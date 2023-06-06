Best Shore Excursions for Kids

FOR AGES 7 AND YOUNGER

Beach Bliss

You just want to relax by the sea, but toddlers aren't really programmed to chill and, if you aren't prepared, are likely to make the whole experience feel akin to herding cats. A kid-friendly beach with clean facilities and plenty of shade is what you need. That way, you can kick back with your toes in the sand while the kids do their thing, safely within reach. A simple day at the beach is not only one of the most enjoyable shore excursions, but generally one of the least expensive on any ship.

Kid-friendly beaches to add to your family bucket (and spade) list include:

Moreton Island: Stretches of white sandy beach line lovely Moreton Island. Our pick is the 8.5km Bulwer Beach, which offers something for everyone -- from wrecks to crystal-clear blue waters and white-sand beaches. The calm waters are perfect for younger children with safe areas for play and a low tide frontage of about 100m.

South Bank Parklands, Brisbane, Queensland: Visitors to Brisbane might be surprised to discover a sandy beach in the heart of the city. The man-made Streets Beach, located in the South Bank Parklands, offers pristine white sand, an aqua play area and a beautifully calm swimming lagoon with depths to suit younger swimmers. There are lifeguards on duty and you'll find restaurants, cafes, barbecues, sheltered tables and amenities nearby.

Green Island, Cairns: Take a shore excursion to shady Green Island, just a short catamaran ride across the Coral Sea. Surrounded by beaches, coral gardens and abundant marine life, its calm waters make it perfect for introducing your kids to the beauty of the Great Barrier Reef. Pull up a stretch of sand, relax and let your day unfold in a tropical paradise. There's also a shaded swimming pool, rainforest walks, restaurants and, most importantly for the littlies, an ice cream shop. All the ingredients for family beachside bliss.

Rottnest Island, Western Australia: Frequently named as Australia's best beach, The Basin is located on Rottnest Island, just off the coast of Perth. The protected bay is a favourite swimming spot for both locals and tourists: its crystal-clear vivid blue seas, soft-white sand and shallow colourful reefs filled with schools of fish make it a top spot for novice snorkelers and young swimmers.

Ile des Pins, New Caledonia: Ile des Pines is a pretty Pacific island that is part of New Caledonia. It's 14km wide and 18km long and a popular stop with all the major cruise lines because it is surrounded by white-sand beaches, retina-searing blue seas, swaying palms and towering Araucaria pines that grow up to 60m high. Take a short walk to the calm waters of the Kanumera Bay to swim and snorkel around its sacred rock with tropical fish and majestic turtles. You may even find yourself accompanied by the friendly local kids who come here to play.

Efate, Vanuatu: Located on the eastern coast of Efate, around half an hour from Port Vila, is the dazzling Eton Beach, a family-friendly haven boasting soft-white sand, critter-filled rock pools, a small freshwater river inlet, and safe swimming in a crystal-clear aquamarine ocean. There's easy snorkelling for little ones and undercover tables that are perfect for a picnic.

Natural Wonders

Long hikes and little kids are not a match made in heaven, but there are plenty of gentle excursion options for little wilderness warriors.

Mt Field National Park, Tasmania: This shore excursion to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Mt Field National Park is a great entry-level wilderness walk, with an easy 20-minute walk to spectacular Russell Falls on a well-trodden trail through some of the world's tallest hardwood trees. Add a little native wildlife at popular animal sanctuary Bonorong Wildlife Sanctuary and the kids will go wild.

Kuranda, Queensland: Embrace the nature, wildlife and indigenous people of Australia's north on a journey through rainforest villages and into the world of Aboriginal culture. Kids will especially love Kuranda Scenic Railway, which winds along tracks carved through the forested hillside by early settlers.

Litchfield National Park, Northern Territory: Litchfield National Park, only 90 minutes' drive from Darwin, is one of the Northern Territory's great natural treasures. Smaller and more manageable than Kakadu, the park is home to incredible termite mounds, shady monsoon forests and ancient gorges filled with native birds. But the highlight for kids is a dip in one of the safe, clear, croc-free swimming holes fed by stunning waterfalls such as the famously fabulous Florence Falls.

Fiordland National Park, New Zealand: The UNESCO-listed Fiordland National Park is one of New Zealand's premier natural attractions. Located on the southwest corner of the South Island, the protected reserve boasts some of the country's most spectacular scenery, including the jaw-dropping Milford Sound where you'll enjoy stunning views of enormous waterfalls and the soaring Mitre Peak. Kids will especially love spotting the wildlife that calls the reserve home including dolphins, seals, kakapos and kiwis.

Taieri Gorge, Dunedin: Explore spectacular rugged scenery by Train from Dunedin to Middlemarch on the Taieri Gorge Railway. The family-friendly train journey takes a coastal route out of the city before heading inland and along the rugged and rampaging Taieri River. The route weaves through 10 dark tunnels, across stone bridges and viaducts, passing ever-changing scenery from expansive plains to the jaw-dropping depths of Taieri Gorge.

Sightseeing

Get a taste of the local history and culture, while minimising meltdowns and maximising fun in port.

The Tchou Tchou Train, New Caledonia: Climb aboard the Tchou Tchou Train for a tour of Noumea the littlies will love. Taking in a little history and a whole lot of natural beauty, the Tchou Tchou Train travels throughout the city centre past the old colonial homes of Le Faubourg Blanchot, and on to the Notre Dame de Pacific and Ouen Toro lookouts for breathtaking views.

Mystery Island, Vanuatu: This little island off Vanuatu can only be reached by cruise ship but there's plenty for families to see and do. Kids will enjoy exploring Mystery Island, watching traditional performances, swimming, heading on a guided snorkelling safari in crystal-clear waters and snapping Insta-worthy selfies with island warriors in an oversized cannibal soup pot, which nods to the island's history of practising cannabilism.

Round Island Safari, Vila, Vanuatu: There is so much to see on the island of Port Vila and the easiest way to do this is on a round-island safari. Visit a cultural village where you'll be met, in the most dramatic way, by Melanesian warriors ready to share with visitors their customs and traditional way of life. Take a dip at Banana Bay before a picnic lunch and then move on to spectacular Havana Harbour or breathtaking Mele Cascades.

Dunedin, New Zealand: Larnach Castle, located up a wild and windy road high on the Otago Peninsula, is New Zealand's only castle and its enchanting garden, amazing views, grand architecture and suitably scandalous history will have children and parents equally enthralled. While parents will love the historical aspects of a guided tour of the neo-Gothic estate, kids will enjoy running up and down the castle's creaking stairs in a bid to solve a castle treasure hunt, indulging in decadent platters of sweet delights at afternoon tea and cartwheeling across the manicured lawns.

TranzAlpine Express Railway, North Island, New Zealand: Train-loving tots will love experiencing the South Island onboard the TranzApline, regarded as one of the world's great train rides. The inland rail journey traverses the Canterbury Plains, passes through tunnels, crosses deep gorges and mountain peaks, and edges along ravines and rainforests to arrive at New Zealand's Southern Alps in style. Board a motor coach at Arthur's Pass National Park for the Cave Stream Scenic Reserve and historic Homebush Station, a beautiful Victorian farm where the kids will love watching sheep shearing and sheepdogs working the flock.

Visit LOTR Film Locations, Wellington, New Zealand: The big screen comes to life in New Zealand's South Island where much of the Lord of the Rings trilogy was filmed. If you've got a fantasy-loving tween or teen, say hello to the hobbits, elves, dwarves and trolls that inhabit the Middle Earth world of J.R.R. Tolkien during a Wellington LOTR Tour.

Animal Attractions

What little kid doesn't love a wildlife attraction? Wildlife visits can be combined with other sights and often provide a fun 'edutainment' component while delivering plenty of excitement for critter-loving littlies.

Dolphin Discovery, Tangalooma, Queensland: Learn about Tangalooma's history of dolphin feeding at the Tangalooma Resort Marine Education Centre, cruise along wildlife-rich waterways that are home to 700 bottlenose dolphins and learn about their habitat, diet and behaviour. The highlight here is joining the island's most popular residents in the water to experience the thrill of feeding wild dolphins.

Australia Zoo, Sunshine Coast, Queensland: Enjoy the ultimate wildlife destination at Australia Zoo, where visitors can get hands-on with koalas, wombats, snakes, kangaroos and baby alligators. Attend dozens of free wildlife shows daily, venture to the African Safari enclosures, and join the Wildlife Warriors in their fight to save sick and injured animals at the world-famous Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital.

WILD LIFE Park Keeper Tour, Hamilton Island, Queensland: Get up close and personal to native Australian animals on a guided tour with a keeper at WILD LIFE Hamilton Island. This is a wonderful opportunity for kids to see and learn about Australian native animals such as wombats, wallabies, crocodiles and snakes. Highlights include getting cuddly with a koala and a chat with Freddie, the talking cockatoo.

Kelly Tarlton's Antarctic Encounter & Underwater World, Auckland, New Zealand: Auckland's Sea Life Kelly Tarlton Aquarium is the place not only for lovers of all things fishy, but for those fascinated by Antarctica. Along with seeing sharks, rays, jellyfish and thousands of tropical fish, visitors can visit the centre's self-sustaining colony of king and gentoo penguins on a simulated snowcat ride through the Antarctic Encounter.

The Royal Albatross Centre, Dunedin, New Zealand: Located at the foot of rugged Taiaroa Head is the world's only mainland albatross colony. Spotting the northern royal albatross and its magnificent three-metre wingspans is just part of the attraction; littlies will also love the little blue penguin-viewing tour at dusk. Keep your eyes peeled from the purpose-built viewing platform as the adorable penguins leap out of the ocean and waddle tentatively up the beach into their little burrows.