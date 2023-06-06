Cabins

The lines' cabins are roughly the same size, however the APT ships that are the same size as Evergreen's "Star-Ships" have fewer staterooms -- about 82 cabins compared with Evergreen's 92 -- and therefore fewer passengers. Both lines offer single cabins, which are a relative rarity on riverships.

Cabins on both lines are very comfortable and well designed, and it really comes down to personal preference about interior style and whether or not you want specific amenities. APT's standard staterooms generally measure 210 to 235 square feet. Royal Suites measure 300 square feet and the Owner's Suite is 350 square feet. A prominent feature on APT's newest ships is the Twin Balcony Suite concept, with both a French balcony and full walk-out veranda. The majority of cabins on Evergreen Cruises & Tours' vessels are the Panorama Balcony Suites, which measure 180 square feet. Grand Balcony Suites, comprising one room are 210 square feet and two-room Owner's Suites are 315 square feet. Evergreen only offers walk-out verandas on the Owner's Suites and Grand Balcony Suite. The remaining Suites feature what is described as an "indoor balcony" where the upper part of the floor-to-ceiling window drops down halfway to create the feeling of being on a balcony.

Certain categories of staterooms on APT Luxury cruises come with silver or gold butler service, both of which include breakfast and dinner room service and canapes, with additional perks such as free laundry, packing and unpacking services with gold. Owner's Suite and Grand Balcony Suite passengers on Evergreen's cruises have room service breakfast and canapes during the cruise.

Choose APT if you want to soak in a bath.

The suites on APT ships have a bath tub and separate shower.

Choose Evergreen if you prefer a light modern look (and like to reflect on things).

Cabins are very light and airy due to the extensive use of mirrors -- two full-size floor-to-ceiling mirrors in most cabins, mirrored cupboards in the bathroom and mirrored panels by the beds.