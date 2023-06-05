What are the pros and cons of a nonrefundable cruise deposit?

Traditionally, people book nonrefundable deposits because of significant cruise fare discounts; sometimes you can save hundreds of dollars per person on cruise costs. Nonrefundable cruise deposits are usually associated with promotions and offers that not only provide fare discounts, but also potentially onboard credit and other added-value perks. If you are comfortable taking the risk, these rewards can pay off once onboard.

Some of these offers, like Carnival's Early Saver program, provide cruisers with price protection -- meaning if they find a better rate in their cabin category on their sailing, they're eligible to receive onboard credit or a free cabin category upgrade worth the difference in price.

Typically, if your plans change or something comes up that forces you to cancel your booking, you will not be able to recoup your cruise deposit. Change fees can be incurred if you decide to change ship or sail date with a nonrefundable deposit option.

During the COVID-19 pandempic, many cruise lines have temporarily waived fees associated with rebooking nonrefundable deposits, and many allow that deposit to be used in the form of a future cruise credit that can be applied to another sailing. You won't likely get your money back to your credit card, but it won't be lost entirely.

Royal Caribbean, for example, is offering cruisers booked on voyages before April 30, 2022, the ability to move their trip to another ship or sail date for no charge, provided they do so by August 1, 2020, as part of the company's Cruise with Confidence guidelines.

Other lines, like Holland America Line, are even offering double the cruise deposit as a future cruise credit for passengers with voyages that have been canceled involuntarily.

Under the "old" rules, nonrefundable deposits didn't offer any sort of flexibility. Note, though, that these new policies are likely only in place for the duration of the pandemic and as cruising returns to pre-COVID-19 levels; it is always a good idea to assess your ideal level of comfort when making any cruise deposit.

Once you decide to go with a nonrefundable cruise deposit, you typically can't switch over to a refundable option. Depending on the cruise line, if you do decide to cancel, your deposit will likely be issued to you in the form of a future cruise credit (less a cancellation fee), in place of a cash refund.