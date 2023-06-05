Best Sun Protection Gear for Your Beach Cruise

Cruising to a tropical destination beckons us to spend as much time as we can under the sun. (After all, vitamin D is vital to our immune system function and overall health.) But it also means we have to be more proactive about protecting ourselves against ultraviolet rays. Using sunscreen alone doesn't cut it. In fact, many health organizations list clothing as the first line of defense against skin damage. Step up your sun protection game with these five must-have items. (Note: You should always protect yourself from the sun, even on non-tropical itineraries such as Alaska or Canada and New England.)