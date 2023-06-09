Best Adults-Only All-Inclusive Cruises

For travellers who want a hassle-free holiday, an adults-only all-inclusive cruise is the holy grail. However, you might be disappointed to know that options are limited for ocean cruise lines with no children taking over the hot tub and no extra costs onboard (although this describes most river cruises and small ship cruises).
Here are the best all-inclusive cruises for adults -- plus, some additional options for lines and itineraries to consider.
Four cruise lines stand out as having company policies that exclude children and very inclusive pricing policies -- but two are British and one is American with no itineraries in Australia, New Zealand or the South Pacific, which leaves Viking as the most convenient and global.
The minimum age to sail on Viking Ocean Cruises' worldwide sailings is 18. Fares include a shore excursion in every port, Wi-Fi, meals in its multiple onboard restaurant (except The Kitchen Table, which is part shore excursion), self-service laundry and wine, beer and soft drinks with lunch and dinner. (Gratuities and drinks outside of meals cost extra.)
Viking's identical ships carry 930 passengers, and all cabins have private balconies. Viking Orion offers cruises in our local region, with the rest of the fleet positioned around the globe.
When Virgin Voyages' first ship sets sail in April 2020, it will offer an adults-only and more (but not all) inclusive big-ship experience. The 2,750-passenger Scarlet Lady and subsequent vessels will be 18+ and include basic nonalcoholic drinks, Wi-Fi, gratuities, fitness classes and meals in its fares.
British line Saga Cruises offers small-ship sailings exclusively to passengers over 50 years of age. Fares include all meals (no surcharges for any restaurant), gratuities, Wi-Fi, most drinks (wine with lunch and dinner, soft drinks, house spirits, draft beer and mocktails), fitness classes, transfers to/from the ship and shuttles into town from port. The line has two ships, the 999-passenger Spirit of Discovery and the 720-passenger Saga Sapphire (to be replaced in 2020 with the 999-passenger Spirit of Adventure).
The popular British line launched its first adults-only ship, Marella Explorer 2, in April 2019. When Marella took over of the ship, they stripped out all trace of kids and family spaces, allowing the line to add more adult-friendly venues -- including the most drinking and dining venues of any ship in the line's fleet. Passengers, all of whom must be aged 18 plus to sail, can take advantage of the luxury Champneys Spa with its gorgeous infinity pool, 11 excellent productions -- two of which are exclusive to the ship -- and a gorgeous 'press-for-Champagne' bar called Flutes. Bonus: Marella is all inclusive, with the 1,814-passenger ship including both tips and a selection of drinks (alcoholic and nonalcoholic) in its fares.
Other cruise lines are adults-only but have more a la carte charges, or are very inclusive but don't ban kids (even if you don't often find them onboard). Some of these lines might still be right for you, so don't rule out the following options.
Regent Seven Seas Cruises offers the most inclusions in its base fares: all tips, all drinks (including mini-bar setups), several shore excursions in every port and shuttles into town, all main and specialty dining, one account of unlimited Wi-Fi per suite, airfare and airport transfers. Its four ships range in size from 490 to 750 passengers.
Alaska and Europe cruises in summer do have a reasonable number of children, so opt for longer and more exotic cruises if you want to minimise kids onboard. For more options, check out our story on the top five luxury all-inclusive cruises.
While not all-inclusive, UK-based P&O Cruises offers two adults-only (18+) cruise ships: the 1,874-passenger Aurora and 2,094-passenger Arcadia. This British line is a good option if you want a kid-free experience on a larger ship; it's nothing like P&O Cruises in Australia.
The minimum age to sail on several river cruise lines is 12 to 13 (such as Australian-owned Evergreen Cruises and Scenic, as well as Grand Circle Cruise Line, and it's 18 on Viking. Most lines discourage kids younger than eight, and the vast majority of river cruises have no children onboard. River cruises tend to have more inclusive fares, with beer, wine and soft drinks at dinner, plus shore excursions, Wi-Fi and bicycle hire generally included.
River cruise lines with all-inclusive fares are APT, Scenic, Uniworld, Tauck and Crystal River Cruises, which additionally offer complimentary airport transfers, all alcoholic drinks (not just at dinner), gratuities, special events (think dinner in a castle) and in-room mini-bars.
Premium lines Oceania and Azamara might have fewer fare inclusions than their luxury counterparts, but their small ships are generally less kid-friendly than lines like Regent, Crystal and Seabourn, with no programming at all for junior cruisers.
Azamara, with its three nearly identical vessels carrying roughly 700 passengers, is the more inclusive of the two, covering tips, nonalcoholic drinks, a limited menu of alcoholic beverages (select standard liquors and beers, plus house wines), self-service laundry and a special shoreside event, called an AzAmazing Evening, on every cruise.
Six-ship cruise line Oceania includes only Wi-Fi, nonalcoholic drinks and meals in main and specialty restaurants. However, it often runs a booking promotion that gives cruisers complimentary airfare and a choice of free shore excursions, beverage package or onboard credit.
If you're after a true all-inclusive cruise, you'll likely have to opt for a luxury line. Yes, fares will be higher, but you'll be spoiled for choice with perks. These lines typically don’t have age restrictions that make them true adults-only cruises, but high fares, longer itineraries and less theme park-like destinations tend to discourage many families from booking.
Regent Seven Seas Cruises offers the most inclusions of any luxury line in its base fares. That means all tips, drinks (including mini-bars), a wide array of shore excursions in every port, shuttles into town when needed, main dining rooms and specialty dining, one account of unlimited Wi-Fi per suite, as well as airfare and airport transfers. Regent's five ships (with a sixth launching in 2023), range in size from 490 to 750 passengers.
You can expect some kids on Regent Seven Seas' Alaska and European cruises in the summer, so if you're set on cruising at that time of year, opt for longer cruises that shy away from places with more family-friendly excursions.
Whether you choose a Silversea Antarctica expedition or a luxury Alaska cruise, fares include most drinks, some excursions, tips, and transfers. Additional charges may be charged for some premium drinks and specialty restaurants. In addition to onboard perks, Silversea's all-inclusive cruises include transfers from your door to the ship and back.
Silversea has ten ships (and two more on the way), four of which are luxury expedition class ships. Capacity ranges between 100 and 608 passengers. While children are allowed onboard, most cruises outside of summer season in popular regions (like the Caribbean and Europe) set sail almost child-free.
The majority of all river cruise sailings have few, if any, children onboard. They also tend to have more inclusive fares that include beer, wine and soda at dinner, plus at least some shore excursions, along with Wi-Fi and bicycle use generally included.
Adults-only cruising is the standard for Viking River cruises, which, as mentioned above, requires all passengers to be 18 and older. The minimum age to sail on some river cruise lines Emerald Waterways, Grand Circle Cruise Line and Scenic) is 12 to 13. Most other lines adhere to rules similar to those of AmaWaterways, which bans children under age 4 and discourages kids younger than 8.
You can expect extensive all-inclusive cruise offerings from Tauck and Uniworld as well, which offer free airport transfers, all alcoholic drinks all day and night, gratuities, mini-bars and even extra-special events like dinners in castles.
While ultra-premium lines Oceania and Azamara are a slight step down from the previously mentioned luxury lines, the focus is almost entirely on the adults. Neither cruise line has planned activities for children, which works as a deterrent.
Azamara's four vessels carry roughly 700 passengers each and fall just shy of being all-inclusive. Tips, nonalcoholic drinks, a limited menu of alcoholic beverages (select standard liquors and beers, plus house wines), self-service laundry and the AzAmazing Evening are all included on every cruise. Excursions, transfers, premium alcohol, internet and specialty dining generally cost extra on Azamara.
Base fares on seven-ship cruise line Oceania include only Wi-Fi, nonalcoholic drinks and meals in main and specialty restaurants. Other inclusions can be added as packages and under the line’s all-inclusive O Life program, which includes shore excursions, airfare and transfers.