Why You Should Tip on a Cruise

While, technically speaking, tipping isn't mandatory -- a tip, after all, is considered to be a voluntary expression of thanks -- you must consider that the gratuities distributed onboard the modern cruise ship are much more than mere bonuses.

There are exceptions, but most mainstream cruise lines pay the men and women who serve their passengers a low base wage (by Western standards). As such, on nearly all big-ship lines, crewmembers are dependent upon the generosity of travellers for a good portion of their income. The cruise lines' rationale for this compensation model, whether or not you agree with it, is that tips help incentivise higher service standards. And, of course, the cruise companies are all too happy to keep their cruises' advertised prices down by passing off some of the cost of employee compensation as added gratuity fees tacked on to your onboard bill.

On the other hand, many luxury and boutique cruise lines (like Azamara, Crystal, Seabourn and Silversea, among others) and ships based in Australia and New Zealand (within the local fleets of P&O, Princess and Carnival Cruise Line) have no-tipping policies in place. In these cases, the staff service fees are built directly into the fares, and crewmembers are paid accordingly.

Today, most mainstream cruise companies place automatic service charges on passengers' shipboard accounts, or offer the option for prepaid gratuities at booking, conveniently replacing the need for travellers to run around the ship handing out tip envelopes at the end of their cruise. The automation of the tipping process has been implemented for two main reasons.

The first is the rising number of international travellers on cruise ships, who do not always share the American mentality about tipping. With many passengers onboard from countries where tipping is not customary, automatic service charges help to guarantee crewmembers' compensation.

The second reason for the automatic charge is the proliferation of alternative dining venues. That a new ship will have multiple dining venues -- beyond the buffet and main dining room -- is now the norm rather than the exception. In the past, passengers dined at the same table each day for three meals and then tipped their assigned waiters and waitstaff. With flexible dining plans and numerous dining options now in vogue, passengers are no longer tied to just one team of waiters. Over the course of the week, they may encounter a number of servers, making tipping more problematic.

Automated tips are typically dispersed across the entire service staff (including cabin attendants and restaurant waitstaff), and admirably include those who previously went unrewarded, like the servers in the buffet restaurants, where most passengers eat their breakfast and lunch, and other behinds-the-scenes staff.

In short, gratuities should not be viewed as an optional "extra," but more as a required service fee, which ensures fare wages for the hardworking cruise crew. Accordingly, when planning your cruise vacation budget, be sure to factor in the estimated cost of gratuities for the duration of your sailing.