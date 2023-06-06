Getting from Barcelona-El Prat International Airport (BCN) to the Barcelona Cruise Port

Rideshare services such as Uber and Cabify are available at the Barcelona International Airport. Pickup locations vary by terminal; directions will be sent via the apps when you book your ride.

Shuttle services are also available through a variety of companies.

Public Transit from Barcelona-El Prat International Airport to the Barcelona Cruise Port

You can reach the Barcelona cruise terminal by metro and bus if you’re coming from the airport. To get there, take Line 9 and transfer to Line 3 at Zona Universitaria station. The closest metro stop to the port is Drassanes, which sits at the foot of La Rambla.

Once you arrive at the Drassanes station, you'll still have to catch the T3/PortBus cruise shuttle bus, which is about a five-minute walk away. This dedicated cruise passenger shuttle, nicknamed the Blue Bus, runs between Terminals A through E and the Columbus Monument in about 10 minutes. They come about every 15 minutes, but the schedule varies by demand.

There are two express buses from the airport to the city center; both stop at Plaça de Catalunya. From there, you’ll have to take a taxi to the Barcelona cruise port, or Metro L3 to Drassanes and then a taxi or the cruise shuttle bus.

The 46 bus also connects the airport to the city center (stops at Plaça de Espanya), but the ride can be long.

Barcelona-El Prat International Airport Taxi Service to the Barcelona Cruise Port

By taxi, the ride from the airport to any of the cruise terminals takes about a half-hour. Taxis are available outside the Arrivals level of the airport.