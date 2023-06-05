For cruisers who want to experience more of the ports they call on, Jeep tours offer a way to get out and about, and add a dash of excitement to your day on land. Why visit another beach club, crowd onto another tram for an afternoon city tour or follow a pack of your fellow passengers to the historic sites when you can explore the countryside with an off-road excursion?

Depending on the port, Jeep tours can take you to secluded beaches for snorkel sessions, off to a hillside vista for a picnic lunch, deep into the jungle for primo birdwatching and even out to distant historic sites rarely visited by cruise passengers. If getting truly immersed in a place sounds like your idea of a shore excursion, then a Jeep tour is just what the doctor ordered.

Read on to discover some of the best cruise ports for Jeep tours and excursions.