Behind the Scenes Photos: Symphony of the Seas, Before and After

When it debuted in late March 2018, Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas replaced its classmate -- Harmony of the Seas -- as the largest cruise ship in the world. And while the line put the extra square footage to use adding extra cabins and a longer Boardwalk zipline, those aren't the only differences between Symphony and the other Oasis-class ships.

In addition to having the largest Solarium in the Royal Caribbean fleet, Symphony of the Seas has a slightly redesigned Boardwalk boasting the all-new Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade; the ship is also home to a second all-new dining venue, Hooked, where fresh fish is served up daily.

Other elements of the ship are basically the same, with a few standout differences that loyal Royal Caribbean cruisers will spot within minutes. We've rounded up some pictures from our time onboard Symphony of the Seas during a February 2018 shipyard tour and compared them to the finished product to give you a before-and-after look at the world's largest cruise ship.

Show Symphony of the Seas Prices