Best Singles Cruises for Adults Under 30

Your idea of fun: Drinking by the pool all day and dancing the night away

Budget: $

Soulmate: Short cruises on Carnival, Royal Caribbean and P&O

One of the beauties of youth is that you can still get away with partying like it's New Year's Eve every night. Weekend "cruises to nowhere" from Sydney spend one, two or three nights at sea, with no ports of call. This leaves you with lots of time to relax, sunbathe, drink, dance and flop. You can dine in a different restaurant every night (for free), do a bar crawl, sing at karaoke, dress up for theme parties (on Carnival and P&O), and let loose til late in the ship's nightclub. Look out for fully themed cruises too: food and wine, music, comedy and sports events are a great option.

If you’re after something a little longer, giving you a chance to really connect with the people onboard, 8-12 night South Pacific cruises may tantalise you, especially with the stunning scenery of the islands visited along the way. If your budget stretches to an overseas trip, the party scene is even better on Caribbean and Mexican Riviera itineraries departing from American cities such as Miami. Check out Carnival, MSC and Norwegian Cruise Line in the U.S.

