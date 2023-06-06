Best Family-Friendly Cruise Ship Cabins

Choosing the right cabin is a big call under any circumstance. But choosing the perfect room (or set of rooms) for a large family or one with young children is even harder. Can you find a room with a bathtub for your little one without splurging on a suite? Can you fit a cot in your cabin if you're also using the sofa bed? Should your family of five squeeze into one room or book two adjoining cabins? Are any staterooms designed with actual families in mind?
With cruise lines introducing new cabin types with every new ship, it's hard to keep track of what your family's options are. On the plus side, there are now options for every family group -- from connecting room configurations to standard cabins with family-friendly amenities to spacious family suites that can fit five, six, eight or more.
To ensure your whole family can rest easy at sea, we've broken down the family lodging options onboard the most popular cruise lines into two types: designated family cabins (rooms or suites intended for families); and family-friendly staterooms (which anyone can book, but may have space and amenities useful for family groups). Read below to find the perfect cruise cabin for your whole crew. And for more advice on choosing the best cabin, read our tips on booking a cruise for the whole family.
Carnival has long been considered one of the most affordable options for families keen on cruising. Its 'Seuss at Sea' programs include cameos by Dr. Seuss characters and themes plucked from the pages of the author's books -- from Dr. Seuss-influenced kids' clubs to ship activities that ensure younger passengers won't lose the plot. A highlight of the festivities is a Green Eggs and Ham-themed breakfast celebrating the book and its larger-than-life characters who pinball around the tables in the restaurant in full costume.
Suite:
Carnival Spirit's standard staterooms are regarded as quite large. Compared to industry standards, inside cabins have 17.2 sq. m. of space, while balcony cabins offer the same plus a 3.2 sq. m. balcony. It's these balconies that provide priceless respite for parents as they can be close to their children when they are napping or watching TV. Carnival Spirit has five types of suites: Junior, Ocean, Ocean Quad, Vista and Grand. Carnival Splendor also features five types of suites: Junior, Ocean, Grand, Captains, and Cloud 9 Spa Accommodation. All suites include separate dressing and sitting areas, double sinks and a bathtub.
Family-Friendly Staterooms
Carnival isn't known for being over the top when it comes to luxurious suites. But families on a budget will be glad to hear there are 43 sets of connecting staterooms.
Inside:
Carnival ships have connecting cabins with varying configurations. In addition, the line offers quad configurations on select inside, Ocean-View and Balcony cabins. Standard staterooms are large compared to industry standards; inside cabins offer 17.2 sq. m. of space and balcony cabins offer the same plus a 3.25 sq. m. balcony.
Family Ocean-View Staterooms:
Family Ocean-view Staterooms measure 20.4 sq. m. The family-sized Ocean-view Quad option has a sofa that converts into a third bed while a fourth bed drops down over the sofa. Note to parents: the two regular twins cannot convert into one queen-sized bed if both bunk beds are used, as it would block ladder access to one bunk.
Balcony:
An affordable option for families of five is one of the outside cabins on Carnival Spirit, which underwent a dry dock re-fit in May 2018. Of these outside cabins, some 80 percent have balconies. Balcony cabins measure 17.2 sq. m. with balconies adding another 3.25 sq. m., 5.57 sq. m. or 6.96 sq. m. of space, depending on the category of cabin.
Flat-screen cabin TVs have the Cartoon Network, as well as pay-per-view movie options.
Complimentary Pack 'n Plays are available upon request.
The family-sized Ocean-View Quad option has a sofa that converts into a third bed.
P&O is practically a household name in Australia and New Zealand. The cruise line has three ships -- Dawn, Aria and Explorer -- servicing destinations around Australia, New Zealand, Asia and the Pacific Islands; Pacific Adventurer is set to arrive in October 2020. The cruise line continues to cater to families with a wide range of kids' activities and entertainment, four-berth (quad) rooms, inter-connecting rooms and suites that provide ideal accommodation for families.
All ships boast inter-connecting rooms and Pacific Aria offers a range of flexible configurations for larger families and groups travelling together. There are quad, triple and twin combinations for people looking for more space than a standard cabin provides.
Suite:
Pacific Dawn's suites are 51.8 sq.m., while Pacific Aria's suites come in at about 51.6 sq. m. All these suites sleep up to four people, thanks to the addition of a rollaway bed and a cot. The suites on Pacific Dawn offer a deeper, longer balcony with outdoor furniture and a roomy living area, separate bedroom and a large bathroom with a tub and shower. Suites on Decks 8 and 9 of Pacific Explorer are 39. sq. m. with a balcony of 19 sq. m.; the ship also has 40 outside cabins ranging from 13 sq. m. to 21.5 sq. m.
Family-Friendly Staterooms
Inside:
The inside cabins on Pacific Dawn are the same size and configuration as standard outsides, which are all around 17.6 sq. m. Pacific Aria's interior cabins are about 16.6 sq. m. on average. All the family-friendly staterooms sleep between two and four by way of a queen-sized bed, which can be configured as twins, and one- or two- pull-down or pop-up beds. Pacific Explorer's inside cabins don't have windows, so they're ideal for light sleepers.
Ocean-View:
Standard ocean-view cabins on Pacific Aria measure around seven sq. m. on average with either picture windows or portholes. Each cabin sleeps between two and four with a queen-sized bed, which can be configured as twins, and one- or two pull-down upper berths.
Some standard rooms connect to other quad-shares outside staterooms, which are ideal for larger families and groups of friends. The ocean-view cabins onboard Pacific Explorer have a window or porthole and a bathroom with a toilet, sink and shower. Twin rooms also have a bathroom with a toilet, sink and shower and two single beds that can be converted into a queen bed; quad rooms have two lower and two upper bunk beds, some of which can also be pushed together to create a unified configuration.
Standard outsides, located across seven decks, measure 17.6 sq. m. on Pacific Dawn. They sleep between two and four with a queen-sized bed, which can be configured as twins, and one or two pull-down upper berths.
Balcony:
The balcony cabins on Pacific Dawn come in at 19.5 sq. m., and at a much larger 27 sq. m. on Pacific Aria. All have three- or four-berth options, and a lower berth can be removed to accommodate a cot. Pacific Explorer's 20 inter-connecting cabins were created during its recent refurbishment, allowing groups and families to be close to each other.
Minisuite:
Pacific Dawn minisuites are substantially larger at 32.2 sq. m. and sleep up to three people with a single rollaway bed in the sitting room. Minisuites also offer a more open balcony and bigger bathrooms with a bathtub and shower and perks such as a welcome flute of Champagne, fluffy bathrobes and slippers, fresh flowers and fruit, a complimentary shoeshine and turndown service. Most minisuites (26 out of the 30) on Pacific Explorer have a cabin floor area of about 28 sq. m. and a balcony of 6.4 sq. m., while minisuites on Pacific Aria have the capacity to include twin single beds that convert into a queen; and quad rooms featuring a double sofa bed.
Flat-screen TV.
Complimentary cot for children aged 12 months to two years and 11 months.
Fridge for storing food -- excluding Pacific Aria.
Princess Cruise Line has, at its core, a devoted group of passengers who travel with their families. Majestic Princess, Golden Princess, Sea Princess and Sun Princess all remain based in Australia with Ruby Princess joining the fleet over the 2019 to 2020 summer. The ships cater to multi-generational families who like to spend their holidays together and are lured by the appeal of the fleet's diverse ports of call.
From teen-only lounges to popular outdoor movie nights, dinners exclusively for kids and 56 sq. m. family suites, Princess Cruises offers a steady stream of onboard distractions to keep the entire family happy and on an even keel. There's also the innovative Princess@Sea Messenger service, which enables cruising families to stay in touch and come together for daily activities and meals.
Suite:
The mega-ship Majestic Princess has 10 inter-connecting balcony cabins (at three berths each) so families of up to six can book two connecting cabins. Families who like to have their own space should opt for an angled balcony midship, which has a larger outdoor space. Parents will also appreciate the welcome glasses of Champagne and the starter minibar set-up.
Australian families travelling onboard Sea Princess from its Brisbane and Sydney homeports will appreciate the fact the ship has had regular refurbs. During its most recent dry dock -- in 2017 -- the ship was modernised to include a Princess Luxury Bed in every cabin. It pays to book early if you are travelling with friends or family as Sea Princess is smaller than many of its cruising counterparts and has a limited number of cabins catering to a third or fourth person.
Suites on the Sun Princess feature a separate bedroom with a queen bed with pillow-top mattress. There's an additional TV in the separate seating area, which has a sofa bed that can sleep an extra person. Standard cabins onboard Golden Princess come with flat-screen TVs, safes, bar fridges, hair dryers and desks; suites are 45.8 sq. m. with 9.4 sq. m. balconies.
Ocean-View:
Golden Princess has a double-occupancy capacity of 2,600 passengers and features an impressive number of cabins and suites with balconies. There are six sizes of suites available, including two family suites, each of which can sleep up to 10 people (if four are children).
Sun Princess has 193 ocean-view cabins measuring 12.5 sq. m. x 16 sq. m. -- some of which have pull-down beds to accommodate third or fourth passengers. The interior cabins are a good budget option for passengers not planning to spend too much time in the cabin or who prefer a dark room at night. Sun Princess has 12 luxurious suites located on Decks 8, 9 and 10 that have private balconies ranging from 49 sq. m. to 64 sq. m.
Cabins onboard Sea Princess are finished in warm tones of beige and cream, with the occasional dove grey accent. The ocean-view cabins onboard are similar in size and make good use of the available space.
Majestic Princess has 10 interconnecting balcony cabins (at three berths each) and 10 interconnecting mini-suite cabins (also three berths each), so families of up to six can book two connecting cabins.
Family-Friendly Minisuites
Golden Princess has minisuites that are just the right size for groups who like to get together and play board games or just enjoy the view from the balcony. Those who can afford it should upgrade to a Grand Suite, which features a sitting and dining area and an enormous whirlpool tub big enough to accommodate the entire family.
Some of the minisuites onboard Sun Princess were replaced by Club Class minisuites in 2018. The mini-suites onboard Majestic Princess are located on Decks 10 to 16 and range from 91 sq. m. to 100 sq. m., including balconies from 10 sq. m. to 105 sq. m. There are 32 minisuites ranging from 34 to 50 sq. m. on Sea Princess, some of which have been designated as Club Class and come with additional perks such as priority dinner reservations, evening canapes and uber-fluffy robes. These suites are especially appealing for families craving space.
Majestic has 10 inter-connecting minisuite cabins (also three berths each). Sun Princess has 12 luxurious suites located on Decks 8, 9 and 10. Private balconies measure 49 sq. m. to 64 sq. m. with 9 sq. m. to 23 sq. m. balconies and upgraded furniture. The Sun Princess minisuite features floor-to-ceiling 6 sq. m. glass balconies, providing passengers ample space to kick back on the comfortable patio furniture. Sea Princess has a separate sitting area in its minisuite that includes two flat-screen TVs and balcony furniture that includes four chairs.
Balcony:
There are no outside cabins without balconies on Majestic Princess and the ship has 10 inter-connecting minisuite cabins (at three berths each) to suit families of up to six who can book two adjacent cabins. Families who are fresh-air fiends should try and book an angled balcony, which has a larger outdoor space.
There are a total of 716 balcony cabins onboard Majestic Princess and 312 deluxe balcony cabins for passengers looking for more space. Balcony cabins provide passengers with more room than a standard stateroom and each private outdoor space includes a table and two chairs.
The best balcony cabins onboard Sea Princess for families accommodate third and fourth passengers and the balcony is furnished with two chairs and a table large enough to hold drinks, snacks and children's paraphernalia. Golden Princess has an impressive 736 cabins and suites with balconies.
There are 372 balcony cabins measuring 20.6 sq. m. that make up the majority of cabins on Sun Princess. Some have pull-down beds to accommodate third and fourth passengers. The balconies -- which measure 3.8 sq. m. -- are not the most spacious, but there is enough room for two chairs and a table so passengers can enjoy the ocean air.
Flat-screen TV and luxurious linens.
Upgraded furniture.
Fridge for storing food.
Princess@Sea Messenger Service.
Known for high-adrenaline activities such as rock climbing, ziplining, surfing and skydiving, Royal Caribbean caters to families with a wide range of activities and cabin categories (as many as 37 on some vessels).
Royal Caribbean has some of the largest family cabins in the business -- with multiple configurations -- and there are plenty of thoughtful and convenient touches that all add up to a comfortable stay.
Inside:
Tune up your 80-inch HD screen, which is fed by externally mounted cameras, to create a balcony view, complete with railings and the sound of the sea, on Royal Caribbean's inside Virtual Balcony cabins. These are available in select interior rooms on Ovation of the Seas, Voyager of the Seas and Explorer of the Seas. The inside cabins measure 15 sq. m., making them a good choice for those who like to sleep in in total darkness.
Family Ocean-View Staterooms:
Available on Radiance of the Seas and Voyager of the Seas, Family Ocean-view Staterooms feature a picture window and accommodate up to six people in exactly the same bed configurations as the family interiors. These cabins are in the front of the ship, which means you'll feel more movement, so they may not be the best for family members prone to seasickness. Many of the sofas onboard Ovation of the Seas can be pulled out to create a double bed large enough for an adult or hulking teenager to sleep on comfortably.
Royal Family Suite:
If you have more money to spend, the 52 to 54 sq. m. two-bedroom suites (available onboard Voyager of the Seas and Ovation of the Seas) accommodate eight people – they have two bedrooms with two twin beds that can be pushed together for a king-size bed and a living area with a sofa bed that pulls out to a double bed. Two pull-down beds serve as upper-level bunk beds. There's also a veranda and two bathrooms: one with a bathtub and one with a shower.
Minisuites:
Junior Suites with balconies are available onboard Ovation of the Seas as part of the Family Connected Suite or individually. These cabins measure a generous 25.5 sq. m., with very spacious 15 sq. m. balconies. They also have a sitting area that includes a couch, chair and small table. Bathrooms feature combined bathtub and shower. Junior Suite passengers onboard Ovation of the Seas also benefit from the Sea-class category of Royal Suite Class perk of evening dining at Coastal Kitchen Restaurant.
The Junior Suites on Radiance of the Seas are all located on Deck 10 and are more than 27 sq. m. with a six sq. m. balcony. They have two twin beds that convert to a Royal King, plus a private balcony, a sitting area with a sofa bed and a bathroom with a tub.
Complimentary Pack 'n Plays and small fridges can be delivered to the cabin.
Nappy bags and baby food can be delivered to your room for an additional fee, which can be purchased through the Royal Caribbean prior to sailing. With increasing fees for carry-ons and luggage, this is a huge perk if you're flying to the port.
The laidback cruise line famous for 'Freestyle' cruising -- meaning relaxed dress codes and dining whenever and wherever you want -- has also seen an increase in the number of families onboard.
Norwegian Jewel underwent an extensive refurb in late 2018 and has retained its lustre. The Jewel in the fleet has five accommodation options, including 37 wheelchair-accessible cabins. Families can choose from 141 inter-connecting cabins in a range of categories, from standard inside cabins to suites.
Family Inside:
These windowless interior cabins are a bit snug, sleeping just two to three people. The one bathroom is outfitted with a shower. All family staterooms are located on Deck 12, near the Splash Academy kids' club, and most of the staterooms can be turned into connecting rooms.
Family Ocean-View:
Most Norwegian ships sleep four in this category. Family Staterooms are located near the kids' clubs, teen club and kids' pools. (You'll be thankful not to have to walk across the entire ship with a reluctant toddler.) The sleeping area is separated from the living area by a small closet. Family Ocean-view cabins generally come with a bathtub.
Family Balcony:
These cabins sleep up to four with two lower beds converting into a queen and a single sofa bed and one pull-down bed. The bathroom is shower only. Look for these near the kids' club on Deck 12.
Family Minisuite with Balcony:
Similar to family balcony suites but with more space, minisuites sleep four and include a nicer bathroom that has a bathtub. They also include comfortable sitting areas with convertible sofas. Minisuites do not come with any suite-level services.
Penthouse Suite:
Penthouse Suites sleep up to four and although they have only one bathroom, they include a bathtub and a shower. Penthouse suites have large balconies and all suites on Norwegian ships include the added perk of butler and concierge service.
Two-Bedroom Family Suite:
These suites are available on Jewel-class ships and include a living area, dining area, a separate bedroom with a queen-sized bed, as well as a separate children's bedroom, a luxury bathroom with bathtub and a second bathroom with toilet, sink and shower. There's also a roomy balcony.
The Haven is Norwegian's exclusive-access suite area, which features a private pool and sun deck and, on some ships, a dining area and lounge. The Haven's family villas are like two-bedroom apartments at sea, accommodating up to six people each. Family villas have two bedrooms, separate living and dining spaces, an oversized bath and a separate shower.
The Haven on Norwegian Jewel includes an additional three-bedroom garden villa that sleeps eight. Other suites in The Haven may not be designated for families, but can sleep four to six, or can be connected with adjacent suites for humungous living areas.
Deluxe Owner's Suites were added to the Haven on Norwegian Jewel in 2018. Each of the two suites measures a total of 111 sq. m., plus a ginormous 52.6 sq. m. balcony, and accommodates up to four, making them suitable for a family.
Nickelodeon channel plays on cabin TVs.
Complimentary Pack 'n Plays are available on request.
A week's worth of nappies and wipes can be delivered to your cabin for an additional charge.
Cabins offer ample storage space, including functional box-shaped seats that double as storage.
Cabins have minibar fridges to store your own snacks and drinks.
Celebrity's 11 ships serve a more upscale crowd and are known for having more sophisticated cuisine, amenities and activities than its sister line, Royal Caribbean. Yet its terrific kids programs still make it a hit with families.
Celebrity's staterooms are considered some of the most spacious at sea. The line's well-designed family staterooms provide plenty of privacy and space.
Family Veranda Stateroom: These spacious 575-square-foot suites are available on all Solstice-class ships. These are the only staterooms that fit five. They have two bedrooms, a large veranda, one bathroom and a living area with a pullout double sofa. The master bedroom has a queen bed and the second bedroom has a single bed. This is a particularly nice setup for a family with kids of different ages. The smaller child can sleep in the second bedroom, while older kids stay up and watch TV. Family Verandas can connect to Double Ocean View Cabins. These cabins have one bathroom with a shower. The Family Veranda Staterooms on the Millennium ships (Celebrity Constellation, Celebrity Millennium, Celebrity Summit, Celebrity Infinity) are smaller, only 271 square feet, but they feature a whopping 210-square-foot veranda for your own front porch at sea (opposed to the standard 38-square-foot veranda). These staterooms include two lower beds that convert to a queen, floor-to-ceiling sliding-glass doors, a sitting area with two sofa beds that convert to full-size beds and a privacy partition between the two sleeping areas. Aboard Millennium, Family Veranda Staterooms fit five, have one bathroom with a shower, but unlike the Solstice class ships, they do not connect with any other cabins.
Most Celebrity ships have, on average, 60 to 80 connecting rooms with a variety of configurations. All room categories on Celebrity ships, from Inside to Ocean View, Veranda and Suite class, can hold four passengers, except for the Aqua Class. Typically, a room for four would have a king and a double pullout sofa. These rooms have one bathroom with a shower. Suite category rooms and higher would also have a full-size bathtub.
In-room baby-sitting for up to three children is available for an additional fee.
Kids menus are available via complimentary room service.
Complimentary Pack 'n Plays are available on request.
Holland America known for its older clientele is checking in to the multigenerational travel trend. Its newest ship, Koningsdam (debuting in 2016), will be its first to offer cabins that sleep five.
Holland America's current fleet does not offer any designated family cabins; Koningsdam will offer the first.
Family Ocean View Stateroom: Koningsdam's 32 quint staterooms range from 222 to 231 square feet and feature two bathrooms, one with a bathtub and shower. Two lower beds convert to a queen, and there's a double pullout sofa and one upper Pullman-style bunk bed.
On average, 4 to 5 percent of Holland America cabins connect to other rooms. The newest ship, Koningsdam, will offer 150 connecting cabins. In addition, many rooms sleep three or four, and often you can find discounted cruise fares for additional passengers sharing a cabin.
Complimentary Pack 'n Plays are available on request.
Complimentary room service can be delivered 24 hours/day and includes kid-friendly foods like hot dogs, hamburgers and chicken fingers.
In-room baby-sitting is offered for $8/hour for the first child and $5/hour for each additional child.
Complimentary video games and game players (Xbox or Wii) can be checked out for use in room.