Best Cabins on Any Cruise Ship

Cabin placement can have a major impact on your cruise experience, regardless of the cruise line or ship you've chosen. Some love balconies, others enjoy the peacefulness of a darkened interior room.

Knowing your preferred category is a good starting point, but homing in on the best cabins within that category on any given ship takes a bit more work.

Do you choose a cruise cabin at the back of the ship? In the middle? At the front? The truth is, there is no objective answer to the question, "What is the best cabin position on a cruise ship?" It all depends on what's important to you. Here are some other possible cruise placement criteria to help you decide what the best room on a cruise ship would be for you.