April: The Best Month to Cruise to Bermuda

Why: April is considered the best month to cruise to and visit Bermuda. The weather warms into the 70s, and it's a festive time to visit with the Easter holiday and other exciting events taking place on the island. It's also the perfect month to explore British colonial sites, photograph the island's pastel-colored buildings or go shopping in Hamilton. In addition, golfers will appreciate playing one of the island's six world-class golf courses in the cooler weather.

Pricing: With April being the start of cruise season, fares are lower than at other times of the year. We found sailings on several lines, including Norwegian and Royal Caribbean, priced under $100 per night.

Temperature: Wake up to mornings in the low 60s. Afternoon highs are typically in the low 70s.

Rainfall/sea conditions: April is traditionally the driest month of the year next to May. The sea conditions should be calm this time of year.

What to pack: Bring lightweight clothes you can layer for cooler morning temperatures and then remove them as the day begins to warm up. Sea days may be cooler along with evenings after sunset, so pack accordingly. Bring sunscreen and a wide-brimmed hat to guard against sunburn early in the season.

Festivals: Easter is a lively time to be in Bermuda. Local traditions for the holiday include dining on codfish cakes and hot cross buns. Everyone can attend the kite flying event at Horseshoe Bay Beach on Good Friday. This stunning beach is known as one of the most Instagrammed beaches in the world.

The end of April is also the beginning of the renowned Bermuda International Invitational Race Week. This yacht race hosted at the Royal Bermuda Yacht Club attracts the best sailors from around the world.

Watch out for: There are several other events in April including the World Triathlon Bermuda and the Peppercorn Ceremony. You may want to plan your cruise around attending some of these festivities and cultural activities, so check to make sure you're in port on those days. Also, make dinner reservations far in advance if you want to dine out in Bermuda during these busy times.