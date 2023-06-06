The best time to do a Danube River cruise depends on your climate preferences. The only major European river to flow west to east, the Danube River originates in Germany's Black Forest. You can sail on it to eight countries: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Germany, Hungary, Romania, Serbia and Slovakia. It then divides into three main branches, called the Danube Delta, before reaching the Black Sea.

All that territory means that weather can be changeable, especially as cruises on the Danube run almost year-round (with the exception of the slow months of January, February and early March). May through September is prime cruising season on this popular waterway. Here's what to expect, weather-wise: