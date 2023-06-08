Wading through the bevy of activities, kids' clubs, family cabins and "kids sail free cruises" to find the best family cruise is a mammoth task. To make the decision even trickier, ships vary greatly, so the question becomes not simply what is the best family line, but what are the best cruise ships for kids?
The cruise lines and recommended ships that follow are our top picks for family cruises. We tend to recommend cruise lines' newer ships, because the facilities have been designed for families with kids from the outset and have more space for fun activities such as water parks, ropes courses and rock-climbing walls.
Every family's travel style is different, however, so these are certainly not the only ships to consider. Think of them as a starting point as you narrow your choices for fun, kid-friendly cruises.
The family holiday is likely to be the most important purchase of the year for parents, and potentially one of the most stressful. You need to be sure to get it right -- nobody wants bored or miserable kids when trying to relax.
And while cruising is increasingly becoming a family affair, with many ships now catering for children of all ages, choosing the right cruise ship can still be tricky.
Don't be fooled into thinking kids will be content on every vessel. They won't. And they certainly won't thank for you for taking them on a two-week voyage where fun is in short supply. Happy kids make for contended parents and a happy holiday.
So here is our guide to the best cruise line offerings for families.
Royal Caribbean has a complete children's program, Adventure Ocean, that is distinctive for its offerings at all levels -- a factor that many parents appreciate. Many ships, particularly newer ones, go above and beyond by featuring science labs where experiments take place and theatres where youngsters rehearse before putting on mini-productions for their families.
The Clubs: Royal Caribbean offers an Adventure Ocean program for kids aged 3 to 17. Tots younger than 3 are also catered for.
The cruise line has five categories: Aquanauts for 3- to 5-year-olds, Explorers (6 to 8), Voyagers (9 to 11), Teens (12 to 17, split into two groups of 12 to 14 and 15 to 17).
Activities are supervised by male and female staff, all of whom must have a four-year university degree or international equivalent in education, recreation or a related field. Furthermore, all staff must have at least 3 to 5 years qualified experience working with children aged 6 months to 17 years.
On selected ships, Royal Caribbean offers childcare drop-off facilities for toddlers (6 months to 3 years) through its Royal Babies and Tots program. But there's a charge of US$6 per hour between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., rising to US$8 per child between 5 p.m. and midnight.
Group baby-sitting is available for kids aged 3 and older from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. in the Adventure Ocean Centre at a cost of US$7 per hour, per child.
The cruise line also offers an in-cabin Sitters at Sea service for US$19 per hour for up to three children within the same family. On their return to the cabin, parents are presented with a log of the child's activities and what time they went to bed. This service must be booked 24 hours in advance with a 12-month minimum age requirement.
Activities: For members of the Aquanauts, there's a host of activities that include finger painting, building with blocks and an animal, colour and shape version of bingo.
Explorers have a pirate night, backstage tour and talent show, while Voyagers can while away the hours belting out a few karaoke tunes, with sports tournaments and scavenger hunts also keeping the kids entertained.
Activities for kids of ages 3 to 11 are available between 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. while at sea and in port from 30 minutes prior to the first shore excursion to 5 p.m. and again from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Younger teens, ages 12 to 14, have a variety of sports tournaments, pool parties, karaoke, themed dance parties and video games. Older teens also have pool parties, along with a casino night when they can also train to be DJs.
Australia's cruising mainstay goes out of its way to court families. However, the cruise line says it limits the number of children on each cruise to ensure that 'not only are they treated like VIPs, but the adult guests are as well'.
The Clubs: P&O Cruises estimates that family and multigenerational groups represent about one-third of its passengers, so it has good experience in catering for young sailors.
P&O has lowered the entry age to its Turtle Cove club from three to two years old but children must be toilet trained. The upper age limit is six years old. Shark Shack keeps 7- to 10-year-olds entertained, and HQ and HQ+ are great for the older kids, with tailored activities for those aged 11 to 14 and teens aged 15 to 17.
For the younger children, additional evening child-minding is also available from 10:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. for a small charge.
Cabin configurations include quad-quad, twin-quad or twin-twin bedding to suit the dynamics of different groups.
Activities: All P&O Cruises ships have the P&O Edge Adventure Park, which features 20 activities using different parts of the ships, such as a rock climbing wall on the funnel and a 'Titanic Moment' on the bow. A kids adventure program is also available for children from ages 8 to 12.
Lego has partnered with P&O Cruises to produce giant murals in the Turtle Cove and Shark Shack clubs on all three ships to cater for everything Lego. They include specially designed tables and walls, which allow kids to turn every surface into an opportunity to create.
Teenagers in the HQ and HQ+ clubs can also try their hand at directing movies with a film-making program based on the animation technology behind 'Wallace and Gromit'. The program allows kids to design puppets and create a story, script and voiceover before filming it all to produce the movie.
For the real nippers, Turtle Cove youth centre features Sleepyhead Story Time with guest readings by local and international authors.
This US-based cruise line has made a concerted effort to add Australian features to Carnival Spirit and Carnival Legend to attract families. The thrilling centrepiece of both these ships is Green Thunder, billed as the steepest and fastest waterslide at sea.
The arrival of Carnival Splendor in December 2019 adds more choice, with a bigger waterpark featuring more slides, including a gentler feature MiniRacer version. Two scarier options include the Twister Waterslide involving 104 metres of twists and turns, and another one with a free-fall drop, slingshot curve and giant swirling bowl.
The line has a marine-themed kids club called Camp Ocean with kids' club areas that are used for more than 200 activities such as sea shell craft and make-your-own sail boats.
The Clubs: There are three supervised youth programs for children, ages 2 to 11, and two teen programs for those aged 12 to 17.
Camp Carnival covers children in three age groups: 2 to 5, 6 to 8, and 9 to 11 with Circle C catering for ages 12 to 14. Older teens from 15 to 17 can hang out at Club O2 and watch movies, listen to music, play sports and join karaoke jam sessions.
The youngest kids are in the Penguin program, Stingrays are children aged 6 to 8, and there is a Shark enclosure for the 9 to 11 age group.
Meanwhile, Camp Carnival Night Owls offers a variety of child-friendly late-night activities for all ages; baby-sitting rates apply between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m.
Activities: Carnival boasts hundreds of activities onboard its ships. Along with Green Thunder, it features miniature golf and multipurpose sports courts.
Carnival WaterWorks features two waterslides and a dedicated SplashZone for younger children, filled with a variety of amenities, including mini racing slides and a giant tipping bucket.
Family-friendly shows include magic and comedy.
Carnival Legend features all the highlights from Carnival Spirit, with a few family-friendly additions for the Australian market, including 'Hasbro, the Game Show'. This game allows participants to immerse themselves in life-size versions of old favourites, including 'Connect 4' and 'Operation'.
Carnival ships in Australia also feature 'Seuss at Sea', which brings Dr. Seuss to life with a range of featured activities.
Celebrity Cruises, part of the Royal Caribbean stable of brands, is making a play for the family market by offering kids facilities and entertainment on all of the line's cruise ships including Celebrity Eclipse which will begin sailing from Melbourne in late 2020. Celebrity's three expedition ships do not have dedicated children's facilities.
The Clubs: Children between the ages of 3 and 17 are looked after with four age-specific clubs: Kids aged 3 to 5 have Ship Mates to keep them entertained, 6- to 8-year-olds can while away their time at Celebrity Cadets, 9- to 11-year-olds have Ensigns, and kids 12 to 17 have Admiral Teens.
For those younger than 3, Celebrity offers a program called Toddler Time, where parents can play with their babies with toys provided onboard. The sessions are unsupervised by ship staff, and times vary.
For an additional charge, baby-sitting and child-minding services are on offer for children 12 months and older. Celebrity advises passengers to consult their travel agents or the cruise line at time of booking for more details.
Activities: Activities, all of which are free, are tailored to each age group and include treasure hunts, arts and crafts, relay races, ice cream sundae making, and for the bidding pop stars out there, karaoke.
In addition to the clubs, Celebrity offers the Fun Factory, described as a 'self-contained fantasy world', for 3- to 11-year-olds. Staff supervise a range of activities that include video games, movies, hands-on activities, arts and crafts, and story time.
Meanwhile, older kids have the X Club, which features social activities, gaming consoles, sports activities and late-night dances.
Princess operates a minimum-age policy of 6 months on many of its ships and 12 months on some of its more exotic itineraries; it's worth checking with the cruise line for your particular sailing.
The Clubs: As with many cruise lines, Princess has age-specific clubs, starting with the Treehouse, which caters for 3- to 7-year-olds.
The Lodge is designed for kids 8 to 12, while teenagers up to 17 can hang out in The Beach House. All of these rooms form part of Camp Discovery, a youth program created in partnership with Discovery Channel.
While at sea, the youth and teen centres are open from 9 a.m. to noon, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., extended to 1 a.m. for the teen centre. In port, opening hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Activities: For the younger cruisers, offerings include arts and crafts, movies and cartoons, T-shirt colouring, discos, sports and games, kids-only dinners, splash pools, jukeboxes and activities such as science experiments based on the popular TV show "MythBusters" developed in association with Discovery Channel. There is also a behind-the-scenes tour of the galleys with the JnChef@Sea program.
For the teens onboard, there's a lounge, teen-only deck parties, hip-hop dance classes, karaoke, DJ workshops, hot tub parties, talent shows, pizza and mocktail social events. Evening activities include dance parties, late-night movies, teen formals and casino nights. Also featured is a Teen Makeover program, where youngsters can learn makeup and skincare techniques.
As part of the youth and teen program, two dinner evenings are created for each age group. One of the evenings for the older teens is a formal night, which includes a trip to a show.
The entire fleet: Disney Wish, Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy, Disney Magic and Disney Wonder.
Known worldwide for its epic theme parks, Disney offers some of the best family cruises. They are particularly outstanding for those traveling with youngsters.
Disney ships, including the newest, Disney Wish, which debuted in 2022, are ideal for families with kids ages 4 to 11, as Disney has the best facilities, food options and programs for this age group.
Disney Cruise Line has done a lot more to accommodate tweens and teens -- but its ships offer the best cruise for small kids, hands down. We prefer the line's biggest ships, Disney Wish, Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy, but the refurbished Disney Magic and Disney Wonder are great choices for Disney family cruises, as well.
Disney takes a unique separate-but-together approach to its kids’ programming, mainly to accommodate siblings and friends traveling together. Disney Cruises kids' clubs' ages generally span from 3 to 12, with other options for teens. The Oceaneer Club and Oceaneer Lab allow children ages 3 to 12, with programming geared toward younger children in the Club and older children in the Lab.
The Oceaneer Club offers several themed play areas that are different on each ship, including Marvel Super Hero Academy, Star Wars: Cargo Bay and Fairytale Hall on Disney Wish.
Disney Dream features a replica of the Millennium Falcon from "Star Wars," where young ones can play pilot or learn lightsaber techniques from a Jedi Master. The Oceaneer Lab has an Animator's Studio and a mini sound studio.
Disney's ships also feature Edge, a tweens club for ages 11 to 14 that includes video games and karaoke. The teen club, Vibe (for cruisers ages 14 to 17), has a fun coffee shop feel. There is also a nursery (which costs extra) available to care for the youngest cruisers, ages 6 months to 3 years.
In short, Disney family cruises are excellent choices for families and leave little room for boredom for everyone.
From kid-friendly activities to family rooms and family cruise packages, Disney cruises are packed with family-pleasing extras. That includes a kids' pool and family pool along with the popular AquaDuck water slide on Disney Fantasy and Disney Dream, while you'll find the AquaDunk on Disney Magic and AquaMouse on Disney Wish.
The AquaLab has sprayers and geysers perfect for the smallest passengers on all but Disney Dream. Other great facilities include the Walt Disney Theatre, which features live shows featuring Disney favorites (such as "Tangled, the Musical" and "Frozen, the Musical"); the Buena Vista Theatre, which screens first-run movies; and D Lounge, which presents interactive activities for kids and parents.
Disney family rooms offer room-dividing curtains, bunk beds with twinkle-light constellations and plenty of storage. The spacious bathrooms in most cabins allows folks to shower in one while someone else is using the toilet in the other.
Disney's ships also hold a cool "Pirates of the Caribbean" deck party, complete with fireworks and Jack Sparrow rappelling off the ship's funnel. Other themed events on select sailings include Star Wars Day at Sea, Marvel Day at Sea and special Halloween and Christmas events throughout the fall.
All ships feature the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique, where children are transformed into princesses, pirates, knights and sea captains.
Onboard restaurants successfully keep kids entertained while allowing parents to enjoy the meal, as well. For example, in Animator's Palate, animated dinner shows include "Finding Nemo" characters conversing with passengers and kids' drawings coming to life; at Rapunzel's Royal Table, "Tangled" characters perform songs between courses.
Waitstaff will cut your kids' food and the Disney cruise kids' menu offers an array of kid favorites, such as mini-burgers and macaroni and cheese. Two onboard restaurants are adults-only so parents/guardians can take advantage of the kids’ club and enjoy their own evening together.
While P&O Cruises cannot be included in the “cheap family cruises” category, this time-honored British cruise line has long been popular for its packed program for young sailors and families.
Its handful of family-oriented ships feature well-equipped and age-appropriate kids’ clubs, a range of family cabins and family-friendly dining options. There are sports activities like archery, football, basketball and dedicated splash pools.
The line’s newest Excel Class ships, Iona and Arvia, feature a wide variety of family dining options and a four-screen cinema called Ocean Studios, showing family-friendly films. Many shows at the main theater, Headliners, are also suitable for younger family members.
The line’s first high-ropes experience, Altitude Skywalk, launched alongside Altitude Minigolf on Arvia.
This cruise line is also hot on its kid-friendly shore excursions, such as kayaking, bike rides, trips to beaches, boat tours and to the summit of volcanoes or snow-covered mountains.
Parents adore the kids’ club on P&O Cruises. The Reef, the main kids' club, is divided into rooms for each age group with brightly adorned spaces filled with fun activities and age-appropriate toys.
The P&O family cruise package includes complimentary access to the kids' clubs. With designated spaces and staff overseeing age-appropriate activities, the clubs are broken down into four age-groups: Splashers (2 to 4 years), Surfers (5 to 8 years), Scubas (9 to 12 years) and H2O (13 to 17 years).
For the under twos, there’s a nursery with its own area and organized activities. Keep in mind that children in this age group need to be accompanied by their parents/guardians at all times.
We love that kids can experience finger sandwiches and cakes at the children’s afternoon tea -- and there’s no shortage of pizza and complimentary ice cream onboard.
One of P&O Cruises’ standout offerings for many parents has been the free-of-charge, supervised Night Nursery for children under four years of age.
Norwegian Escape, Norwegian Breakaway, Norwegian Getaway, Norwegian Epic, Norwegian Prima, Norwegian Dawn and Norwegian Star
Norwegian's casual atmosphere makes it one of the best options for a family cruise -- particularly for families who don't want to be beholden to strict dining times, venues and dress codes. Its affordable rates make it a great pick for those looking for cheap family cruises, too.
Norwegian cruise ships for kids include the line’s newest vessels, which offer all the mega-ship bells and whistles families have come to expect (though we found NCL Encore and Bliss to have a more adult vibe).
Norwegian's Splash Academy features separate activities for kids ages 3 to 5, 6 to 9 and 10 to 12. Children can do arts and crafts, sing karaoke and play video games. The kids' club on NCL Epic has a jungle gym, plenty of room to roam and a cool interactive light-up dance floor.
The two-story Splash Academies on Norwegian Escape, Breakaway and Getaway are the line's largest kids clubs at sea, home to high-tech games, a circus school and a small cinema.
Entourage is a space for teens 13 to 17, and it has air hockey, video games, plush couches and flat-screen TVs. Entourage also turns into a teens-only nightclub at night.
Late-night group babysitting is available for a fee. While all ships have parent-child play areas and care for babies 6 months to 3 years, only NCL Escape offers drop-off, extra-fee childcare for very small children in the Guppies Nursery.
NCL shines when it comes to activities and features for kids (especially those who like to be active). Popular features include rock climbing and rappelling walls, batting cages, bowling lanes and impressive water park areas.
Norwegian Epic has a 303-foot-long corkscrew tube and the Drainpipe, a 104-foot tube that empties into a giant funnel. Breakaway and Getaway feature five multistory waterslides, as well as The Plank, an eight-foot walk (part of the ropes course) that extends off the edge of the ship and out over the sea.
Norwegian Escape offers one of the largest ropes courses at sea, as well as one of the largest water parks at sea. All four have two main pools, including a separate kids' pool.
On NCL Epic, "Priscilla Queen of the Desert the Musical" is a great inclusive musical option for kids of all ages. Epic, Breakaway and Getaway also have two-bedroom family villas, which are cruise ship rooms for six people.
On Norwegian Escape, The Haven includes two-bedroom family suites that sleep up to six passengers, and there are family mini-suites that feature bathtubs.
The NCL kids' menu includes lots of kid favorites, including waffles, chicken fingers, pizza, freshly prepared pasta, soft-serve ice cream and more. Kids 12 years old and under dining with their parents at specialty restaurants eat for free (but only from the complimentary kids’ menu).
Caribbean Princess, Regal Princess, Royal Princess, Ruby Princess, Island Princess, Sky Princess, Enchanted Princess and Emerald Princess
Although Princess Cruises might not be the most well-known for its family-friendly offerings, its ships include expansive programs, facilities and accommodations making them great cruises for kids and adults.
From the splash park aboard Caribbean Princess to expanded kids' clubs, batting cages, and laser shooting ranges aboard Royal Princess and Regal Princess, there's a lot to love.
You'll also find big pool decks with water and light shows and poolside cabanas that are a great way to bond by the pool.
As part of Princess' work with Discovery, kid- and teen-friendly spaces on several of its ships feature lively, modern decor. Discovery-inspired programming, which includes fun and educational activities, has rolled out fleetwide.
Dubbed Camp Discovery, Princess Cruises kids' clubs include The Treehouse for children aged 3 to 7, The Lodge for ages 8 to 12 and The Beach House for ages 13 to 17.
Activities might range from Caribbean-shark-themed scavenger hunts to hands-on "Mythbusters"-style challenges and learning the science of magic. Other kid-approved activities include video game tournaments, art projects and storytime.
The kids' clubs are outfitted with foosball, air hockey and even Skee-Ball. Teen cruisers can choose from sports tournaments, themed parties, dance classes and late-night movies.
On Grand-class ships (Ruby Princess, Crown Princess and Emerald Princess), there are two large pools that are suitable for families (Calypso Reef and Pool, and Neptune Reef and Pool), plus a splash pool.
Royal and Regal Princess have outdoor play areas with a jungle gym for kids ages 3 to 7, and another for teens with a teens-only hot tub and space for outdoor parties.
The best option might just be the Caribbean Princess, though, with its top-deck Reef Family Splash Zone.
Movies Under the Stars is the line's huge outdoor movie theater that plays poolside features on the top deck after sunset. The 300-square-foot screen broadcasts kid- and teen-friendly movies, as well as fun-for-the-whole-gang blockbusters, and live sporting events and awards shows.
Another cool offering: Family members are welcome to attend the Jr. Chef@Sea Program, a hands-on chef-led cooking class that takes place in a shipboard kitchen, alongside their budding-chef peers.
The line's Discovery connection extends beyond the kids’ club to whole-family programming. Shark Week at Sea offers shark-themed games and activities for the whole family on select summer cruises.
For a kid-friendly Alaska cruise, families on select Alaska sailings can embark on a search for Bigfoot (like the TV show "Finding Bigfoot") or participate in a crab-sorting challenge (inspired by "Deadliest Catch").
Select Princess shore excursions are Discovery Family Tours, which are targeted at families with kids ages 3 to 12 and involve hands-on activities that connect kids to the destination. Animal Planet tours are ideal for parents and kids who want to see whales, sharks, sloths and other critters up close.
MSC Seaside, MSC Meraviglia, MSC Armonia, MSC Preziosa and MSC Grandiosa, MSC Virtuosa and MSC Bellissima
MSC Cruises has become one of the best family cruise lines. You'll find exclusive clubs (and childcare) for children from infancy to age 12, plus teen spaces for those up to 17 years old aboard all MSC ships.
MSC Seaside in particular generally scores rave reviews from cruisers, with an interactive lab, Lego-themed kids’ spaces, VR and selfie tech in the teen's club, and plenty of family-friendly outdoor spaces. But almost every MSC ship offers plenty to do for kids of all ages.
From time to time, MSC will offer family cruise packages, including fly&cruise deals, which may be interesting for groups.
No matter which MSC cruise ship you choose -- from MSC Armonia to MSC Seaside -- kids will have a full slate of things to keep them busy thanks to modern, fun spaces for all age groups.
A separate baby care area is for the youngest up to toddlers, while Miniclub offers plenty of Lego action and safe-for-kids climbing options (ages 3 to 6). The Juniors Club, for ages 7 to 11, also features plenty of Lego-themed activities plus game shows, video game competitions, and arts and crafts.
Ages 12 through 17 can head to the Young Club or the Teen Club, which MSC has stocked with things like foosball, sports tournaments, a Formula 1 simulator, bowling, selfie-sharing and music-streaming stations and more.
MSC Cruises shines when it comes to the kids' clubs across its fleet, but there are plenty of other extras that make the line a great choice for families with kids. Outdoors, you'll find pools, splash zones and waterslides on ships like MSC Virtuosa, Meraviglia, Grandiosa, and Preziosa.
If you're after fun on dry land (or at least when you're in port), MSC runs a Family Explorer program, which melds education with fun shore excursions that are designed to be interactive for the whole family.
Back onboard, MSC Cruises has family rooms designed to accommodate families of three or more. These Family Cabins and Super Family Cabins can be economical, too, as they are charged per room and not per guest.
Super Family Cabins consist of two triple cabins, while Executive Family Suites feature two queens along with extra storage space.
You'll find children's menus in the main dining rooms on all MSC ships and kid-friendly options at the buffets as well. The line offers the My Smart Card, which is a prepaid card that allows kids to purchase snacks, drinks and even arcade games on their own.