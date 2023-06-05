Best Over-50 Singles Cruises

Virgin Voyages

Richard Branson tossed cruise convention overboard when Virgin Voyages launched its first adults-only ship, Scarlet Lady, in 2020. Designed for "young at heart people that want a good time," as Branson proclaimed, Virgin Voyages is ideal for active over-50 singles looking for a different cruising experience.

Not only will you not find any buffets, casinos or kids onboard, but single sailors can enjoy drag show brunches, a blow-dry bar, barber shop and DJ-hosted spa parties. You can meet other music fans while browsing Voyage Vinyl, the ship's onboard record shop and even get some permanent nautical-inspired souvenirs at Squid Ink, the first tattoo parlor at sea.

At the Test Kitchen -- which is part cooking school and part eatery -- singles can pick up mixology, foodie or coffee-making skills and even raid the chef's pantry for midnight feasts at organized late-night events. Singles who really want to splurge can spring for a suite and gain access to Richard's Rooftop, a sleek outdoor private lounge and private club designed by Tom Dixon's Design Research Studio.