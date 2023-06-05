Best Cruise Ports to Explore by Bicycle

Bike rental shacks and tour guides in cruise ports around the world are oiling up their chains and mounting baskets to the handlebars of their fleet, as passengers hop on bikes to explore ports and the surrounding countryside on more active excursions.

On river cruise ships across Europe -- where most cities are bike-friendly -- you'll often find a handful of bicycles onboard for passenger use. You won't typically find oceangoing cruise ships with bikes, and if you do, they're for crew use only. But no matter if you're sailing on a river or the high seas, renting a bike in port or joining an organized excursion are equally great options for exploration.

Whether a bicycle tour is an excursion offered on your cruise, your riverboat offers complimentary bikes or you want to rent two wheels for the day and ride out on your own, it's time to take your spin class seriously and get ready to cycle through some beautiful ports on your next cruise.

These are our picks for some of the best cruise ports around to explore on two wheels.