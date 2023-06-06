A cruise through the Panama Canal is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for many travelers. The canal is an engineering marvel connecting the Atlantic and Pacific oceans via the 50-mile long Isthmus of Panama. The original construction of this narrow waterway was completed in August 1914, but the most recent expansion project, which doubled its capacity, began operation in June 2016.

Completing the passage through these world-renowned locks is a highlight of any Panama Canal cruise, but the surrounding region and ports of call offer extraordinary opportunities for exploration and sightseeing in Central and South America.

We've compiled this list of the must-do tours when visiting the Panama Canal. Many cruise lines offer similar excursions, but depending on the itinerary, they can depart from either Colon, Gatun Lake or Panama City. You can also independently arrange for a private or group trip for some of these tours.

No matter which excursion you choose, they all afford opportunities to explore the rich biodiversity of the Panama Canal region. They also offer historical perspectives about one of the world's most incredible engineering feats.