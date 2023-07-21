The 10 Best Mississippi River Cities and Destinations

New Orleans: Bustling Jazz Clubs and Awesome Creole Food

Floats in a Mardi Gras Parade in New Orleans (Photo: GTS Productions/Shutterstock)

A Mississippi River city that needs no introduction, New Orleans is in a category all its own. And that's not just because it's the largest city along the Mississippi River's banks. Jazz, beignets, nightlife, Mardi Gras, and a history rooted in Indigenous, Black, French, Spanish and countless other cultures -- there's too much to New Orleans to cover in a day or two. But that doesn't mean you shouldn't try.

New Orleans will be the most likely city at the beginning or end a Lower Mississippi River cruise (check out our guide to Upper and Lower Mississippi cruises). That's perfect, as you can add a couple of days to your vacation to soak up the city's incomparable vibe. Whether you're a big drinker or not, a visit to Bourbon Street in the city's raucous French Quarter is obligatory (even when Mardi Gras beads aren't flying through the air). Your cruise will likely include a free tour of the neighborhood. Other typical shore excursions include local history tours and a visit to the city's WWII museum.

But New Orleans is far more than the French Quarter. Music has been a major part of the city as well. Frenchmen Street in Marigny is a mainstay of the local music scene, and you're likely to find blues or jazz on almost any given night at spots like The Spotted Cat or d.b.a. The area is only a 10-minute cab ride from the Port of New Orleans. If you're in the French Quarter, head to historic Preservation Hall. The Garden District, which you can reach by riding the city's iconic streetcars (with a little walking), is where you'll find beautiful mansions along with fancier cafes, shops and restaurants. Of course, you'll want to save room for the city's legendary creole cuisine and a stop for beignets at Cafe du Monde is obligatory.