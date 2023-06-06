These two river cruise lines share the same Australian heritage, but offer a very different onboard experience. APT, a family-owned company since its creation, began life as the domestic bus and coach company Australian Pacific Touring and branched into river cruising in 2008. APT celebrated its 90th anniversary in 2017. Similarly, Evergreen Tours, which was launched in 2014, is part of the Australian-owned Scenic group that also started out as a coach tour operator. In 2017 the company was renamed Evergreen Cruises and Tours.
Interested to find out which one will suit you? Read on to discover the contrasts between APT and Evergreen Cruises and Tours.
APT offers two styles of river cruising -- Premium and Luxury -- and its Premium prices are roughly the same as Evergreen. Its like-for-like Luxury cruises are around $1,500 more. However, it should be noted that in common with the majority of river cruise lines there are always discounts and promotions and prices can fluctuate depending on the time that cruises are booked and the date of the sailing. APT's five-star Luxury product is all-inclusive, while the four-star branded Premium cruises have fewer inclusions, such as wine, beer and soft drinks with lunch and dinner rather than the open bar of the Luxury cruises. Evergreen includes wine and beer with lunch and dinner. Both lines include gratuities and airport transfers.
Both lines require payment of a non-refundable deposit to secure a booking. APT passengers who cancel more than 100 days before their sailing lose the deposit, forfeit 50 percent of the fare for cancelling between 61 to 99 days and the total fare for cancellations of 60 days or less prior to departure. With Evergreen, passengers who cancel more than 91 days before a cruise lose the deposit. After that, Evergreen imposes a forfeit of 50 percent of the fare for cancelling between 62 to 90 days prior to departure; and the total fare for cancellations less than 61 days before sailing.
The majority of Luxury cruises include additional perks such as home-to-airport transfers on both legs of the journey.
Evergreen Cruises & Tours offers a selection of no-fly cruises for passengers who want to make alternative travel arrangements. These are ideal for travellers who might be spending time in other countries prior to the cruise. For passengers joining from a tour of the UK, alternative options included travelling to mainland Europe via the Eurostar train from London, with onward rail travel to the embarkation point.
Shore Excursions The fares on both APT and Evergreen include a guided excursion -- sometimes two -- at each port of call. The lines work in conjunction with well-versed local guides, and passengers use personal audio headsets to listen to the commentary. The backbone of the excursion programs are a combination of walking tours of towns and cities and coach excursions into the surrounding countryside, stopping off at historic castles and other notable sights.
Both lines offer special excursions at no extra cost. APT offers "Signature" and "Royal Signature" experiences, typically three of each on a 14-night itinerary. Examples of the former include a guided tour, treasure hunt and food tasting in the half-timbered German town of Miltenberg and lunch and a falconry display at the baroque Chateau Jemniste in the Czech Republic. Royal Signature experiences include a private rail journey on the Majestic Impersonator train in Austria and a banquet and piano recital at Namedy Castle, hosted by Princess Heide von Hohenzollern, in the German town of Andernach.
On Evergreen these include "You're Invited" tours, which are enhanced and more immersive cultural experiences such as a home-hosted tea with a local Slovakian family in Bratislava. There is usually one of these per seven-night cruise.
APT goes to great lengths to grade its excursions according to their difficulty level, such as the amount of walking that is required and any steps or steep gradients. Passengers can opt for gentle, regular and active walking paces.
"EmeraldACTIVE" excursions are geared to more active passengers and range from guided bike tours and energetic hikes in the local countryside. They are all included in the fare.
Through its partnership with AmaWaterways, APT offers a larger variety of cruises than Evergreen. It offers cruises on 19 ships in mainland Europe covering a total of 14 waterways including the Danube, Douro, Moselle, Rhine, Rhone and Saone and the most popular itinerary is the 15-day Magnificent Europe voyage. It also charters ships for itineraries in Vietnam and Cambodia, Myanmar, India, Russia, China and South America. Both lines offer Christmas market cruises. APT also offers Alaska and New Zealand ocean cruises.
Although it now markets cruises in New Zealand and the UK, APT has its roots in Australia and that's where the majority of passengers come from. It also attracts many retired people due to its longer itineraries, some up to 23 nights.
Although Evergreen Cruises & Tours has an Australian heritage, you will probably find that about 50 percent of passengers come from other English-speaking countries, including the U.K., the U.S., and Canada. The line's contemporary, boutique-style ships also attract first-time river cruisers including passengers in their 40s and 50s, which is younger than the average river cruise demographic.
The lines' cabins are roughly the same size, however the APT ships that are the same size as Evergreen's "Star-Ships" have fewer staterooms -- about 82 cabins compared with Evergreen's 92 -- and therefore fewer passengers. Both lines offer single cabins, which are a relative rarity on riverships.
Cabins on both lines are very comfortable and well designed, and it really comes down to personal preference about interior style and whether or not you want specific amenities. APT's standard staterooms generally measure 210 to 235 square feet. Royal Suites measure 300 square feet and the Owner's Suite is 350 square feet. A prominent feature on APT's newest ships is the Twin Balcony Suite concept, with both a French balcony and full walk-out veranda. The majority of cabins on Evergreen Cruises & Tours' vessels are the Panorama Balcony Suites, which measure 180 square feet. Grand Balcony Suites, comprising one room are 210 square feet and two-room Owner's Suites are 315 square feet. Evergreen only offers walk-out verandas on the Owner's Suites and Grand Balcony Suite. The remaining Suites feature what is described as an "indoor balcony" where the upper part of the floor-to-ceiling window drops down halfway to create the feeling of being on a balcony.
Certain categories of staterooms on APT Luxury cruises come with silver or gold butler service, both of which include breakfast and dinner room service and canapes, with additional perks such as free laundry, packing and unpacking services with gold. Owner's Suite and Grand Balcony Suite passengers on Evergreen's cruises have room service breakfast and canapes during the cruise.
Cabins on both lines are very comfortable and well designed, and it really comes down to personal preference about interior style and whether or not you want specific amenities. APT's standard staterooms generally measure 210 to 235 square feet. Royal Suites measure 300 square feet and the Owner's Suite is 350 square feet. A prominent feature on APT's newest ships is the Twin Balcony Suite concept, with both a French balcony and full walk-out veranda. The majority of cabins on Evergreen Cruises & Tours' vessels are the Panorama Balcony Suites, which measure 180 square feet. Grand Balcony Suites, comprising one room are 210 square feet and two-room Owner's Suites are 315 square feet. Evergreen only offers walk-out verandas on the Owner's Suites and Grand Balcony Suite. The remaining Suites feature what is described as an "indoor balcony" where the upper part of the floor-to-ceiling window drops down halfway to create the feeling of being on a balcony.
Certain categories of staterooms on APT Luxury cruises come with silver or gold butler service, both of which include breakfast and dinner room service and canapes, with additional perks such as free laundry, packing and unpacking services with gold. Owner's Suite and Grand Balcony Suite passengers on Evergreen's cruises have room service breakfast and canapes during the cruise.
The suites on APT ships have a bath tub and separate shower.
Cabins are very light and airy due to the extensive use of mirrors -- two full-size floor-to-ceiling mirrors in most cabins, mirrored cupboards in the bathroom and mirrored panels by the beds.
On the food front, both lines have a similar set-up with a main restaurant used for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with early-bird breakfasts and lighter lunches served in the lounge. Both have sun decks set up with tables and chairs where passengers can eat on fine days.
Menus on both lines feature regional specialities and "always available" classic dishes. In keeping with their Australian heritage, they both organise barbecues, usually one per week, on the sun deck, weather permitting. Both lines have self-serve complimentary tea and coffee stations available 24/7. Free wine, beer and soft drinks are available with lunch and dinner on both lines, with APT Luxury cruises offering included drinks throughout the day.
Through its links with AmaWaterways, APT is a member of the prestigious culinary organisation La Chaine des Rotisseurs, representing world-class standards of food and drink.
Guests aboard certain ships, such as the AmaCerto, AmaVerde and AmaBella, also have the choice of a Chef's Table restaurant, in addition to the main dining room, serving a tasting menu that is included in the fare.
The Terrace is a decked area with tables and chairs at the front of the ship, which is a lovely spot for breakfast, lunch or a cocktail while soaking up the passing scenery.
APT and Evergreen Cruises & Tours offer enrichment programs linked to the destinations on the itinerary, such as talks, language lessons, cookery demonstrations and shows by local singers, dancers and entertainers. With Evergreen, you might also get a light-hearted crew talent show.
Both APT and Evergreen Cruises & Tours boast more than average onboard facilities with a gym, massage room and hair salon -- the latter fairly uncommon on riverships. Some APT ships also have a sauna splash pool, and both lines carry a fleet of bikes. Evergreen stands out from the crowd with the "wow factor" swimming pool on its "Star-Ships". During the day, the area at the back of the ship is a 258-square-foot mosaic tiled pool that is big enough to swim around. When passengers are at dinner the area turns into a cinema, with the base of the pool rising to create a floor and the pool loungers rearranged in front of a large pull-down screen.
With fairly comparable rates and itineraries on the European cruises, the choice between APT and Evergreen Cruises & Tours comes down to the ships and the onboard environment. APT offers more conventional surroundings and a traditional atmosphere. Evergreen offers a fresh, modern take on river cruising that will appeal to first-time, younger cruisers and also caters to a more diverse mix of passengers.