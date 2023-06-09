Best Travel Toiletries for Those Who Hate No-Name Cruise Shampoo

BYO Toiletry Containers

Most travelers we know don't like to change up their cleaning routines when they cruise, plus many of the best products don't come in travel-friendly sizes. The solution? Pick up some reusable, TSA-sized containers and pour, scoop or squeeze your beauty favorites into smaller sizes to fit into your quart-sized Ziploc or stash in your suitcase. The most popular option are Humangear's GoToobs, which come in three sizes. (The largest is still a carry-on friendly 3 oz.) If you want cylindrical options for makeup, creams or even pills, check out HAL's BPA-free Silicone Cosmetic Containers (not to be confused with cruise line Holland America).

