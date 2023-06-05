Ports of Auckland Directions

If you plan on driving to the Ports of Auckland, below are directions to both the Queens Wharf and Princes Wharf which are adjacent to one another.

**From the Auckland Airport to The Queens Wharf/Princes Wharf ** Head west on Tom Pearce Dr. toward George Bolt Memorial Dr. Get into the second right lane and turn right onto George Bolt Memorial Dr. Continue straight on George Bolt Memorial Dr./ State Hwy 20A (follow signs for City Centre) for about three minutes.

Use the right two lanes to merge onto State Hwy 20 and continue straight for 10-15 minutes. Take Exit 24B for State Hwy 16 E toward City Center via the two right lanes. Merge onto State Hwy 16 and drive straight for about five minutes, then turn left onto Parnell Rise (follow signs for City Center).

Drive two minutes and turn right onto Tangihua St., then take an immediate left onto Quay St/Rte. 6. Continue straight for two minutes and turn right at the Queens Wharf or the Princes Wharf.

From the North (State Hwy 1) Head south on State Hwy 1 and continue straight, then take the exit toward Fanshawe St./Rte. 6 via the left three lanes. Take Exit 424A on the left and follow signs for Rte. 6/Fanshawe St. Then, keep right and follow signs for Downtown. Keep left at the fork to continue on Fanshawe St./Rte. 6 and keep following signs for Downtown.

Continue straight for two minutes, then use the middle three lanes to take a slight left onto Sturdee St./Rte. 6. Use the left two lanes to take a slight left onto Lower Hobson St./Rte. 6 and immediately turn right onto Quay St./Rte. 6. The terminal will be on your left (Princes Wharf and Queens Wharf respectively).

From the South (State Hwy 1) Take State Hwy 1 northbound and take Exit 429 A-B-C via the lane that's second from the left. Then, keep right at the fork via the rightmost lane and continue on Exit 429B-C, following signs for State Hwy 16 E/Wellesley St./Port. Then, keep right at the fork to continue on Exit 429 C.

After two minutes, turn left onto Parnell Rise (follow signs towards City Center). Drive straight for two minutes, then turn right onto Tangihua St., then take an immediate left onto Quay St./Rte. 6. The terminals will be on your right.

**From the West (State Hwy 16) ** Get onto southbound State Hwy 16 and continue straight. Turn left onto Parnell Rise (follow signs for City Center), then turn right onto Tangihua St. after two minutes. Then, take an immediate left onto Quay St./Rte. 6. The terminals will be on your right.

Getting There By Public Transit There are options available for those looking to take public transportation to the Auckland cruise terminals. Located directly across the street from Queens Wharf is the Britomart Transport Centre, which is used for bus and train services.

SkyBus City Express drop-off is an easy five-minute walk to Queens Wharf and a 10-minute walk to Princes Wharf.

If arriving by ferry, the Downtown Ferry Terminal is between Princes Wharf and Queens Wharf. Ferry services are available from Devonport, West Harbour, Half Moon Bay, Pine Harbour, Waiheke Island and other destinations.