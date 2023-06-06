Cruising with tweens -- those offspring who occupy the space between little kid and fully fledged teenager -- can be tricky. In their final year of primary school or the first years of high school, this age group is caught in the middle, too old for the games and gadgets in the children's spaces on ships -- which they (understandably) turn their nose up at -- and yet, too young for the conversation and activities found in the teen clubs.

On cruise lines that lack a dedicated space for 12- to 14-year-olds, tweens can struggle to find peers. Sometimes they make friends on a basketball court or in a hot tub, but it can also result in too much time (and money) spent in arcades, or hanging out with Mum and Dad more than they, or their parents, might like.

A few cruise lines have met the challenge with activities tailored to tweens and amenities that range from dedicated clubs to spa treatments, movie-making and more.

Here are four lines that tweens can enjoy. Better still: each offers family-friendly staterooms that can accommodate growing kids who are almost the size of adults.