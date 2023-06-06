Best Beach Gear for Your Caribbean Cruise

Beach Tent

Whether you prefer to "beach it" in the shade or you're traveling with little ones in tow, this easy-setup beach tent is your saving grace. Not only is the tent compact and easy to travel with (weighing in at less than 5 pounds), but it also is equipped with a handful of smart design features such as UPF 50-plus protective material, ventilation windows and interior pockets for storage. The tent also comes with stakes and sand bags that can be used on windy days.

