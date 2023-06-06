Asian Market Kitchen by Roy Yamaguchi on MSC Cruises

Food

The menu at each venue is different. The sushi bar offers about five to six rolls to start, with sashimi and raw bar options. Try the Triple Play -- yamagobo (pickled burdock root), kaiware (sprouted daikon radish seeds), shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, hamachi (Japanese fish), garlic aioli and black sesame seeds -- or the Caterpillar Roll made with unagi "katsu" (freshwater eel), cucumber, bigeye tuna, avocado and kabayaki (more eel).

The teppanyaki grill offers traditional hibachi-style meals in addition to fusion options. Order teriyaki filet mignon, a vegetarian meal with spicy noodles, tofu and shiitake mushrooms, or opt for the surprising grilled Vietnamese essence lamb chop (served in a red wine curry sauce).

Asian Fusion by Roy Yamaguchi serves 35 different dishes including melt-in-your-mouth lobster fried rice made with lap cheong (Chinese sausage); steamed pork, shrimp and crab dumplings; blackened ahi; and miso soup. Six to eight desserts are on the menu, including Roy's famous chocolate souffle cake (a recipe nearly 30 years old), as well as pineapple upside-down cake with coconut ice cream, and green tea cheesecake.

Yamaguchi excels at the now-trendy Hawaiian raw fish salad known as poke, and both a traditional version and creative takes (like watermelon poke) are served at Asian Market Kitchen.

About a dozen cocktails have also been designed to complement the food at Asian Market Kitchen.