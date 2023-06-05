Without a doubt, the wine and food are a highlight on any cruise, but why keep the fun onboard? Visiting vineyards, bottle shops, tasting rooms and restaurants with lauded lists and enviable wine cellars can be a shining moment on your cruise vacation, if you know where to look.

Whether you're on a river cruise sailing through Europe or aboard an ocean liner calling on ports across the Pacific to the Cape of Good Hope, Mediterranean or even Caribbean waters, you'll find exceptional wine experiences near at hand.

Many of the best wine cruises are themed sailings that offer everything from tasting experiences to upgraded wine packages at dinner. On river cruises -- especially on itineraries through wine regions -- you'll find a number of wine enrichment sailings complete with intimate tours of family-run wineries and more.

So keep some palate-cleansing crackers close at hand, and get ready to bring home your next favorite bottle of vino as a cruise souvenir. Read on to find the best cruise ports for wine tasting -- you might be surprised to find where your next glass is waiting.