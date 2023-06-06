Behind the Scenes of the '90s-Themed Ship-Hop Cruise

<img src="//images.r.cruisecritic.com/slideshows/2018/02/ss-shiphop-intro.jpg" alt=" (Photo: Christina Janansky/Cruise Critic)" title=" (Photo: Christina Janansky/Cruise Critic)" <br="" />

Every fan we talked to on the '90s-Themed Ship-Hop Cruise had the same praises to sing about the experience: There was a special sense of camaraderie among everyone onboard, and all the artists were friendly, humble and always willing to stop and chat with fans or take selfies.

The inaugural Ship-Hop cruise kicked off in January 2018 onboard Carnival Sensation. For four nights, fans got to kick it with more than 15 old school hip-hop icons, including Vanilla Ice, Salt-N-Pepa, Sisqo, Coolio, Naughty by Nature and Kid 'n Play. Nostalgic concerts took over the main theater and pool deck every day, while totally fly theme parties, competitions, meet-and-greets, professional photo-opportunities and other themed activities turned the entire ship into one big '90s block party. Even better: All the extras were included in the cruise fare.

We caught up with Vanilla Ice onboard the first sailing to get a behind-the-scenes perspective of how it all went down. While a second Ship-Hop Cruise is not yet on the books, here's an inside look at some of the highlights from our experience, with thoughts from Ice Ice Baby himself.