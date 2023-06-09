Best Adults-Only All-Inclusive Cruises

Other Cruise Options

Other cruise lines are adults-only but have more a la carte charges, or are very inclusive but don't ban kids (even if you don't often find them onboard). Some of these lines might still be right for you, so don't rule out the following options.

All-Inclusive Cruise Line

Regent Seven Seas Cruises offers the most inclusions in its base fares: all tips, all drinks (including mini-bar setups), several shore excursions in every port and shuttles into town, all main and specialty dining, one account of unlimited Wi-Fi per suite, airfare and airport transfers. Its four ships range in size from 490 to 750 passengers.

Alaska and Europe cruises in summer do have a reasonable number of children, so opt for longer and more exotic cruises if you want to minimise kids onboard. For more options, check out our story on the top five luxury all-inclusive cruises.

True Adults-Only Ships

While not all-inclusive, UK-based P&O Cruises offers two adults-only (18+) cruise ships: the 1,874-passenger Aurora and 2,094-passenger Arcadia. This British line is a good option if you want a kid-free experience on a larger ship; it's nothing like P&O Cruises in Australia.

River Cruises

The minimum age to sail on several river cruise lines is 12 to 13 (such as Australian-owned Evergreen Cruises and Scenic, as well as Grand Circle Cruise Line, and it's 18 on Viking. Most lines discourage kids younger than eight, and the vast majority of river cruises have no children onboard. River cruises tend to have more inclusive fares, with beer, wine and soft drinks at dinner, plus shore excursions, Wi-Fi and bicycle hire generally included.

River cruise lines with all-inclusive fares are APT, Scenic, Uniworld, Tauck and Crystal River Cruises, which additionally offer complimentary airport transfers, all alcoholic drinks (not just at dinner), gratuities, special events (think dinner in a castle) and in-room mini-bars.

Adult-Focused, Small-Ship Cruises

Premium lines Oceania and Azamara might have fewer fare inclusions than their luxury counterparts, but their small ships are generally less kid-friendly than lines like Regent, Crystal and Seabourn, with no programming at all for junior cruisers.

Azamara, with its three nearly identical vessels carrying roughly 700 passengers, is the more inclusive of the two, covering tips, nonalcoholic drinks, a limited menu of alcoholic beverages (select standard liquors and beers, plus house wines), self-service laundry and a special shoreside event, called an AzAmazing Evening, on every cruise.

Six-ship cruise line Oceania includes only Wi-Fi, nonalcoholic drinks and meals in main and specialty restaurants. However, it often runs a booking promotion that gives cruisers complimentary airfare and a choice of free shore excursions, beverage package or onboard credit.

