All About Cruise Ship Babysitting

In addition to kids clubs that offer daytime and evening programming to keep kids, tweens and teens occupied, all major cruise lines offer babysitting as well. Yet parents can easily become confused since the services vary widely by cruise line. Not all ships offer babysitting for kids under 3 or in-room care, and daytime, nighttime and mealtime hours range widely.

Need to find out if you'll be able to get a babysitter for your 1 year old? Want to ensure you can go out dancing at night without worrying about who's going to watch your kids? Cruise Critic has gathered everything you need to know about cruise ship babysitting.