Best Family-Friendly Cruise Ship Cabins

3. Princess Cruises

Princess Cruise Line has, at its core, a devoted group of passengers who travel with their families. Majestic Princess, Golden Princess, Sea Princess and Sun Princess all remain based in Australia with Ruby Princess joining the fleet over the 2019 to 2020 summer. The ships cater to multi-generational families who like to spend their holidays together and are lured by the appeal of the fleet's diverse ports of call.

From teen-only lounges to popular outdoor movie nights, dinners exclusively for kids and 56 sq. m. family suites, Princess Cruises offers a steady stream of onboard distractions to keep the entire family happy and on an even keel. There's also the innovative Princess@Sea Messenger service, which enables cruising families to stay in touch and come together for daily activities and meals.

Family Cabins

Suite:

The mega-ship Majestic Princess has 10 inter-connecting balcony cabins (at three berths each) so families of up to six can book two connecting cabins. Families who like to have their own space should opt for an angled balcony midship, which has a larger outdoor space. Parents will also appreciate the welcome glasses of Champagne and the starter minibar set-up.

Australian families travelling onboard Sea Princess from its Brisbane and Sydney homeports will appreciate the fact the ship has had regular refurbs. During its most recent dry dock -- in 2017 -- the ship was modernised to include a Princess Luxury Bed in every cabin. It pays to book early if you are travelling with friends or family as Sea Princess is smaller than many of its cruising counterparts and has a limited number of cabins catering to a third or fourth person.

Suites on the Sun Princess feature a separate bedroom with a queen bed with pillow-top mattress. There's an additional TV in the separate seating area, which has a sofa bed that can sleep an extra person. Standard cabins onboard Golden Princess come with flat-screen TVs, safes, bar fridges, hair dryers and desks; suites are 45.8 sq. m. with 9.4 sq. m. balconies.

Ocean-View:

Golden Princess has a double-occupancy capacity of 2,600 passengers and features an impressive number of cabins and suites with balconies. There are six sizes of suites available, including two family suites, each of which can sleep up to 10 people (if four are children).

Sun Princess has 193 ocean-view cabins measuring 12.5 sq. m. x 16 sq. m. -- some of which have pull-down beds to accommodate third or fourth passengers. The interior cabins are a good budget option for passengers not planning to spend too much time in the cabin or who prefer a dark room at night. Sun Princess has 12 luxurious suites located on Decks 8, 9 and 10 that have private balconies ranging from 49 sq. m. to 64 sq. m.

Cabins onboard Sea Princess are finished in warm tones of beige and cream, with the occasional dove grey accent. The ocean-view cabins onboard are similar in size and make good use of the available space.

Majestic Princess has 10 interconnecting balcony cabins (at three berths each) and 10 interconnecting mini-suite cabins (also three berths each), so families of up to six can book two connecting cabins.

Family-Friendly Minisuites

Golden Princess has minisuites that are just the right size for groups who like to get together and play board games or just enjoy the view from the balcony. Those who can afford it should upgrade to a Grand Suite, which features a sitting and dining area and an enormous whirlpool tub big enough to accommodate the entire family.

Some of the minisuites onboard Sun Princess were replaced by Club Class minisuites in 2018. The mini-suites onboard Majestic Princess are located on Decks 10 to 16 and range from 91 sq. m. to 100 sq. m., including balconies from 10 sq. m. to 105 sq. m. There are 32 minisuites ranging from 34 to 50 sq. m. on Sea Princess, some of which have been designated as Club Class and come with additional perks such as priority dinner reservations, evening canapes and uber-fluffy robes. These suites are especially appealing for families craving space.

Majestic has 10 inter-connecting minisuite cabins (also three berths each). Sun Princess has 12 luxurious suites located on Decks 8, 9 and 10. Private balconies measure 49 sq. m. to 64 sq. m. with 9 sq. m. to 23 sq. m. balconies and upgraded furniture. The Sun Princess minisuite features floor-to-ceiling 6 sq. m. glass balconies, providing passengers ample space to kick back on the comfortable patio furniture. Sea Princess has a separate sitting area in its minisuite that includes two flat-screen TVs and balcony furniture that includes four chairs.

Balcony:

There are no outside cabins without balconies on Majestic Princess and the ship has 10 inter-connecting minisuite cabins (at three berths each) to suit families of up to six who can book two adjacent cabins. Families who are fresh-air fiends should try and book an angled balcony, which has a larger outdoor space.

There are a total of 716 balcony cabins onboard Majestic Princess and 312 deluxe balcony cabins for passengers looking for more space. Balcony cabins provide passengers with more room than a standard stateroom and each private outdoor space includes a table and two chairs.

The best balcony cabins onboard Sea Princess for families accommodate third and fourth passengers and the balcony is furnished with two chairs and a table large enough to hold drinks, snacks and children's paraphernalia. Golden Princess has an impressive 736 cabins and suites with balconies.

There are 372 balcony cabins measuring 20.6 sq. m. that make up the majority of cabins on Sun Princess. Some have pull-down beds to accommodate third and fourth passengers. The balconies -- which measure 3.8 sq. m. -- are not the most spacious, but there is enough room for two chairs and a table so passengers can enjoy the ocean air.

Nice Touches