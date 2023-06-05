Amsterdam Cruise Port Directions

If you’re planning on taking your car, below are directions to Amsterdam Cruise Port.

From Schipol International Airport and The Hauge (Den Haag): From Schipol/The Hague, follow signs for ring road A10. Take exit S112, Gooiseweg toward Wibautstraat in the direction of Weesperplein/Weesperstraat. Take a right at Meester Visserplein, Valkenburgerstraat. At the traffic lights, turn right onto Prins Hendrikkade. Turn left at Kattenburgerstraat, going past the Scheepvaartmuseum. Continue to the end of Kattenburgerstraat (beneath a railroad track) and turn left at the traffic lights onto Piet Heinkade. Then turn right at the second exit for Cruise Port Amsterdam.

From Utrecht and Amersfoort: From Utrecht A2 and Amersfoort A1, follow signs to ring road A10 to Zaanstad to exit S116. Follow signs Amsterdam Centrum/IJ-tunnel. Drive through IJ-tunnel and turn left onto Prins Henderikkade. Take a left onto Kattenburgerstraat passing Scheepvaartmuseum. Continue to the end of Kattenburgerstraat (beneath a railroad track) and turn left at the traffic lights onto Piet Heinkade. Then turn right at the second exit for Cruise Port Amsterdam.

From Zaandam: If you're driving from Zaandam, take exit S116 then follow the directions above for Utrecht and Amersfoort.