020 (which has now sold out). The 117-night voyage embarks from Rome on January 4, 2020, and can also be joined in Genoa, Marseille and Barcelona on January 5, 6 and 7, respectively.

The cruise will then take in ports in the Mediterranean, Caribbean, Central and South America, the South Pacific, Australia, Southeast Asia and the Middle East. Plus, eight overnight port calls are featured, with 15 shore excursions included in the fare. The cruise concludes in Genoa on April 30, 2020, after visiting 43 destinations in 23 different countries.

Departure Date: January 4, 2020

Itinerary Segments: Segments are unavailable for booking; the full world cruise has sold out. Price: Fares for this world cruise are sold out.

Oceania Cruises

The Trip: In 2020, Insignia sails an "Around the World in 180 Days" voyage, unique in that it crosses the equator four times while visiting a whopping 95 ports -- including a circumnavigation of South America. The 180-night itinerary runs from Miami to San Francisco, from January 8 through July 5; there are also options to extend the voyage to 195 nights to sail round trip back to Miami, or to 200 nights, by sailing on to New York. (Embarkation is also available out of San Francisco on January 26, sailing round trip for 162 nights, or on to Miami for 177 nights or to New York for 182 nights.)

Passengers will start with a visit to Key West before heading to Colombia, Central America (including a Panama Canal transit) and Mexico, before hitting up the California coast (and the secondary pickup point in San Francisco). It's then onward for even more Mexico and Central America, before an intensive South American visit. Following a transatlantic crossing, numerous calls in Africa await, before moving on toward an extended stay in Asia, including visits to nine Japanese ports. Russia and Alaska follow up, before the ship winds back down the West Coast to San Francisco.

Departure Date: January 8, 2020

Itinerary Segments: Miami to San Francisco, 18 nights; San Francisco to Santiago, 22 nights; Santiago to Buenos Aires, 16 nights; Buenos Aires to Cape Town, 36 nights; Cape Town to Singapore, 30 nights; Singapore to Hong Kong, 15 nights; Hong Kong to Tokyo, 18 nights; Hong Kong to San Francisco, 43 nights; San Francisco to New York, 20 nights Price: Full world cruise fares range from $37,499 to $141,499 per person, double occupancy; segments start from $1,999, double occupancy.

P&O Cruises

The Trip: Arcadia embarks on an intrepid 99-night global voyage on January 3, 2020. The ship sets sail from Southampton and travels west, passing through both the Panama and Suez canals, and visiting 27 ports. Highlights include stops in U.S. ports such as San Francisco and Honolulu; explorations of destinations in New Zealand and on the eastern coast of Australia; a good number of Asian points, including stops in China, Sri Lanka and Malaysia; and a dip into the Middle East with Oman and the U.A.E. The monthslong circumnavigation ends in Southampton on April 12.

Departure Date: January 3, 2020

Itinerary Segments: Southampton to Auckland, 42 nights; Southampton to Sydney, 47 nights; Southampton to Brisbane, 49 nights; Southampton to San Francisco, 25 nights; Auckland to Southampton, 57 nights; Sydney to Southampton, 52 nights; Brisbane to Southampton, 50 nights; San Francisco to Hong Kong, 41 nights; San Francisco to Brisbane, 24 nights; San Francisco to Sydney, 22 nights; Sydney to Singapore, 23 nights; Sydney to Hong Kong, 19 nights; Brisbane to Hong Kong, 17 nights; Hong Kong to Dubai, 14 nights; Hong Kong to Southampton, 33 nights; Singapore to Southampton, 29 nights; Dubai to Southampton, 19 nights Price: Full world cruise fares range from £9,999 to £26,799 per person; segments start at £2,474, double occupancy.

Princess Cruises

The Trip: Princess' 106-night round-trip cruise from Sydney on Sea Princess sets sail in May and will visit 38 ports of call. After a stop in Brisbane, the cruise begins in earnest with stops at Komodo Island, Oman and Dubai. This is followed by a traverse of the Suez Canal and calls in some of the Mediterranean's most sought after ports. The ship then reaches its second pickup point in London, where cruisers have the option to join the world cruise late, on 2 July. From there, it's on to Norway, Iceland, New York City, and multiple stops in Peru and Tahiti before Sea Princess returns to Australia.

Departure Date: May 12, 2020

Itinerary Segments: Auckland to London, 55 nights; London to Sydney, 55 nights; Sydney to Sydney, 106 nights Price: Full world cruise fares range from $11,798 to $23,998 per person; segments start from $8,698, double occupancy.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises

The Trip: Sail aboard plush Seven Seas Mariner's 131-night world cruise itinerary, running round trip from Miami in January; a second round trip variation on the sailing is available with a pickup in San Francisco on January 24. Taking in 30 countries spread out over six continents (all except Antarctica), passengers will have the opportunity to visit 36 UNESCO World Heritage Sites and to enjoy 13 overnight calls.

Bonus: Nearly 400 worldwide shore excursions are included in the upfront rates, as are three exclusive shoreside events in New Zealand, Singapore and Tuscany. The ship returns to Miami on May 17, 2020.

Departure Date: January 6, 2020

Itinerary Segments: Miami to San Francisco, 18 nights; San Francisco to Papeete, 18 nights; Papeete to Sydney, 18 nights; Sydney to Singapore, 18 nights; Singapore to Abu Dhabi, 20 nights; Abu Dhabi to Rome, 21 nights; Rome to Miami, 18 nights; Miami to San Francisco, 18 nights Price: Full world all-inclusive cruise fares range from $67,599 to $177,599 per person, including airfare; segments start from $10,599, double occupancy.

Seabourn Cruise Line

The Trip: Seabourn's 146-night world cruise -- its first official world cruise in six years, despite lengthy extended explorations -- departs Miami on January 4, 2020, and will visit 62 ports in 36 countries. Seabourn Sojourn will start by heading south and east, visiting the Caribbean before crossing the Atlantic to Africa, where it will visit ports on the continent's east, south and west coasts. It then sails on to India, Southeast Asia and Indonesia, and finishes up with visits to Australia, the South Pacific and Hawaii.

Highlights include 16 overnight calls, 18 additional late-night stays and options for mid-cruise, over-land excursions to places like the Taj Mahal. The cruise ends in San Francisco on May 28, 2020.

Departure Date: January 4, 2020

Itinerary Segments: Miami to Cape Town, 39 nights; Miami to Singapore, 78 nights; Cape Town to Singapore, 39 nights; Cape Town to Sydney, 77 nights; Singapore to Hong Kong, 12 nights; Singapore to Sydney, 38 nights; Singapore to San Francisco, 68 nights; Hong Kong to Sydney, 26 nights; Sydney to Fiji, 9 nights; Sydney to San Francisco, 30 nights Price: Full world all-inclusive cruise fares range from $66,999 to $184,999 per person, including airfare; segments start from $3,999, double occupancy.

Silversea Cruises

The Trip: Silver Whisper's 2020 world cruise is a 139-night voyage that is causing a buzz for visiting all seven continents, including an expedition experience in the Antarctic (a first during a world cruise for the line), and calls on 62 ports in 32 countries.

The ship sails from Fort Lauderdale to the Caribbean and South America, followed by an expedition-style visit to Antarctica. From there, the ship sails around to Chile before voyaging to Easter Island and onto French Polynesia and more South Pacific. Australia and Asia (including Indonesia, Singapore, India and more) follow, before sailing through the Middle East, Mediterranean and Northern Europe to finish up in Amsterdam on May 25, 2020

Departure Date: January 6, 2020

Itinerary Segments: Fort Lauderdale to Buenos Aires, 21 nights; Buenos Aires to Valparaiso, 19 nights; Valparaiso to Papeete, 15 nights; Papeete to Sydney, 18 nights; Sydney to Singapore, 18 nights; Melbourne to Singapore, 16 nights; Singapore to Mumbai, 11 nights; Singapore to Rome, 29 nights; Mumbai to Rome, 18 nights; Rome to Dublin, 9 nights; Rome to Amsterdam, 19 nights; Dublin to Amsterdam, 10 nights Price: Full world cruise fares range from $96,000 to $206,100 per person; segments start from $4,950, double occupancy.

Viking Ocean Cruises

**The Trip:**Viking Sun will sail a 161-night world voyage that embarks from Miami in December 2020 and continues on to London, where it concludes in May 2021.The entire five-month journey visits 33 countries on six continents, with an included-in-the-fare excursion in every port of call; several destinations will additionally feature overnight calls.

The full voyage explores the Caribbean, Latin America (with a Panama Canal transit) and California, before making way to Hawaii, the South Pacific and New Zealand/Australia.Finally, the ship heads to Asia, the Middle East and the Mediterranean. The sailing ends in London on May 24, 2021.

Departure Date: December 14, 2020

Itinerary Segments: Miami to Los Angeles, 22 nights; Los Angeles to London, 140 nights; Los Angeles to Sydney, 40 nights; Sydney to Hong Kong, 27 nights; Sydney to Singapore, 41 nights; Hong Kong to Mumbai, 28 nights; Singapore to Venice, 40 nights; Mumbai to Venice, 27 nights; Venice to London, 22 nights

Price: Full world cruise fares range from $59,995 to $169,995 per person; segmentfares start from $8,499 per person, double occupancy.

2021 World Cruises

Costa Cruises

The Trip: Costa Deliziosa hosts Costa's annual world voyage again in 2021. The 125-night cruise sails round trip from Venice in early January (returning May 8, 2021). The sailing incorporates more than 45 stops in the Mediterranean, Middle East, Asia (at India), Indian Ocean isles (like the Maldives, the Seychelles and Madagascar), Africa, South and Central America, the East Coast of the U.S., Bermuda, Portugal and Spain.

Departure Date: January 3, 2021

Itinerary Segments: Savona to Savona, 115 nights; Marseille to Marseille, 113 nights; Rome to Rome, 114 nights Price: Full world cruise fares range from $14,449 to $34,225 per person; segments start from $14,449, double occupancy.

Cruise & Maritime Voyages

The Trip: Sailing on Columbus, the 120-night "Grand Round the World Cruise" sails round trip from London (at Tilbury) on January 6, 2021 (concluding there on May 6, 2021). En route, uncover 38 ports of call in 24 countries, with stops scheduled in South America (including a Panama Canal transit), the South Pacific, Australia/New Zealand, Asia, Africa and Europe. There is also an option to sail round trip from Rotterdam (embarking January 7, 2021, returning May 8, 2021).

Departure Date: January 6, 2021

Itinerary Segments: London to Auckland, 45 nights; London to Sydney, 49 nights; London to Singapore, 64 nights; London to Cape Town, 90 nights; London to Mombasa (Kenya), 82 nights; Rotterdam to Sydney, 48 nights; Auckland to London, 75 nights; Auckland to Mombasa, 37 nights; Auckland to Singapore, 19 nights; Sydney to London, 71 nights; Sydney to Rotterdam, 73 nights; Sydney to Singapore, 15 nights; Sydney to Mombasa, 33 nights; Sydney to Cape Town, 41 nights; Singapore to London, 56 nights; Singapore to Mombasa, 18 nights; Singapore to Cape Town, 26 nights; Mombasa to London, 38 nights; Cape Town to London, 30 nights Price: Full world cruise fares range from $11,999 to $40,239 per person; segments start from $1,629, double occupancy.

Crystal Cruises

The Trip: Crystal Serenity will run a 139-night "Ancient Dynasties & World Wonders" world voyage in 2021 between Miami and London. The cruise incorporates a Panama Canal transit, stops in Hawaii and the South Pacific, and calls throughout Australia, Asia, the Middle East and Europe, with noteworthy stops in more far-flung locales like Myanmar (Burma), India, the U.A.E. and Egypt. The ship disembarks in London on May 24, 2021.

Departure Date: January 5, 2021

Itinerary Segments: Miami to Los Angeles, 16 nights;Los Angeles to Brisbane, 20 nights;Brisbane to Hong Kong, 18 nights; Hong Kong to Tokyo, 12 nights; Tokyo to Shanghai, 12 nights; Shanghai to Singapore, 14 nights; Singapore to Dubai, 16 nights; Dubai to Rome, 18 nights; Rome to London, 12 nights Price: Full world cruise fares range from $59,199 to $295,599 per person; segment fares begin at $4,349 per person for a suite.

Cunard Line

Cunard is running two round-the-world cruises in 2021: Choose from twoJanuary voyages aboard Queen Mary 2 or Queen Victoria.

The Trip: Queen Mary 2 is running a 113-night world voyage from New York in January. The itinerary spans five continents, including Africa, Australia, Asia, Europe and North America. Passengers can also opt for a shorter, 99-night world voyage that travels round trip from Southampton, England. The voyage features overnight stays in Cape Town, Sydney, Hong Kong, Singapore and Dubai, as well as a transit through the Suez Canal. Queen Mary 2 returns to New York on April 26, 2021.

Departure Date: January 3, 2021

Itinerary Segments: New York to Southampton, seven nights; New York to Sydney, 49 nights; Southampton to Hong Kong, 59 nights; Southampton to Sydney, 42 nights; Southampton to Fremantle, 32 nights; Southampton to Cape Town, 14 nights; Cape Town to Hong Kong, 45 nights; Cape Town to Sydney, 28 nights; Cape Town to Melbourne, 25 nights; Cape Town to Fremantle, 18 nights; Fremantle to Singapore, 34 nights; Fremantle to Hong Kong, 27 nights; Fremantle to Sydney, 10 nights; Melbourne to Singapore, 27 nights; Melbourne to Hong Kong, 20 nights; Sydney to New York, 64 nights; Sydney to Southampton, 57 nights; Sydney to Dubai, 36 nights; Sydney to Singapore, 24 nights; Sydney to Hong Kong, 17 nights; Hong Kong to Southampton, 40 nights; Hong Kong to Dubai, 19 nights; Singapore to Southampton, 33 nights; Singapore to Dubai, 12 nights; Dubai to New York, 28 nights; Dubai to Southampton, 21 nights; Southampton to New York, seven nights

Price: Full world cruise fares range from $16,789 to $183,509 per person; segments start from $1,299, double occupancy.

The Trip: Cruising round-trip from Southampton, this 108-night world voyage aboard Queen Victoria visits 33 ports in 22 countries, with a transit through the Panama Canal and calls offering access to more than 20 UNESCO World Heritage sites_._ Plus, the cruise factors in overnight stays in major cities like San Francisco, Honolulu, Sydney, Hong Kong, Singapore and Cape Town for even fuller destination immersion_._

The voyage ends April 29, 2021, back in Southampton.U.S.-based cruisers can alternately and conveniently opt to board the ship instead in Fort Lauderdale or San Francisco to experience just slightly shortened versions of the full world cruise itinerary.

Departure Date: January 10, 2021

Itinerary Segments: Southampton to Fort Lauderdale, 11 nights;Southampton to San Francisco, 27 nights;Southampton to Auckland, 44 nights;Southampton to Sydney, 48 nights;Fort Lauderdale to Sydney, 48 nights; San Francisco to Auckland, 17 nights; San Francisco to Sydney, 21 nights; San Francisco to Brisbane, 24 nights;Auckland to Sydney, four nights; Auckland to Southampton, 64 nights;Sydney to Hong Kong, 20 nights;Sydney to Singapore, 25 nights; Sydney to Cape Town, 45 nights; Sydney to Southampton, 60 nights;Brisbane to Singapore, 22 nights_;_ Hong Kong to Singapore, five nights; Hong Kong to Cape Town, 25 nights; Hong Kong to Southampton, 40 nights; Singapore to Cape Town, 20 nights; Singapore to Southampton, 35 nights;Cape Town to Southampton, 15 nights Price: Full world cruise fares range from $17,499 to $72,799 per person; segments start from $969, double occupancy.

Fred. Olsen

The Trip: This global cruise on Black Watch sails for 108 nights round trip from Southampton, England, in 2021. For this trip, the ship heads southwest from Europe, hitting Portugal and doing some island-hopping in the Canary Islands and Caribbean, before traversing the Panama Canal en route to French Polynesia and the South Pacific. Then it's off to Australia and Asia, before looping back through the Middle East, with a Suez Canal transit. The voyage continues into the Mediterranean before Black Watch heads back north to Southampton, where the cruise ends on April 27. The cruise can also be booked from Liverpool, England, embarking Jan. 6 and returning April 29.

Departure Date: January 8, 2021

**Itinerary Segments:**Southampton to Colombo (Sri Lanka), 80 nights;Southampton to Havana, 21 nights; Havana to Sydney, 35 nights; Havana to Colombo, 59 nights; Havana to Southampton, 88 nights; Sydney to Colombo, 24 nights;Sydney to Southampton, 53 nights;Colombo to Southampton, 29 nights Price: Full world cruise fares range from £12,199 (about $15,000) to £20,199 (about $25,000) per person;segments start from £2,949 (about $4.000), double occupancy.

Holland America Line

The Trip: Holland America runs a 128-night "Grand World Voyage" in January 2021 aboard Amsterdam. Sailing round trip from Fort Lauderdale,the cruise heads south to South America with an extended stay in Brazil (including sailing time on the Amazon River),before crossing the Panama Canal. It then makes way to Hawaii and the South Pacific, before visiting Asia (with several calls scheduled in Japan and China). Amsterdam then visits the Middle East and Mediterranean. A final transatlantic crossing brings the ship back to Fort Lauderdale on May 13, 2021.

Departure Date: January 4, 2021

Itinerary Segments: Segments have not yet been posted for booking as of press time. Price: Full world cruise fares range from $22,899 to $79,999 per person, double occupancy.

MSC Cruises

The Trip: MSC Cruises' 2021 world cruise will take place onboard MSC Poesia. Sailing round trip from Rome on January 4, 2021, the 118-night voyage will visit 53 destinations in 33 countries, including stops in South America, Europe, Australia and Asia. Cruisers can also embark from Genoa, Marseille and Barcelona on January 5, 6 and 7, respectively; the cruise concludes in Barcelona on May 5, 2021.

Departure Date: January 4, 2021

Itinerary Segments: Segments are unavailable for booking. Price: Full world cruise fares range from $15,349 to $45,175 per person, double occupancy.

Oceania Cruises

The Trip: Insignia returns for its annual "Around the World in 180 Days" sailing in 2021. The full 43-country itinerary runs from Miami on January 9, returning to NYC in July.Cruisers can also hop aboard in Los Angeles on January 25 to join in the round-the-world fun.

Following the NYC embarkation, the itinerary starts with visits to Key West and Cartagena, Colombia, before transiting the Panama Canal for exploration of Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Guatemala and a few ports in Mexico.A stop in L.A. for the second world cruise pickup point will then slingshot the ship to the Hawaiian Islands before heading to the South Pacific and Australia_._ A host of Asian ports of call follow suit, spanning Indonesia to India.The voyage ends with visits to the Middle East, the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, Iceland, Greenland, Canada and New England before ending in New York in July.

Departure Date: January 9, 2021

Itinerary Segments: Miami to Los Angeles, 16 nights; Los Angeles to Sydney, 30 nights;Sydney to Hong Kong, 28 nights;Hong Kong to Singapore, 12 nights;Singapore to Dubai, 20 nights;Dubai to Istanbul, 22 nights;Istanbul to Barcelona, 15 nights; Barcelona to London, 15 nights; London to New York, 22 nights Price: Full world cruise fares range from $38,499 to $142,499 per person; segments start from $3,799, double occupancy.

P&O Cruises

The Trip: P&O Cruises' Arcadia returns for its annual round-the-world voyage in January 2021. The 2021 itinerary sails round trip out of Southampton, bringing cruisers to 22 countries on a 99-night voyage.En route, the itinerary takes in a stop in Portugal and in a couple of Caribbean isles before transiting the Panama Canal and visiting Costa Rica, Cabo and San Francisco.

Then it's on to Hawaii and more far-flung isles in the South Pacific, before hitting up New Zealand and Australia. Arcadia makes a good run of hopping about Asia, with a few additional stops in the Middle East, before heading back to Southampton for disembarkation on April 13, 2021.

Departure Date: January 3, 2021

**Itinerary Segments:**Southampton to San Francisco, 24 nights;Southampton to Auckland, 42 nights;Southampton to Sydney, 47 nights;San Francisco to Sydney, 23 nights; San Francisco to Hong Kong, 39 nights;Auckland to Southampton, 57 nights; Sydney to Hong Kong, 16 nights; Sydney to Singapore, 23 nights_;_ Sydney to Southampton, 52 nights; Hong Kong to Dubai, 17 nights; Hong Kong to Southampton, 36 nights; Singapore to Southampton, 29 nights; Dubai to Southampton, 19 nights Price: Full world cruise fares range from £10,299 (about $13,000) to £26,579 (about $32,000) per person; segments start at £2,149 (about $3,000), double occupancy.

Princess Cruises

The Trip: Sail aboard Princess's 111-night world cruise voyage round trip from Fort Lauderdale in early January, aboard Island Princess, which is making its world cruise debut in 2021. Cruisers also have the option to join the world cruise round trip from Los Angeles on January 17.

The sailing will be the most destination-intensive world cruise itinerary the line has offered to date. Passengers for the full loop from Florida will get access to 50 ports of call, with stops in 32 countries across six continents. Cruisers can choose to take in 25 UNESCO sites en route, like Petra, Ephesus and the Great Barrier Reef, while crossing the equator twice and overnighting in Dubai and Venice.

From Fort Lauderdale, the ship sails to Colombia before traversing the Panama Canal. Calls in Nicaragua and Mexico follow, before the ship reaches its second pickup point in Los Angeles. From there, it's on to Hawaii, French Polynesia, Fiji, New Zealand, Australia and Singapore, before a dip into Asia (Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Sri Lanka).

The ship then sails the Middle East, with calls in the U.A.E., Oman, Jordan, Egypt and Israel. From late March through mid-April, it sails along the Adriatic and the Mediterranean, before making way for Morocco, the Canary Islands and the transatlantic crossing back to Fort Lauderdale in time for disembarkation on April 25. Cruisers that boarded in Los Angeles can also continue on for disembarkation in L.A., following a Panama Canal transit and a sprinkling of Latin American ports, on May 9.

Departure Date: January 3, 2021, from Fort Lauderdale; January 17, 2021, from Los Angeles

Itinerary Segments: Fort Lauderdale to Los Angeles, 14 nights; Fort Lauderdale to Singapore, 59 nights; Fort Lauderdale to Dubai, 70 nights; Fort Lauderdale to Venice, 87 nights; Los Angeles to Singapore, 45 nights; Los Angeles to Dubai, 56 nights; Los Angeles to Venice, 73 nights; Singapore to Venice, 28 nights; Singapore to Fort Lauderdale, 52 nights; Singapore to Los Angeles, 66 nights; Dubai to Fort Lauderdale, 41 nights; Dubai to Los Angeles, 55 nights; Venice to Los Angeles, 38 nights Price: Full world cruise fares range from $20,999 to $40,999 per person; segments start from $2,219, double occupancy.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises

The Trip: Seven Seas Mariner sails around the world once again in 2021, on a 117-night voyage that embarks in Miami on January 5, 2021, and returns to Barcelona on May 3.The 30-country journey takes in more than 60 ports across six continents, hitting South America, French Polynesia, Australia, Asia and the Mediterranean_._ Plus, the itinerary incorporates overnight stays in nearly a dozen ports of call for even more shoreside immersion in locales, like Lima, Easter Island and Haifa, Israel.Bonus: More than 300 shore excursions are included with Regent's rates.

Departure Date: January 5, 2021

Itinerary Segments: Miami to Lima, 16 nights; Miami to Sydney, 51 nights; Lima to Auckland, 23 nights; Auckland to Sydney, 12 nights; Auckland to Singapore, 30 nights; Sydney to Singapore, 18 nights; Sydney to Istanbul, 56 nights; Singapore to Dubai, 18 nights; Dubai to Istanbul, 20 nights; Dubai to Barcelona, 30 nights; Istanbul to Barcelona, 10 nights **Price:**Full world cruise fares are all inclusive, covering airfare, and range from $62,999 to $166,999 per person;segments start from $9,699, double occupancy.

Seabourn Cruise Line

The Trip: Seabourn Sojourn will offer another world cruise in 2021, sailing from Miami on January 3 and disembarking in Barcelona on May 24. The 60-port, 32-country itinerary spans six continents and 140 nights of exploration. Plus, cruisers can anticipate a couple dozen overnight and late-night calls for even more in-depth destination immersion.

The east-to-west voyage touches on Central and South America (with a Panama Canal transit), the South Pacific, Australia, Asia (at Indonesia) and Africa, before winding down in the Mediterranean. In the South Pacific region, the line will feature Ventures by Seabourn, an expedition element that's inclusive of expedition team-led outings, like kayaking, snorkeling, trekking and Zodiac outings, in destinations such as the Cook Islands, Fiji and Papua New Guinea, among others.

Departure Date: January 3, 2021

Itinerary Segments: Miami to Papeete, 32 nights;Miami to Sydney, 59 nights; Miami to Bali, 80 nights; Papeete to Sydney, 27 nights; Sydney to Bali, 21 nights; Sydney to Cape Town, 51 nights; Sydney to Barcelona, 81 nights; Bali to Cape Town, 30 nights; Cape Town to Barcelona, 30 nights Price: Full world cruise fares range from $60,929 to $171,929 per person; segments start from $9,999, double occupancy.

Silversea Cruises

For the first time in the line's history, Silversea is offering two round-the-world voyages in 2021, including an industry-first expedition-themed world cruise.

The Trip: Silver Whisper's 2021 "The Finest World Tour" cruise is a 149-night voyage that calls on 54 destinations in 34 countries, with 28 overnight port calls. Embarking from Fort Lauderdale in January,the ship sails to Central America and through the Panama Canal, before continuing along the western coast of South America and on to Easter Island. It visitsSouth Pacific isles, New Zealand and Australia and then travelsto Asia, before passing through the Middle East. It lingers in the Mediterranean and the Adriatic, before making a transatlantic crossing back to New York, where it disembarks on June 6, 2021.

Departure Date: January 7, 2021

Itinerary Segments: Fort Lauderdale to Lima, 13 nights; Fort Lauderdale to Auckland, 36 nights; Lima to Auckland, 23 nights; Auckland to Bali, 18 nights; Auckland to Tokyo, 36 nights; Bali to Tokyo, 18 nights; Tokyo to Singapore, 18 nights; Singapore to Mumbai, 15 nights; Singapore to Athens, 32 nights; Mumbai to Athens, 17 nights; Athens to Lisbon, 15 nights; Athens to New York, 27 nights; Lisbon to New York, 12 nights

Price: Full world cruise fares range from $65,000 to $228,000 per person; segments start from $4,410, double occupancy.

The Trip: For something entirely new for the industry, 2021 will mark the debut of an expedition-themed world cruise, courtesy of Silversea. Dubbed the "Uncharted World Tour," the Silver Cloud voyage embarks Ushuaia, Argentina, on January 30 for a 166-night immersive adventure that makes way from the Antarctic to the Arctic over five-and-a-half months, with stops in Antarctica, South America, the South Pacific, Australia, Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

Spanning 30 countries across six continents, cruisers will have the chance to explore Antarctica by Zodiac boat, swim with rays in Bora Bora, encounter orangutans in Borneo and contemplate the history and mystery of Easter Island during a two-day stay. Special exclusive events include access to Robert Louis Stevenson's former home in the Samoa Islands or a dining event in Iceland's Kjarnaskogur Forest.

Seventy rotating members of the Silversea expedition team, as well as more than 20 featured guest speakers, with scientists, explorers, historians and writers among them, will host onboard workshops, lectures and guided shore tours. The ship disembarks in Tromso, Norway, on July 16, 2021.

Departure Date: January 30, 2021

Itinerary Segments: Ushuaia to Valparaiso (Chile), 18 nights;Valparaiso to Papeete, 22 nights; Papeete to Lautoka (Fiji), 11 nights; Lautoka to Cairns (Australia), 14 nights; Cairns to Singapore, 22 nights; Singapore to Cochin (India), 16 nights; Cochin to Athens, 19 nights; Athens to Lisbon, 14 nights; Lisbon to Reykjavik, 17 nights; Reykjavik to Tromso, 13 nights

**Price:**Full world cruise fares range from $99,000 to $400,000 per person; segments start from $8,910, double occupancy.

2022 World Cruises

Crystal Cruises

The Trip: In 2022, Crystal Serenity sets off on a 116-night "Myths, Marvels & Monuments: A Cultural Mosaic" world cruise (its 27th annual world voyage offering), sailing round trip from Miami or Los Angeles. (Slightly shorter variations of the world cruise can be booked from Miami to Monte Carlo, or from L.A. to Monte Carlo or Miami.)

The journey circumnavigates the globe, either beginning or ending with a Panama Canal transit (depending on the embarkation point), and continues on to explore Hawaii, the South Pacific, New Zealand and Australia. It's then on to Asia, the Middle East and the Mediterranean, where cruisers can opt to disembark in Monte Carlo in late April or to continue on to traverse the Atlantic to return to Miami (May 13, 2022) or Los Angeles (May 29, 2022).

Departure Date: January 17, 2022, from Miami; February 2, 2022, from Los Angeles

Itinerary Segments: Miami to Los Angeles, 16 nights;Los Angeles to Auckland, 19 nights;Auckland to Perth, 18 nights; Perth to Mumbai, 18 nights; Mumbai to Istanbul, 18 nights; Istanbul to Monte Carlo, 16 nights; Monte Carlo to Miami, 14 nights; Monte Carlo to Los Angeles, 16 nights Price: Full world cruise fares range from $49,049 to $246,799 per person; segment fares begin at $3,999 per person, double occupancy.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises

The Trip: Sailing round trip from San Francisco, Regent's Seven Seas Mariner puts a different spin on the world cruise, in a circumnavigation of the Pacific Rim. The 120-night Asian-Pacific itinerary focuses on 59 ports in 17 countries, honing in on the South Pacific, Australia/New Zealand and Asia.

Along the way, cruisers get access to more than 40 UNESCO sites, as well as nearly 300 included-in-the-rates excursions ashore. Plus, overnight calls are featured in 18 destinations, like Honolulu, Sydney, Bangkok, Shanghai and Vancouver. The cruise returns to San Francisco on May 5, 2022.

Departure Date: January 5, 2022

Itinerary Segments: World cruise segments were unavailable as of press time.

Price: Full world all-inclusive cruise fares range from $63,999 to $174,999 per person, including airfare, double occupancy.