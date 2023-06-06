Best Alaska Shore Excursions

Juneau Excursions

Alaska Helicopter Tour: Four Glaciers and Dogsled Adventure

Juneau shore excursions span a wide range on the wow-factor scale, but this combo glacier helicopter tour is undeniably a once-in-a-lifetime experience. As if the ride in a helicopter over glaciers and landing on an actual glacier weren't exhilarating enough, you can also pretend you're in the Iditarod by getting on a real dogsled.

Browse Upcoming Alaska Cruises Discover

This shore excursion flies over the massive and impressive Juneau Icefield and see the advancing Taku Glacier up close. You might also see the cascading Hole-in-the-Wall Glacier, the floating Dead Branch Glacier or the river-like East Twin Glacier before landing on Norris Glacier, home to a mushing camp. From the helicopter, you could also spot bears, moose, mountain goats and other wildlife.

Once you land, your guide will take you on a dogsled ride over the snow-covered glacier and describe the 1,000-mile Iditarod race from Anchorage to Nome.

Related: Everything You Need to Know for a Perfect Alaska Adventure

Rainforest Canopy and Zipline Adventure

The Juneau zipline glides above the treetops on Douglas Island (accessed by a high-speed channel crossing from Juneau aboard an expedition craft, which is an adventure of its own). And if you dare to look down, you'll also see the flora and fauna of a rainforest and the remains of an old gold mining operation.

This is a real adventure experience. You are hauled up a mountain in a 4x4, geared up with a harness, gloves and a helmet, and with the direction of trained guides are sent to glide down a mountain on a zipline that runs between tree-top platforms.

The experience feels a lot like flying. You have a little (but not much) control of your speed and can more or less steer yourself into the platforms. Be aware that once you are above the trees, there is no getting off the track. And just when you think, "Wow, I've done it," you have to rappel down a rope to reach the ground.

Helicopter Flightseeing and Extended Glacier Trek

This combo tour in Juneau includes both a helicopter tour and glacier trek. On this adventure, you'll check out the local terrain from above with a helicopter flightseeing experience. But the real action begins when you learn to climb up and rappel down glaciers using special equipment. The best part is that no experience is needed; a guide will instruct you in the use of the provided mountain gear, which includes boots, an ice ax and crampons. It's not easy, but the experience is otherworldly.