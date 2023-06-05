Located in downtown Auckland, New Zealand, the Ports of Auckland is situated in the heart of the Central Business District (CBD), making it an easy and convenient embarkation and debarkation port. Part of Waitemata Harbour, the Queens Wharf Passenger Terminal and Princes Street Wharf are both used by cruise ships, Queens Wharf being the primary location.
Queens Wharf Shed 10 89 Quay Street Auckland CBD, New Zealand
Princes Wharf 137-147 Quay Street Auckland CBD, New Zealand
Many of the major cruise lines, among others, dock at both of the Auckland cruise terminals Queens Wharf and Princes Wharfport.
Ports of Auckland Queens Wharf and Princes Wharf cruise lines: P&O Australia, Princess Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, Seabourn Cruises, Regent Seven Seas, Holland America Line Azamara Cruises, Disney Cruise Line, Dream Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean, Viking Ocean Cruises, Windstar Cruises, Lindblad Expeditions, Silversea Cruises, Oceania Cruises, Cunard Line, Virgin Voyages and Celebrity Cruises.
If you plan on driving to the Ports of Auckland, below are directions to both the Queens Wharf and Princes Wharf which are adjacent to one another.
**From the Auckland Airport to The Queens Wharf/Princes Wharf ** Head west on Tom Pearce Dr. toward George Bolt Memorial Dr. Get into the second right lane and turn right onto George Bolt Memorial Dr. Continue straight on George Bolt Memorial Dr./ State Hwy 20A (follow signs for City Centre) for about three minutes.
Use the right two lanes to merge onto State Hwy 20 and continue straight for 10-15 minutes. Take Exit 24B for State Hwy 16 E toward City Center via the two right lanes. Merge onto State Hwy 16 and drive straight for about five minutes, then turn left onto Parnell Rise (follow signs for City Center).
Drive two minutes and turn right onto Tangihua St., then take an immediate left onto Quay St/Rte. 6. Continue straight for two minutes and turn right at the Queens Wharf or the Princes Wharf.
From the North (State Hwy 1) Head south on State Hwy 1 and continue straight, then take the exit toward Fanshawe St./Rte. 6 via the left three lanes. Take Exit 424A on the left and follow signs for Rte. 6/Fanshawe St. Then, keep right and follow signs for Downtown. Keep left at the fork to continue on Fanshawe St./Rte. 6 and keep following signs for Downtown.
Continue straight for two minutes, then use the middle three lanes to take a slight left onto Sturdee St./Rte. 6. Use the left two lanes to take a slight left onto Lower Hobson St./Rte. 6 and immediately turn right onto Quay St./Rte. 6. The terminal will be on your left (Princes Wharf and Queens Wharf respectively).
From the South (State Hwy 1) Take State Hwy 1 northbound and take Exit 429 A-B-C via the lane that's second from the left. Then, keep right at the fork via the rightmost lane and continue on Exit 429B-C, following signs for State Hwy 16 E/Wellesley St./Port. Then, keep right at the fork to continue on Exit 429 C.
After two minutes, turn left onto Parnell Rise (follow signs towards City Center). Drive straight for two minutes, then turn right onto Tangihua St., then take an immediate left onto Quay St./Rte. 6. The terminals will be on your right.
**From the West (State Hwy 16) ** Get onto southbound State Hwy 16 and continue straight. Turn left onto Parnell Rise (follow signs for City Center), then turn right onto Tangihua St. after two minutes. Then, take an immediate left onto Quay St./Rte. 6. The terminals will be on your right.
Getting There By Public Transit There are options available for those looking to take public transportation to the Auckland cruise terminals. Located directly across the street from Queens Wharf is the Britomart Transport Centre, which is used for bus and train services.
SkyBus City Express drop-off is an easy five-minute walk to Queens Wharf and a 10-minute walk to Princes Wharf.
If arriving by ferry, the Downtown Ferry Terminal is between Princes Wharf and Queens Wharf. Ferry services are available from Devonport, West Harbour, Half Moon Bay, Pine Harbour, Waiheke Island and other destinations.
Parking is not available at the terminals, however there are pick-up and drop-off zones at both wharves that are directed by traffic controllers. Although there is very limited parking at Princes Wharf, it is not recommended. Downtown Car Park, Viaduct Car Park, Fanshawe Street Car Park and Britomart Car Park all offer public parking facilities.
If you're arriving from the Auckland airport, the drive will altogether take about 35 minutes. Passengers can take a taxi or choose from a number of shuttle services available.
SkyBus operates an Auckland City Express service specifically for transfers between the Auckland Airport and the city. The closest stop to the terminals on this bus route is the 16 Customs Street East stop. This stop is just a five-minute walk from Queens Wharf and a 10-minute walk from Princes Wharf.
However, this service has been indefinitely suspended due to COVID lockdowns and the company will continue to reassess their service options. Be sure to check their availability services prior to any bookings.
You also have the option of taking the train, but there is a bus transfer first. Take the AirBus to the Puhinui Interchange stop, walk one minute, then hop on the Southern Line to Britomart Train Station. This station is a four-minute walk from Queens Wharf and a 10-minute walk from Princes Wharf.
The Auckland Airport offers several taxi services and private shuttles as well. Be sure to check the individual rates of each company beforehand. Reservations can be made online in advance.
Both terminals are located in the hub of the Viaduct Harbour district. Cafes, restaurants, shops and convenience stores are all within walking distance. For other essentials, supermarkets are located in the CBD, easily accessible on foot or by public transport.
The Auckland Train Network serves the city of Auckland and outlying areas. The closest train station to the Ports of Auckland is Britomart, which is a short walk from both Auckland cruise terminals.
For wheelchair services, contact the port directly for more information. Keep in mind that wheelchair rentals during a sailing may only be available through your cruise line. Be sure to contact them as well for these services.
Dedicated luggage handlers are onsite to help passengers with their luggage, but there are no porters on site. Bag drop-off is located either inside the terminal or near the taxi stand, depending on the cruise line.
Public toilets are located near the terminal, opposite the ferry terminal.
There is complimentary Wi-Fi available for use in both Auckland cruise terminals.
There is limited seating for embarking passengers inside Queens Wharf on the ground floor. There is no seating upstairs during check-in and customs.
What Time to Arrive/Embarkation: Arriving at your scheduled check-in time will ensure ease of embarkation. The terminal staff are efficient and there are accessibility options.
Luggage Storage: There are no luggage storage facilities, however there are a number of luggage storage options available nearby.
E-lockers are located at the Downtown Ferry Terminal at Pier 2 (next to the ferry boarding platforms), which are accessible 24/7 every day of the year.
The Luggage Hotel at Shed 23 on Princes Wharf also hires out strollers, umbrellas, wheelchairs and phone chargers.
Rental Cars Near the Port: There are no rental car facilities at the port. A car can be prearranged by a rental car hire company and delivered to the terminals.