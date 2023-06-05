Best Indigenous Experiences on Australia Cruises

Kuku Yalanji Cultural Heritage Tours

Port: Cairns

When the Walker brothers walk out into the shallows of Kuyu Kuyu (Cooya) Beach brandishing spears, they are following in the footsteps of their ancestors. The Indigenous-led Kuku Yalanji Cultural Habitat Tours, one of the most popular in Tropical North Queensland, is a custom fishing day for the Walker family, who invite visitors to join them on their daily jaunt onto the mudflats to catch giant crabs and discover how they care for their country and its precious resources. As well as learning about the pristine environment and its three diverse ecosystems -- beach, mangroves and coastal reef -- visitors get to walk around tidal lagoons where underwater fields of sea lettuce keep the dugongs happy. If you're lucky, you might even get to eat the bum of a green ant, to ward off coughs and colds. Kuku Yalanji Cultural Habitat Tours is 100 per cent Aboriginal-owned and operated.