Best Cruise Ports for Ziplining

Kauai, Hawaii

They call Kauai the garden island because of its lush foliage, and you can soar through the jungle with the greatest of ease, thanks to a trio of zipline courses that will give you a bird's-eye view of this tropical beauty.

Just Live!, the self-proclaimed "Kauai's only treetop zipline tour," gives you stellar views, including Kauai's tallest mountain, Mount Kawaikini, on its 3.5-hour tour spanning seven ziplines, four canopy bridges and 11 aerial viewing platforms.

At Skyline Eco Adventures, you'll have big ocean and mountain views as you make your way through one of their two courses. One of our favorite things about Skyline is that you have options if you're pressed for time. Their five-zip course takes just 90 minutes; an eight-zip course takes 2.5 hours.

Koloa Zipline has three of the longest ziplines on the island, including the half-mile-long Waita Zipline. If you've ever dreamed of flying like a superhero, a special harness lets you zip in multiple positions, including hands-free and head-first like Superman. Kids can zip alongside adults on a tandem zipline.