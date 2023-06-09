Australia's cruise scene is quieter in winter as seasonal operators -- such as Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises and Norwegian Cruise Line -- have left town until next spring. However, there are still plenty of ways to enjoy the sunshine of Queensland, the South Pacific and beyond.

Winter cruising in these destinations has plenty of appeal -- air and water temperatures are usually in the 20s, humidity is low and the cyclone season is over. Destinations and shore excursions tend to be less crowded in winter, too. The best part is fares can be up to 40 percent lower than peak season, according to Carnival Cruises Line's vice-president and general manager Australia, Jennifer Vanderkreeke.

Choosing a cruise is also much simpler with only three major companies based locally at this time of year: Carnival, P&O and Princess Cruises. Here are our picks for escaping the winter.