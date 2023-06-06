Cruising with tweens -- those offspring who occupy the space between little kid and fully fledged teenager -- can be tricky. In their final year of primary school or the first years of high school, this age group is caught in the middle, too old for the games and gadgets in the children's spaces on ships -- which they (understandably) turn their nose up at -- and yet, too young for the conversation and activities found in the teen clubs.
On cruise lines that lack a dedicated space for 12- to 14-year-olds, tweens can struggle to find peers. Sometimes they make friends on a basketball court or in a hot tub, but it can also result in too much time (and money) spent in arcades, or hanging out with Mum and Dad more than they, or their parents, might like.
A few cruise lines have met the challenge with activities tailored to tweens and amenities that range from dedicated clubs to spa treatments, movie-making and more.
Here are four lines that tweens can enjoy. Better still: each offers family-friendly staterooms that can accommodate growing kids who are almost the size of adults.
Ages: 12 to 14
Tween Highlights: While Royal Caribbean's teen program includes guests 12 to 17, tweens aged 12 to 14 have rock climbing contests and movie nights organised just for them. Dodgeball tournaments, Dance Dance Revolution challenges or unwinding with a YSpa Acne Attack facial or Sole Mate pedicure are all popular options. Youth staff also host talent shows, open mic nights and Ping-Pong tournaments for their pre-teen crew.
Extra Perks: Outside the tween program, the video arcade has everything from old-school Pac-Man to modern day Guitar Hero. Voyager-class ships have FlowRider surf simulators, rock climbing walls, and an ice skating rink. Aboard Quantum-class ships, you can ascend 300 feet above sea level in the North Star, a capsule somewhat akin to a ride on the London Eye, and drive bumper cars at Seaplex. Kids ages 12–14 can do these activities on their own as long as they meet height and weight requirements for each.
Good to Know: The gargantuan size of Royal Caribbean's ships can be both a blessing and a curse. It can be difficult to keep track of kids who are running around to the many different areas, so having a method of communication such as texting using the Royal IQ app or even an 'old school' notepad in the cabin may be a good idea.
Ages: 11 - 14
Tween Highlights: HQ is the place where tweens hang out to socialise and enjoy games and events in rooms with comfy couches, a jukebox, Foosball, air hockey, movies, and the latest video games, including a Sony Virtual Reality gaming experience. Tweens will love the adrenalin rush of the P&O Edge Adventure Park which comes at an extra charge and includes activities such as abseiling, a climbing wall, Segway, crow's nest, flying fox (zipline), and high and low ropes courses.
Extra Perks: Water slides and other adrenalin-packed activities are a great way for parents to bond with their tween-agers. Why should kids have all the fun? Pacific Dawn's HQ (and HQ+ for older teens) is located far, far away from the little kids, something which makes this ship a major hit with tweens.
Good to Know: Each ship has different activities and facilities so check before you book. For example, Pacific Eden has the Edge but doesn't have waterslides (it does, however, have a lovely adults-only pool area – just sayin'). It is worth buying your child a pass for the P&O Edge Adventure Park instead of purchasing experiences individually so they can head off and enjoy the activities with their friends. The Gold VIP Pass is worth the extra spend as it includes Segway rides and laser tag.
Ages: 12 to 14
Tween Highlights: Carnival's Circle C -- which stands for chill, connect and cool -- is a custom-designed club space where tweens can meet other tweens. Each club has a dance floor with high-tech sound and lighting, a plasma-screen TV for movies and music videos and a jukebox. Gaming pods with the latest video games round out the tech offerings.
Extra Perks: All of Carnival's ships have classic favourites: basketball, dodgeball, Ping-Pong and mini-golf. WaterWorks, Carnival's onboard water park (available on most ships) has twisting water slides, side-by-side racing slides and giant buckets of water that rain down on you from above. Australian ships also have the squeal-inducing Green Thunder, the steepest waterslide at sea.
Good to Know: Chat with your children before you cruise about how much freedom to roam they'll have and how you'd like to communicate. Kids can sign themselves in and out of Carnival's youth programs at age nine and use other family-friendly facilities by themselves so it is good to set some ground rules in advance.
Ages: 12 to 17
Extra Perks: While Celebrity Cruises' teen program includes ages 12 to 17, tweens tend to hang out together with their own dedicated counsellors. Tween activities include theme parties, scavenger hunts, pool Olympics, sports tournaments, team trivia, karaoke and gaming challenges. Aspiring young filmmakers can shoot their own movie around the ship using GoPros, then use the onboard iLounge to edit their cinematic masterpiece with help from the staff.
Good to Know: While it is true there are no waterslides, climbing walls or ropes courses on Celebrity Solstice, which spends summer in Australia, that doesn't mean children won't enjoy this ship. With a focus on activities such as movie making and chatting with friends, it is ideally suited to tweens who don't particularly enjoy non-stop sports and active pursuits.