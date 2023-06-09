Australia's cruise scene is quieter in winter as seasonal operators -- such as Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises and Norwegian Cruise Line -- have left town until next spring. However, there are still plenty of ways to enjoy the sunshine of Queensland, the South Pacific and beyond.
Winter cruising in these destinations has plenty of appeal -- air and water temperatures are usually in the 20s, humidity is low and the cyclone season is over. Destinations and shore excursions tend to be less crowded in winter, too. The best part is fares can be up to 40 percent lower than peak season, according to Carnival Cruises Line's vice-president and general manager Australia, Jennifer Vanderkreeke.
Choosing a cruise is also much simpler with only three major companies based locally at this time of year: Carnival, P&O and Princess Cruises. Here are our picks for escaping the winter.
Princess Cruises will have a limited local presence as Sea Princess embarks on a 106-night round-the-world voyage. 2018 marks the 11th year the company has operated a world cruise in winter, with the option to board in either Sydney, Brisbane or Auckland. Departing early June, the popular cruise is almost sold out, bar a handful of interior cabins showing on some online travel agent websites.
Stuart Allison, Princess Cruises' senior vice-president Australia and New Zealand, said the world cruise had a very high repeat rate from Aussies who love the 'no tipping policy' and the chance to see the world without flying and unpacking only once. Passengers will visit 40 ports of call in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Middle East, Mediterranean, Northern Europe, Greenland, Canada, Eastern U.S., the Panama Canal, South America and the South Pacific.
The only other Princess option this winter is an 11-night Sun Princess cruise from Fremantle to Singapore, departing June 8. Australians can also fly to China for the new Majestic Princess's 22-night Shanghai to Sydney repositioning cruise, departing 24 August.
Carnival Spirit has a 19-day post-drydock cruise from Singapore to Sydney, calling at Phuket, Bali, Komodo Island, Darwin and Airlie Beach. P&O's Pacific Aria, also fresh from a refurbishment, will sail from Singapore to Brisbane via Bali, Komodo, Dili, Cairns and Airlie Beach.
P&O's SeaBreak cruises are in high demand over winter, especially the four-night comedy cruise, The Big Laugh, from Sydney to Moreton Island on June 20. The 36 shows feature 14 comedians including big names such as Dave Hughes, Jimeoin and Claire Hooper.
Among the line's other short sailings are a four-night State of Origin cruise from Sydney to Melbourne and several food and wine cruises on Pacific Explorer from Sydney and Pacific Dawn from Brisbane.
P&O has five ships cruising from Sydney, Brisbane, Cairns and Auckland. Pacific Eden and Pacific Explorer will head off to the South Pacific and along the Australian coast from Sydney, while Pacific Aria and Pacific Dawn will depart Brisbane on several Great Barrier Reef cruises. Pacific Aria also has options to Fiji and Indonesia, while Pacific Eden is sailing from Cairns to Papua New Guinea and Solomon Sea Islands. Pacific Jewel is based in Auckland and will also visit the South Pacific.
Itineraries comprise varying combinations of Fiji's Port Denarau and Suva, New Caledonia's Noumea, Isle of Pines and Mare and Vanuatu's Lifou, Port Vila and Mystery Island.
Great Barrier Reef and Queensland coastal cruises range from four to seven nights, with a variety of ports that can include Mooloolaba, Gladstone, Hamilton Island and Cairns. Among the domestic offerings from Sydney on Pacific Explorer are four-night Sunshine Coast cruises and seven-night cruises to the reef.
Only Carnival Spirit is based in Sydney in winter, while Carnival Legend heads to Alaska. The ship, which will be fresh from a refurbishment, operates 11 itineraries focused on New Caledonia and Vanuatu, together with a handful of three-day 'cruises to nowhere' and two four-day cruises to Moreton Island from late June to early September.
Carnival Spirit's winter season begins June 6 with its 19-day post-drydock cruise from Singapore to Sydney, followed by Pacific Island itineraries ranging from eight to 11 nights in duration. Last-minute 'Pack & Go' fares provide some of the lowest prices. Until June 7, the 'Ready Steady Fun Sale' offers savings up to $500 per cabin and $99 deposits.
P&O has a variety of winter deals including the '3 x Free' offer, which provides up to $300 worth of onboard credit per cabin, a $50 to $100 credit per cabin to use with ride-share operator GoCatch (transporting passengers from home to port) and a daily scoop of New Zealand Natural Ice Cream. Other incentives include discounted premium drinks and Wi-Fi packages on sailings of more than seven days as well as perks such a complimentary bottle of wine or meal vouchers for past passengers.
Sture Myrmell, President of Carnival Australia and P&O Cruises, said winter cruising had great appeal as the onboard atmosphere was more relaxed but still upbeat and the warm climate was drier than the summer months. The new partnership with GoCatch was aimed at making cruising even more convenient, he said.