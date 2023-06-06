St. Petersburg

Two- or Three-Day St. Petersburg Tour

People flock to St. Petersburg to see the city, an incredibly well-preserved metropolis more than four centuries old, and its tsarist-era treasures. Deciding how best to maximize your two or three days in port and combine tours to see all the highlights is a challenge. The best choice for first-timers is to book a two- or three-day package, and leave the scheduling to knowledgeable local guides.

Depending on the number of days you're in port, you'll see the Hermitage (a former home of royalty, now the world's second-largest art museum), grand palaces like Catherine Palace in Pushkin or Peter the Great's Peterhof, bulbous-domed churches and the Peter and Paul Fortress. A canal cruise is often included as well. Guides will adjust the schedule to get early entrances and time the order of attractions to squeeze the most out of your short visit.

Journey to Moscow

If you've already visited St. Petersburg, consider touring another remarkable Russian city with an all-day (roughly 17 hours) tour to Moscow. Your day will begin and end with a four-hour high-speed train ride from the port. (Some luxury lines offer one-hour flights instead.) Be prepared for a long day in the Russian capital that squeezes in all the highlights, such as Red Square, Lenin's Tomb, the Kremlin and iconic St. Basil's Cathedral. Depending on your tour, you might also tour the Kremlin's Armoury Chamber (full of royal jewelry and Faberge eggs), visit a cathedral or take a ride on the Moscow subway. Most trips include some meals, either on the train or in a local restaurant; leave some time for lunch on your own in the city.

Russian Ballet

It's hard to visit the historic city of St. Petersburg and not visit the ballet -- it's as integral to the culture as the vodka you sip during dinner. Evening tours to the ballet take cruisers to one of St. Petersburg's traditional concert halls, such as the Mariinsky or Mikhailovsky Theatre, where they'll be transported into a world of grace, elegance and timeless beauty. You'll watch classics, like "Swan Lake," "Giselle" or "Sleeping Beauty," or you might see a selection of scenes from a variety of shows.

While most Russians will dress up for the ballet, tourist attire varies widely; if you have time to change between your daytime tour and your ballet departure, it's always fun to dress up for the event.

More St. Petersburg Shore Excursions