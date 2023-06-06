Best Hashtags to Use on Your Cruise Vacation

Looking to grow your audience on Instagram, or just determined to get your favorite cruise line to repost one of your vacation pics? Hashtags are a great way to expand your reach on social media (Instagram, in particular) and ultimately garner more "follows" and "likes" from other users searching for what you post -- from a #sunset over the ocean to a #mojito by the pool.
Of course, relevancy is key; no one will want to engage with a formal night selfie that appears within the #wanderlust search. Stay true to your tags, and not only will you attract more eyes, but you could end up on Instagram's "Top Posts" -- or even on a cruise line's feed.
One of the easiest ways to stay relevant is by using general cruise hashtags. Many cruise lines also have official hashtags you can use to increase your chances of them seeing the post -- although in most cases, you can catch a cruise line's attention simply by including a hashtag of the ship name (#CarnivalVista, #HarmonyoftheSeas or #NorwegianEscape, for example).
Below is a line-by-line breakdown of branded hashtags, as well as general cruise hashtags, to use on your next vacation at sea (or #ThrowbackThursday).
#Cruise
#Cruising
#CruiseLife
#Cruiser
#Cruises
#CruiseTime
#CruiseShip
#InstaCruise
#CruiseCritic
#CarnivalCruise
#CarnivalTowelAnimals
#ShipName (Example: #CarnivalVista)
#ComeSeek
#RoyalCaribbean
#ShipName (Example: #HarmonyoftheSeas)
#FeelFree
#CruiseNorwegian
#ShipName (Example: #NorwegianEscape)
#MSC
#ShipName (Example: #MSCDivina)
#CelebrityCruises
#ShipName (Example: #CelebritySummit)
#DisneyCruise
#ShipName (Example: #DisneyDream)
#ComeBackNew
#PrincessCruises
#ShipName (Example: #RegalPrincess)
#HALCruises
#ShipName (Example: #Koningsdam)
#AzaLocal
#ShipName (Example: #AzamaraJourney)
#OceaniaCruises
#OceaniaShipName (Example: #OceaniaMarina)
#MyVikingStory
#ShipName (Example: #VikingStar)
#Cunard
#ShipName (Example: #QueenMary2 or #QM2)
#CrystalFanPhoto
#ShipName (Example: #CrystalSerenity)
#SeabournCruise
#ShipName (Example: #SeabournOdyssey)
#Silversea
#ShipName (Example: #SilverMuse)
#RegentSevenSeas
#ShipName (Example: #SevenSeasNavigator)
#WindstarCruises
#ShipName (Example: #StarBreeze)
#SeaDreamYachtClub
#SeaDream
#InstantPonant
#PonantMoment
#ShipName (Example: #LeLyrial)
#UnCruise
#LindbladExpeditions
#Hurtigruten
#TravelwithQuark
#AmaWaterways
#AvalonWaterways
#ExploreUniworld
#Tauck
#AquaExpeditions
#CroisiEurope
#TravelforU