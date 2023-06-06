Best River Cruises for Gay and LGBTQ Travelers

Although river cruising continues to enjoy a diverse audience, river cruise companies still lag behind ocean cruise lines when it comes to catering specifically to the LGBTQ market.

Perhaps it is because river sailings put a stronger emphasis on ports of call than on onboard amenities and activities, or that river cruises are smaller, making them a more intimate experience that is already inclusive of everyone.

Many cruise lines offer special training for staff about the nuances of personal relationships, including LGBTQ couples.

Other lines note that while they don't have specific cruises aimed at LGBTQ travelers, river cruising overall is very popular within the demographic. According to David Winterton, Global Director of Brand & Marketing for Emerald Waterways, "We found that LGBTQ guests love our product and don't want to be restricted to just one cruise on one date." The company does have a page on its website that lists Pride events in different European cities, however.

A common thread connecting most cruise companies is the viewpoint that river cruising should be a memorable experience for everyone no matter who is on board. We agree wholeheartedly. Here is a look at what some of the major players offer LGBTQ passengers.