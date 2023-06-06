Best Cruises For Australians Under 40

Cruising is a great holiday option for young adults in their 20s and 30s. Modern cruise ships are active and fun, where nightlife and adventure readily converge -- and at palatable pricing, to boot. Younger travellers just need to know which cruise lines and itineraries will draw like-minded (and -aged) passengers.
There are a few key search parameters young adults should consider. Shorter cruises of seven nights or less typically attract young couples and singles short on annual leave and budget. Look, too, for itineraries that are heavy on lively ports of call or incorporate overnight stays so that you can hit up the local nightlife.
Virgin Voyages (which is Australia-bound in December 2023), even has its own private beach club -- complete with DJs, pool parties and dancing all night.
Expedition cruises, though pricy, can also be appealing for travellers looking for nonstop action -- hiking, snorkelling, kayaking and more -- in off-the-beaten-path wilderness regions like the Amazon, the Arctic or Antarctica, and the Galapagos Islands.
Theme cruises, with a one-off niche itinerary, might considerably skew the onboard demographic toward a younger cruiser. River cruise lines’ wine-themed itineraries draw a good number of under-40s. Concert cruises and dance festivals like Sixth Man feature dozens of musicians on multiple stages and beach and pool parties to ensure young adult cruisers a pumping dance party all-sailing long.
Here are our top six picks for the all-around best cruises for 20- and 30-something young adults, listed by special interest:
The Ships: Royal Caribbean's Ovation of the Seas and Quantum of the Seas are particularly well suited to younger adults who demand a little more than a simple poolside beach read. Test out your surfing skills on the FlowRider, scale the rock climbing wall, have a whirl skating on the indoor ice rink, sign up to get PADI-certified for scuba diving, or zip along the zipline -- all onboard the ship.
Plus, once you've burned off some steam, there's ample opportunity come nighttime for bar-hopping, catching Broadway shows (like "Grease," "Mamma Mia!" or "Cats") and busting out your dance moves in the late-night clubs.
The Itineraries: During its six-month seasons (October to April) Ovation of the Seas and Quantum of the Seas offer cruises around Australia, South Pacific and New Zealand. From the 2023/24 summer, Brilliance of the Seas will also sail around Australia and New Zealand.
The Ships: P&O's cruising style has undergone a major transformation in the past couple of years, from enhanced staterooms and more flexibility and choice with dining options to the addition of new activities through the P&OEdge program, across the three-ship fleet: Pacific Encounter, Pacific Adventure and Pacific Explorer.
New thrills include funnel climbs and zip-lining. Almost half of the cruise line's passengers are couples; over 20 percent are friends travelling together, and 31 percent of passengers are aged 29 and under.
What will especially appeal to party animals is plenty of live music, nine different bars in which to wet your whistle, and a range of four new themed parties set to roll out across the fleet. These include Bianco, the P&O White Party, complete with white cocktails, a live DJ and special effects such as a smoke cannon and a snow finale; a Gatsby-themed party; and a Back to School party.
P&O has expanded its itineraries to include more short cruises as well as themed cruises focusing on comedy, sport and music, with choices ranging from the 80s and Elvis to the Australian Open.
The Itineraries: P&O Cruises offers year-round short cruises to nowhere and longer cruises to Queensland, the South Pacific, Melanesia and Papua New Guinea. Pacific Explorer and Pacific Adventure sail out of Sydney, with Pacific Encounter offers sailings out of Brisbane. Pacific Explorer also has some departures from Melbourne, Adelaide, Cairns and Perth.
If you want to throw off your formal wear, get your feet wet and get up-close-and-personal with wildlife as well as explore the far corners of our own backyard and beyond, the rebranded Coral Expeditions is a small, local adventure cruise line with plenty to offer.
The Ships: The line’s three purpose-built adventure ships – Coral Geographer, Coral Adventurer and Coral Discoverer carry from 72 to 120 passengers in comfort. The vessels come equipped with all manner of adventure toys including zodiacs, glass-bottom boats, and diving and snorkelling gear, allowing you to see the marine worlds of many destinations from both above and below the waterline. On any given day, you might meet the locals in a rarely visited community of Papua New Guinea, take a helicopter flight over the Kimberley, swim with Hector's dolphins in New Zealand or hike in Lifou Island in New Caledonia.
The Itineraries: Close to home, you can take three-, four- or seven-night combined cruises year-round from Cairns to the Great Barrier Reef, with stops including Lizard Island. During the winter months, you can head west to the Australian outback of the Kimberley, with 10-night itineraries from Darwin to Broome (and the reverse); highlights include the King George River and Falls, King Cascades, Montgomery Reef, the Horizontal Falls and Buccaneer Archipelago. Cape York and Arnhem Land cruises across the "Top End" include 11- or 12-night cruises from Cairns to Darwin (and the reverse). Venturing into wilderness areas and national parks and exploring the many walking tracks are a highlight on Tasmania itineraries.
The Ships: For young solo travellers cruising alone, or with friends with whom they'd rather not share sleeping quarters, forking over the dreaded "single supplement" fee (often applied to a single cruiser taking up a double-occupancy cabin) can put a damper on a holiday before it even begins. Happily, that's not the case with Norwegian, which pretty much pioneered solo-friendly cabins back with the launch of its supplement-free "studio" cabins aboard Norwegian Epic. The hip single rooms have since been introduced on Norwegian Bliss, Norwegian Escape, Norwegian Breakaway and Norwegian Getaway.
The sleek, 100-square-foot, [designed-for-one cabins](file:///photos/ships/norwegian-getaway-651/studio-cabin-119472/) come with flat-screen TVs and modern mood lighting, along with access to a lounge that's exclusively reserved for studio-level passengers. All Norwegian's ships are additionally decked out with dozens of dining, drinking, activity and entertainment venues that are made for mingling.
The Itineraries: Norwegian's Eastern and Western Caribbean, Bermuda and Bahamas voyages from Miami, Port Canaveral, New York and New Orleans are particularly well-suited to young solo travellers, thanks to snappy weeklong itineraries and embarkation/disembarkation ports in happening cities. Plus, passengers can sign up for memorable excursions, primed for meeting like-minded (and similarly aged) travellers, like riding an underwater scooter, cruising along on a beachfront Jeep safari, swimming with sea lions and more.
There are also weeklong Alaska and Mexico sailings on Norwegian Bliss. Pride of America has four single staterooms so get in early if you're after one of these for your next Hawaiian cruise. From Australia, there might not be too many other young solo travellers on the Sydney-based Norwegian Spirit as its itineraries to New Zealand and the South Pacific are 12 to 14 nights long.
The Ships: With its fragrant breezes and dazzling sunsets, it's hard to beat Tahiti if you're seeking a little romance on the high seas. Captains Bligh and Cook (and their crews) fell in love with the Tahitian archipelago, and young lovers will too when their ship drops anchor in the azure lagoon off Bora Bora, or in the shadow of Moorea's dramatic peaks. Idyllic islands, warm ambience and plenty of laid-back French charm are a few of the elements which make Tahiti a dream cruise destination, coupled with colourful coral reefs, sacred Polynesian sites, wildlife including spinner dolphins, and an endless supply of pristine, white-sand beaches. For many, there's no better way to explore French Polynesia than on a cruise.
The petite 148-passenger Wind Spirit cruises year-round in exotic Tahiti, the ultimate islands of romance. The four-masted ship includes open teak decks, all oceanview staterooms, dining under the stars, a hot tub, and a watersports platform that puts you into the thick of the aquatic action.
The Itineraries: Windstar's Dreams of Tahiti is a seven-day roundtrip cruise from Papeete, calling at Moorea, Taha'a, Raiatea, Bora Bora and Huahine, with overnight stays in most ports. There's also the opportunity to attend a complimentary special event, the Bora Bora Celebration Festival, where you'll spend the evening on a tiny secluded motu with only Windstar passengers, enjoying dinner, fire dancing and more. Meanwhile, the Tahiti and Tuamotu Islands itinerary is a 10-day roundtrip from Papeete, with additional ports including Takapoto and Tiputa, in Rangiroa; this itinerary also features the same Bora Bora special excursion.
Windstar has expanded shore excursion offerings to include bespoke adventures, where you can snorkel and harvest your own pearl at a Tahitian black pearl farm in Raiatea or slip off overnight to your own private overwater bungalow in Bora Bora, part of a special romance package.
The Ships: If you're travelling with a young family, Carnival is a cruise line to consider for a variety of reasons. For one, its fleet of "Fun Ships" has plenty of facilities for kids of all ages; specific clubs offer special activities for junior cruises age two to 11, and for teens from age 12 to 17. There's also tailored entertainment, from the Green Eggs and Ham Breakfast with Dr. Seuss and the enthralling Green Thunder waterslide, and more family-friendly accommodation including larger and interconnecting staterooms. Adults aren't left out of the fun, however; while their little ones are busy enjoying themselves, they can while away their time in the adults-only space, Serenity, then join the family for the interactive Hasbro, The Game Show. There's also the option to cruise with your family almost anywhere across the globe, from the dramatic, icy landscapes of Alaska to exotic Mexico and the Mediterranean.
If you don't fancy travelling far, Carnival Luminosa and Carnival Splendor cruise our backyard year-round, with sailings departing from Sydney and Brisbane. Both ships have been tailored to the local market on everything from food to beer selections to quality coffee, and the Aussie dollar is the onboard currency.
The Itineraries: In Australia, there are cruises around Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific with a wide variety of itineraries from two-day cruises to nowhere to voyages of 10 days and longer. The long list of ports of call include Hobart, Mooloolaba, Moreton Island, Noumea, Isle of Pines and Vila, while longer cruises can include Singapore, Darwin and Bali. Excursions for all ages can include a boating adventure in the Isle of Pines, a Balinese family experience in Bali, and a behind the scenes tour at Port Arthur. If you are venturing further afield, Carnival also offers sailings in the Caribbean and Europe, with ports of call including Naples, Marseille, Civitavecchia (Rome), Valetta in Malta and Rhodes in Greece.
The Ships: Virgin has two ships, Scarlet Lady and Valiant Lady, with a third on the way that is heading Down Under in December 2023 -- Resilient Lady. One of the line's main selling points is that it is adults only, with a minimum sail age of 18 -- so don't expect splash pools or character parades onboard -- instead, you'll find a tattoo parlour, an atrium/club in the heart of the ship with live DJs, an outrageous top deck pool party -- Scarlet Night -- and Cocktails with the Diva.
In terms of venues, you'll find a Mexican-themed cocktail bar dispensing mezcal and tequila, a champagne bar, a veggie-forward restaurant, Razzle Dazzle and the first Korean BBQ at sea, Gunbae. The ships also boats one of the best spas at sea, complete with a mud room, steam room, sauna and hot and cold pools.
Accommodations includes Rock Star Suites complete with a guitar room and exclusive access to Richard's Rooftop Bar.
The Itineraries: Resilient Lady will be based in Melbourne from December 2023 until March 2024, offering cruises around Australia and New Zealand. Scarlet lady and Valiant Lady also sail four- and five-night Caribbean itineraries out of Miami with either an overnight stay or a late-night sailaway and a visit to Virgin's private port in Bimini, which features a DJ, fire pits and a pool.